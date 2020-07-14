Used 2013 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
- 127,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
SUNROOF
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH7D1165447
Stock: 165447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,897
Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Magic Blue Metallic exterior, 3.2L trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Leather Interior, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air. CLICK NOW! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com's review says "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.". VISIT US TODAY: After being in business for over 70 years we realize that MARKET VALUE PRICING is by far the best approach for our customers. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. At Wilde Honda Sarasota we have won American Honda's prestigious Presidents Award an area record 16 times! Our Wilde Honda Sarasota location allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Lakewood Ranch, and Tampa dealership reso It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS2D1170455
Stock: 201179A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 143,015 miles
$7,849
Royal Volvo Cars - Vestavia Hills / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS9D1170436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,213 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,795
Auto Trade Corp - Nanuet / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1940ASXD1170792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH1D1168716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,295
Nikles of Petersburg - Petersburg / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS3D1172389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Active Auto Sales - Novato / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1940AS8D1171519
Stock: 6101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000
Maserati of Cincinnati - Cincinnati / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH6D1167805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,972
Volvo Cars Madison - Madison / Wisconsin
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.2013 Volvo S80 T6 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.0L I6 T6 Navigation/Nav/GPS, AWD/4X4/Four Wheel Drive, AWD, Espresso Brown/Soft Beige Leather, 18' x 8' Magni Alloy Wheels, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Power moonroof, Power Retractable Sideview Mirrors, Premium audio system: Volvo Sensus, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat. Recent Arrival! The Fields Auto Group works hard to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service. All of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our FIELDS MATTERS Loyalty Program which entitles you and your vehicle to a wide array of exclusive amenities:Complimentary Car Washes Free Service Loaners Local Shuttle Free Paintless Dent Repair within 90 days of purchase Access to Internet Work Stations Complimentary Ice Cream and Gourmet Coffee Bar 10% Senior Discount on Services (65 and older) 10% Student Discount on Service (with valid student ID) www.fieldsmadison.com 608-443-3600.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH3D1166532
Stock: V2989A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 78,219 miles
$12,495$211 Below Market
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708. 3.0L trim, Saville Grey Metallic exterior and Soft Beige interior. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, CarAndDriver.com explains "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.", Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned, New Tires, New Brakes. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Volvo 3.0L with Saville Grey Metallic exterior and Soft Beige interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com explains "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.".MORE ABOUT USPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH1C1161263
Stock: 13373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 109,034 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The S80 is Volvo's flagship 4-door sedan, and following on Volvo tradition, it's among the safest in its class of high-end luxury sedans, making it an excellent alternative to the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.. Need peace of mind? No worries with this purchase, it includes a CarFax Title History report. It comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Why over pay? This is one of the best values around. Ride in style with this car's fabulous leather seating. You'll also love this vehicle's a sunroof, EPA estimated 23 MPG combined fuel rating, convenient keyless entry, security system and a cabin air filtration system. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS2C1163830
Stock: P9627A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 85,578 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS8E1180215
Stock: 2000611658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 57,680 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
Classic Buick GMC - Montgomery / Alabama
*MP3 PLAYER, AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT, HD RADIO, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, SECURITY SYSTEM, CLIMATE CONTROL* Come in today to test drive this 2012 Volvo S80. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. As a SONIC AUTOMOTIVE PREMIER DEALERSHIP, we strive every day to provide you with an exceptional experience. Our entire inventory comes with our SONIC PRICE GUARANTEE. By regularly comparing our prices with the local market, SONIC PRICE eliminates the time consuming negotiation process and delivers you a fair price. Please chat, email or call and request your VIP Appointment today. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Classic Buick GMC of Montgomery Classic Buick GMC Cadillac 833 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS9C1160777
Stock: PC1160777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 75,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,888
Silicon Valley Auto Source - Campbell / California
INDOOR WAREHOUSE LOT - All Cars on site, stored inside - We don't look like a typical car lot and we won't treat you like one! 1 Owner - Backup Camera - Park Assist - Blind Spot Monitor - Gorgeous Ember Black - Heated Seats - No Accidents **Many of our vehicles are stored inside our warehouse, so don't look for a typical car lot when visiting us. No purple gorillas, no streamers, just great service. Call us if you have trouble locating us!** Yes, we offer financing and we love trades!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have original manuals, This Volvo is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Contact Chris Or Aaron at 408-599-1415 or svautosource@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH1E1180835
Stock: E1180835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 47,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,900
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
ONLY 45000 MILES!!!! FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS FOG LIGHTS WOOD INTERIOR TRIM PUSH START IGNITION STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS CRUISE CONTROL BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY JACK SATELLITE RADIO VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR BUMPER TO BUMPER EXTENDED WARRANTIES.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1940AS6C1153728
Stock: 53728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,220 miles
$11,988
Viti Volvo Cars Tiverton - Tiverton / Rhode Island
*PERFECT CARFAX*, *VITI SOLD AND SERVICED*, *CARFAX TWO OWNER*, *PLATINUM PKG*, *CLIMATE PKG*, *BLIS PKG*, *NAVIGATION*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *KEYLESS DRIVE*, *FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS*, *HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS*, *SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *POWER SEATS*, *BLUETOOTH*. *This vehicle is currently under a stop sale order due to safety recall R10029. A remedy is expected in late September/early October. While this vehicle can be reserved a purchase cannot be finalized until the above recall is completed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1940AS2C1158599
Stock: V5058A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990
Good Guys Auto House - Southington / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH5C1162836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,499$2,173 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952ASXB1135322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.