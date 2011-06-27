  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2005 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loaded with outstanding safety innovations and features, quick on its feet in T6 trim, spacious backseat, soothing ride.
  • Suspension still doesn't feel athletic even with Four-C system, turbo lag can be annoying around town, gets pricey with options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to ride comfort, feature content and uncompromised safety, the S80 excels, but for those who prefer a little sport in their sedans, the S80 will leave you wishing for more.

2005 Highlights

The base 2.9 model has been dropped in favor of the 2.5T model introduced late in the 2004 model year. Inside, real walnut trim replaces the faux trim used in last year's models, and you can now load six discs at a time into the in-dash CD changer. Satellite radio and run-flat tires are new options on all S80s, while 2.5T buyers can now get sport seats. A new safety feature called the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) is offered later in the model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volvo S80.

5(86%)
4(9%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE this car - on my second one at 167K miles
volvocandy,11/25/2013
This is my second S80 and I absolutely love this car. It's the perfect size, gets really good mileage and is Swedish non-nonsense luxury personified. No Lexis toys in a toy, just quiet and comfortable safety that you can trust, all in understated elegance. It also had the ability to lock in car seats for my twin grandsons that many cars to not - which is still another safety feature.
Just a great car to own
nickosmith,07/10/2012
I have owned this car for just over 3 years ..and i must say i am loving each and every bit of it. This is my 1st Volvo and i did a lot of research and found that 2005 or 2006 S80 were the best compare to older years. I never had any problems because i have maintained it well. If you are looking for older design S80, then got for 2005 or 2006 year model. i always wanted a Volvo with turbo and i was going for S60 but i found same price and bit higher mileage an S80, and had more leg room and some neat options. And i was glad i made that decision. These cars are built solid and feel firm on road. And good mpg considering its size. I guess its a small engine with turbo.
First New Volvo in 20 years
louc,12/09/2004
The S80 is a tremendous improvement over by last 240. The interior is much more comfortable, guages and controls are excellent and the front and rear seat room is much improved. The ride is firm but very supportive, with very little road noise. The performance is very good, the turbo operates without lag, fuel economy has never been below 24 MPG. The car is a tremendous value whencompared to a BMW 5-Series or Lexus. I have not had any initial build problems, but have had many on my SAABS and BMWs.
05 Volvo S80 T6 2.9 Premiere
Cid,03/09/2016
T6 Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A)
Bought for $4999,two weeks later ,reduced engine performance message came on. Paid $120 for an induction cleaning(throttle body needed it most),& haven't an issue since(6mos)!!! This car fits me like a second skin, floats like a cloud, & all the horses I need.....Great Ride!!!! P.s. mpg's could be better.... But not that bad!!! #Update Still goin...still love it more than any previous vehicle I've owned(or drove really!) #Volvo4Life
See all 22 reviews of the 2005 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Volvo S80 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Volvo S80

Used 2005 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2005 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include T6 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A), 2.5T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T6 Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A).

