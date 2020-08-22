Used 2004 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
63 listings
- 114,880 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,900
- 74,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 91,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
- 85,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000
- 161,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,498
- 114,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
- 157,789 miles
$4,599
- 109,978 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
- 198,587 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 141,980 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 120,680 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,977$1,521 Below Market
- 107,757 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900$451 Below Market
- 169,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988$327 Below Market
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,550
- 213,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,450
- 264,922 miles
$2,599
- 176,760 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S80
Read recent reviews for the Volvo S80
Overall Consumer Rating4.777 Reviews
Christopher Chao,12/07/2015
2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
i bought this car at a Volvo specialist center in 2012 with 125,000 miles for just 7,998. I was going to use it for a year, due to a short term job in New York, so I didn't really care about what it was. My mom drives a C70 and told me to buy the car. It has been absolutely fantastic, now in 2015 we have 156,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. There have been some expensive maintenance costs (150$-550$ services) and also suspension and axle components (1000$ over the years) but the thing to remember is that it's European and our X5 costs 3 times more to maintain. For such a nice car I'm willing to pay some more. It is important to note that I go to a local Volvo service specialty shop, and NOT A DEALER. Prices are about half what I would pay there, and even more savings for used parts. Also this car is ultra safe, my two kids learned to drive in this car, and this holiday season I plan to give it to my oldest... And of course as a replacement I'll be sure to buy the new XC90. The best thing about this car is the amount of small features that really add up: price, gas mileage (I get 35 on i40 even when the epa says 26, and yes I actually calculated it along with the trip computer), safety, (there are 6 giant airbags and stability control is an option fitted to my car), cold starts (never had a problem in -20 weather, AV/heat( the best ever, I'm never hot or cold for more than a minute, and the seats are so supremely comfortable. And that's all for 8,000$!!!! Be advised: the 2004-2006 models have a stronger reliability record than the 1998-2003 (preface lift model)
