Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me
- $9,495Great Deal | $2,508 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.873,195 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Radiating premium good looks and performance to match, our 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Sedan in Platinum Metallic is a superb choice! Powered by a high-output 3.8 Liter V6 delivering 333hp while tethered to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission that supplies precise shifts. This Rear Wheel Drive helps you score nearly 29mpg on the highway and look forward to the fun factor every time you get behind the wheel of this incredible sedan! Our Genesis 3.8 sports an aggressive grille and LED taillights. Admire our 3.8 and breathe in this luxuriously appointed cabin with soft-touch materials and upscale features such as heated front leather seats. Leave the proximity key in your pocket and unlock the doors with the touch of a button and a simple push of the push-button start will bring it to life. Bluetooth allows you to make and receive calls without taking your eyes off the road while the HomeLink transmitter will open your front gate or turn your interior house lights on for your security. Now crank up your favorite tunes on the available satellite radio and enjoy this ride! You'll drive confidently knowing that your Hyundai Genesis has earned a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS, a 5-star rating from the NHTSA, and has been rated as the Most Dependable Midsize Premium Car by J.D. Power and Associates. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Delivery options available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD7CU176739
Stock: SCB1281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- $9,900Great Deal | $2,339 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.869,191 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Curbside Motors - Lakewood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD5CU179199
Stock: 13692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,495Great Deal | $1,384 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.6118,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
4.6L trim. Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 1, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Hyundai 4.6L with BLACK NOIR PEARL exterior and CASHMERE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 385 HP at 6500 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 1 base vehicle only. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "With handsome styling, generous luxury features and engine power to match, the 2012 Hyundai Genesis takes its rightful place among established luxury sedan rivals.". Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF8CU169820
Stock: T20868P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $10,888Great Deal | $1,012 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.6117,585 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arena Auto Sales - Daytona Beach / Florida
Loaded, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Rear Motorized Shade, V8....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF7CU181148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,928Good Deal | $1,789 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.877,482 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Russ Braunecker Buick GMC - Effingham / Illinois
Well Maintained. This vehicle is equipped with classy leather interior. Heated Seats. Call or come by today. 2309 S Banker Street, Effingham, IL 62401. Call us @217-347-0505. Thanks for looking and we hope to hear from you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD9CU177536
Stock: 44972A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2019
- $9,316Good Deal
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.887,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall - Rockwall / Texas
Genesis 3.8, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT, 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC, RWD, Titanium Gray Metallic, Jet Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10898 miles below market average! Titanium Gray Metallic 2012 Hyundai Genesis 4D Sedan 3.8 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT 18/28 City/Highway MPG 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC RWD Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick ***Our average reconditioning costs is $1595 to bring your vehicle up to your expectations. Visit us at http://www.rockwallhyundai.net. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in RockwalL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD9CU203875
Stock: KU300480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $9,995Good Deal | $1,250 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.891,277 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cali Auto Experts - Garden Grove / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD0CU188358
Stock: 1324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,970
2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec122,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
HYUNDAI GENESIS R-SPEC***CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET PRE-QUALIFIED NOW** BACK UP CAMERA w/PARKING. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS AND CRUISE CONTROL. LEXICON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. MEMORY SEATS. HEATED MIRRORS. SUNROOF. PWR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS AND SEATS. LANE KEEP ASSIST. HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS. WOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM. AM/FM RADIO. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. CD PLAYER. ABS BRAKES. TRACTION CONTROL. STABILITY CONTROL AND MORE OPTIONS CALL US NOW!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DHXCU198432
Stock: 198432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,980Good Deal | $1,298 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.854,373 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Queens Auto Mall - Queens / New York
Odometer is 27036 miles below market average! Cashmere w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, 18 x 7.5J 7 Split-Spoke Hyper Silver Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Brake Assist, Acoustic Laminated Windshield & Front Windows, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, AM/FM/HD/XM/In-Dash 6-DVD Changer/MP3 w/Navigation, Auto-Defogging Windshield, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System w/Display, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass, Cooled Driver's Seat, Driver Information System (DIS), Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster, Electronic Active Front Head Restraints, Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Independent 5-Link Suspension, Front & Rear Parking Assistance System, Headlight LED Accents / Fog Lights, Heated Rear Seats, HID Xenon Adaptive Auto-Cornering Headlights, HomeLink Integrated Transceiver, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Leather-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel, Manual-Folding Power Body-Colored Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Option Group 01, Option Group 02, Option Group 03, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows w/Front Auto Up/Down, Power-Folding Power Body-Colored Heated, Premium Package, Proximity Key w/Push-Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 System w/Navigation, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear-View Camera, SACHS Amplitude Selective Damping Shock Absorbers, Smart Cruise Control, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Tailored Leather-Wrapped Dash & Door Trim Inserts, Technology Package, TFT LCD Cluster Display, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces. Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick White Satin Pearl 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC Dual CVVT18/28 City/Highway MPG Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Opened over 30 years ago as a public automotive auction house. We now conveniently operate as a traditional dealership with industry leading in-house services. Valet parking, special finance options, DMV and insurance centers, and a dedicated team of professional product specialists power our efficient platform to ensure your needs are fully catered to. With not one, but two huge luxury indoor showrooms in the heart of Queens, NY, we offer a comfortable and safe solution to purchasing your next vehicle. 100% credit approval and your total satisfaction are our primary goals. Stop by today and enjoy a car buying experience 30 years in the making! We reserve the right to pass all vehicles through New York State inspection prior to delivery and a New York State inspection is mandatory on all vehicles sold to be registered in New York State. Advertised prices do not include transportation, detailing, and reconditioning incurred by Queens Auto Mall for safety. A professional detail is completed prior to vehicle being shown to the public and once again prior to final sale. Taxes, registration, and DMV are not included in advertised pricing because they are dependent upon the registrant. A $75 documentation fee will be added at the time of purchase. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is and equipped as is. Costs incurred by Queens Auto Mall as a result of customer requests are not included in advertised pricing. Any additional fees required by law, which may vary based on location, are not included in any advertised pricing. Advertised pricing must be presented prior to negotiation. No offers may be combined and online pricing excludes all prior offers. Delivery eligible upon approval by dealer and valid exclusively in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County. Vehicle options and pricing are subject to change. Special price includes all dealer rebates and incentives. All internet special prices expire 12:01AM today. We make every effort to adequately represent the c
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD2CU186109
Stock: 4254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-29-2019
- $13,995Good Deal | $525 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec43,142 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Falk Buick Chevrolet GMC of Maui - Kahului / Hawaii
This Hyundai Genesis has many features and is well equipped including jet black Leather, 17 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Brake Assist, ABS brakes, Acoustic Laminated Windshield & Front Windows, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/HD/XM/In-Dash 6-DVD Changer/MP3 w/Navigation, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-Defogging Windshield, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System w/Display, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Lower Bodyside Moldings, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver Information System (DIS), Driver vanity mirror, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering, Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster, Electronic Active Front Head Restraints, Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Independent 5-Link Suspension, Front & Rear Parking Assistance System, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlamps w/Dark Chrome Insert, Headlight LED Accents / Fog Lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated rear seats, HID Xenon Adaptive Auto-Cornering Headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, HomeLink Integrated Transceiver, Illuminated Door Sill Plates, Illuminated entry, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Leather Steering Wheel, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Power steering, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power windows, Power Windows w/Front Auto Up/Down, Power-Folding Power Body-Colored Heated, Proximity Key w/Push-Button Start, Rain sensing wipers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, R-Spec Embroidered Floor Mats, R-Spec Rear Deck Lid Badging, SACHS Amplitude Selective Damping Shock Absorbers, Security system, Smart Cruise Control, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport-tuned Suspension Calibration, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tailored Leather-Wrapped Dash & Door Trim Inserts, Telescoping steering wheel, TFT LCD Cluster Display, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats. Titanium Gray Metallic 2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC jet black Leather. Odometer is 44329 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DH8CU168636
Stock: 56328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- $11,435Fair Deal | $795 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.881,718 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red River Chevrolet - Bossier City / Louisiana
Leather, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, USB / AUX Ports, Bluetooth for Phone. Odometer is 16612 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick Making Car Buying Fun Since 1931! Red River Chevrolet is a family-owned, full service dealership with headquarters at 221 Traffic Street (Interstate 20, exit 19B), a large used car lot, Red River CarPlex, at 207 East Texas Street at the foot of the Texas Street Bridge, a fleet and commercial sales department, an award-winning GM Certified service center, and parts department. Serving Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding areas, Red River Chevrolet will help you with all your automotive needs. Visit www.RedRiverChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD7CU174635
Stock: CU174635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $11,495Fair Deal | $640 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.692,277 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Radiating great looks and performance to match, our 2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 Sedan in White Satin Pearl is a superb choice! Powered by a 4.6 Liter V8 delivering 385hp while tethered to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll score nearly 26mpg on the highway and enjoy this incredible Rear Wheel Drive sedan while showing off 18-inch wheels, an aggressive grille, a sunroof, and adaptive HID headlights. Inside our 4.6 cabin, settle into heated and cooled front leather seats, and enjoy a leather-wrapped dash, a prominent touchscreen, driver memory functions, and a rearview camera. Bluetooth allows you to make and receive calls without taking your eyes off the road while the HomeLink transmitter will open your front gate or turn your interior house lights on for your security. Find your destination with premium full-color navigation, then crank up your favorite tunes on a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound system with a CD/DVD and enjoy this ride! You'll drive confidently knowing that your Hyundai Genesis includes front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DF8CU179957
Stock: SCB1375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- Price Drop$10,985Good Deal | $1,139 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.693,517 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hershey Motors - Parkesburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DFXCU179247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,992Fair Deal | $426 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.877,909 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cashmere; Leather Seats Standard Equipment Pkg 1 White Satin Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD7CU179074
Stock: CU179074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$13,000Good Deal | $475 below market
2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec75,923 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Chevrolet Buick - Owings Mills / Maryland
**CLEAN CARFAX** **NEW ARRIVAL** **PENDING INSPECTION** *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DH8CU203871
Stock: AU203871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $10,991Fair Deal
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.861,060 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
King Mitsubishi - Deerfield Beach / Florida
2012 HYUNDAI GENESIS 3.8L EDITION with a 3.8L V6 F DOHC 24V engine (333hp). Love the 3.8L engine. LOCAL TRADE-IN! Well taken care and It shows! FULL INSPECTION AND SERVICE! GOOD TO GO!Highlights include PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL POWER SEATS with POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT, 17" ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM, HYUNDAI BLUELINK TELEMATICS, PROXIMITY KEY ENTRY, CLIMATE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATING, HOMELINK, AUTO DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR with COMPASS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, IPOD/ USB and AUX INPUTS, ACOUSTIC LAMINATED WINDSHIELD, HEATED SEATS, HEATED DUAL POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, REAR CARGO TRAY and NET, ALLOY WHEEL LOCKS plus many more CONVENIENCE and SAFETY options.Offered in White Satin Pearl with a Saddle Premium Leather Interior. LOOKS NICE! This is a SUPER CLEAN GENESIS 3.8 FOR A GREAT PRICE! Fun to drive and extremely comfortable. Come see for yourself. Located at KING HYUNDAI/ GENESIS/ MITSUBISHI in DEERFIELD BEACH.Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD2CU198583
Stock: CU198583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $8,199Good Deal
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8130,995 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
S & S Motors - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DDXCU194104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,900Fair Deal
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.895,599 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**.Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service!We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGC4DD7CU158175
Stock: B4801PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020