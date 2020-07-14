Used 2013 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida

Magic Blue Metallic exterior, 3.2L trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Leather Interior, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com's review says "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.".

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1952AS2D1170455

Stock: 201179A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020