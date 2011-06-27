I have owned this car for just over 3 years ..and i must say i am loving each and every bit of it. This is my 1st Volvo and i did a lot of research and found that 2005 or 2006 S80 were the best compare to older years. I never had any problems because i have maintained it well. If you are looking for older design S80, then got for 2005 or 2006 year model. i always wanted a Volvo with turbo and i was going for S60 but i found same price and bit higher mileage an S80, and had more leg room and some neat options. And i was glad i made that decision. These cars are built solid and feel firm on road. And good mpg considering its size. I guess its a small engine with turbo.

