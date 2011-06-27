2005 Volvo S80 Review
Pros & Cons
- Loaded with outstanding safety innovations and features, quick on its feet in T6 trim, spacious backseat, soothing ride.
- Suspension still doesn't feel athletic even with Four-C system, turbo lag can be annoying around town, gets pricey with options.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,742 - $3,665
Used S80 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
When it comes to ride comfort, feature content and uncompromised safety, the S80 excels, but for those who prefer a little sport in their sedans, the S80 will leave you wishing for more.
2005 Highlights
The base 2.9 model has been dropped in favor of the 2.5T model introduced late in the 2004 model year. Inside, real walnut trim replaces the faux trim used in last year's models, and you can now load six discs at a time into the in-dash CD changer. Satellite radio and run-flat tires are new options on all S80s, while 2.5T buyers can now get sport seats. A new safety feature called the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) is offered later in the model year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volvo S80.
Most helpful consumer reviews
volvocandy,11/25/2013
This is my second S80 and I absolutely love this car. It's the perfect size, gets really good mileage and is Swedish non-nonsense luxury personified. No Lexis toys in a toy, just quiet and comfortable safety that you can trust, all in understated elegance. It also had the ability to lock in car seats for my twin grandsons that many cars to not - which is still another safety feature.
nickosmith,07/10/2012
I have owned this car for just over 3 years ..and i must say i am loving each and every bit of it. This is my 1st Volvo and i did a lot of research and found that 2005 or 2006 S80 were the best compare to older years. I never had any problems because i have maintained it well. If you are looking for older design S80, then got for 2005 or 2006 year model. i always wanted a Volvo with turbo and i was going for S60 but i found same price and bit higher mileage an S80, and had more leg room and some neat options. And i was glad i made that decision. These cars are built solid and feel firm on road. And good mpg considering its size. I guess its a small engine with turbo.
louc,12/09/2004
The S80 is a tremendous improvement over by last 240. The interior is much more comfortable, guages and controls are excellent and the front and rear seat room is much improved. The ride is firm but very supportive, with very little road noise. The performance is very good, the turbo operates without lag, fuel economy has never been below 24 MPG. The car is a tremendous value whencompared to a BMW 5-Series or Lexus. I have not had any initial build problems, but have had many on my SAABS and BMWs.
Cid,03/09/2016
T6 Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A)
Bought for $4999,two weeks later ,reduced engine performance message came on. Paid $120 for an induction cleaning(throttle body needed it most),& haven't an issue since(6mos)!!! This car fits me like a second skin, floats like a cloud, & all the horses I need.....Great Ride!!!! P.s. mpg's could be better.... But not that bad!!! #Update Still goin...still love it more than any previous vehicle I've owned(or drove really!) #Volvo4Life
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Volvo S80 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the S80
Related Used 2005 Volvo S80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90
- Volvo V60 2020
- 2021 XC90