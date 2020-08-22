Used 2004 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
S80 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  • 2004 Volvo S80 2.9 in Silver
    used

    2004 Volvo S80 2.9

    114,880 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S80 T6 Premier in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo S80 T6 Premier

    74,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S80 2.5T in White
    used

    2004 Volvo S80 2.5T

    91,412 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2003 Volvo S80 2.9
    used

    2003 Volvo S80 2.9

    85,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S80 2.5T in Red
    used

    2005 Volvo S80 2.5T

    161,980 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,498

    Details
  • 2002 Volvo S80 2.9 in Silver
    used

    2002 Volvo S80 2.9

    114,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,977

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 3.2

    157,789 miles

    $4,599

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 3.2

    109,978 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 V8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 V8

    198,587 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 V8 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 V8

    141,980 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    120,680 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,977

    $1,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    107,757 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,900

    $451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    169,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,988

    $327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 V8 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 V8

    77,322 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,550

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    213,879 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2000 Volvo S80 2.9
    used

    2000 Volvo S80 2.9

    264,922 miles

    $2,599

    Details
  • 2000 Volvo S80 2.9
    used

    2000 Volvo S80 2.9

    176,760 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2000 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2000 Volvo S80 T6

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
A family of Volvo drivers-
Christopher Chao,12/07/2015
2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
i bought this car at a Volvo specialist center in 2012 with 125,000 miles for just 7,998. I was going to use it for a year, due to a short term job in New York, so I didn't really care about what it was. My mom drives a C70 and told me to buy the car. It has been absolutely fantastic, now in 2015 we have 156,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. There have been some expensive maintenance costs (150$-550$ services) and also suspension and axle components (1000$ over the years) but the thing to remember is that it's European and our X5 costs 3 times more to maintain. For such a nice car I'm willing to pay some more. It is important to note that I go to a local Volvo service specialty shop, and NOT A DEALER. Prices are about half what I would pay there, and even more savings for used parts. Also this car is ultra safe, my two kids learned to drive in this car, and this holiday season I plan to give it to my oldest... And of course as a replacement I'll be sure to buy the new XC90. The best thing about this car is the amount of small features that really add up: price, gas mileage (I get 35 on i40 even when the epa says 26, and yes I actually calculated it along with the trip computer), safety, (there are 6 giant airbags and stability control is an option fitted to my car), cold starts (never had a problem in -20 weather, AV/heat( the best ever, I'm never hot or cold for more than a minute, and the seats are so supremely comfortable. And that's all for 8,000$!!!! Be advised: the 2004-2006 models have a stronger reliability record than the 1998-2003 (preface lift model)
