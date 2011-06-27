Close

Radiating premium good looks and performance to match, our 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Sedan in Platinum Metallic is a superb choice! Powered by a high-output 3.8 Liter V6 delivering 333hp while tethered to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission that supplies precise shifts. This Rear Wheel Drive helps you score nearly 29mpg on the highway and look forward to the fun factor every time you get behind the wheel of this incredible sedan! Our Genesis 3.8 sports an aggressive grille and LED taillights. Admire our 3.8 and breathe in this luxuriously appointed cabin with soft-touch materials and upscale features such as heated front leather seats. Leave the proximity key in your pocket and unlock the doors with the touch of a button and a simple push of the push-button start will bring it to life. Bluetooth allows you to make and receive calls without taking your eyes off the road while the HomeLink transmitter will open your front gate or turn your interior house lights on for your security. Now crank up your favorite tunes on the available satellite radio and enjoy this ride! You'll drive confidently knowing that your Hyundai Genesis has earned a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS, a 5-star rating from the NHTSA, and has been rated as the Most Dependable Midsize Premium Car by J.D. Power and Associates. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Delivery options available.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGC4DD7CU176739

Stock: SCB1281

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-07-2020