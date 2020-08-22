Used 2003 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
  • 2003 Volvo S80 2.9
    used

    2003 Volvo S80 2.9

    85,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S80 2.9 in Silver
    used

    2004 Volvo S80 2.9

    114,880 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S80 T6 Premier in Black
    used

    2004 Volvo S80 T6 Premier

    74,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2002 Volvo S80 2.9 in Silver
    used

    2002 Volvo S80 2.9

    114,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,977

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo S80 2.5T in White
    used

    2004 Volvo S80 2.5T

    91,412 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo S80 2.5T in Red
    used

    2005 Volvo S80 2.5T

    161,980 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,498

    Details
  • 2000 Volvo S80 2.9
    used

    2000 Volvo S80 2.9

    264,922 miles

    $2,599

    Details
  • 2000 Volvo S80 2.9
    used

    2000 Volvo S80 2.9

    176,760 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2000 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2000 Volvo S80 T6

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 3.2

    157,789 miles

    $4,599

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 3.2

    109,978 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 V8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 V8

    198,587 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 V8 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 V8

    141,980 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    120,680 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,977

    $1,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    107,757 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,900

    $451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    169,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,988

    $327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 V8 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 V8

    77,322 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,550

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    213,879 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,450

    Details

GM transmission take it to the junk yard
tlg,03/02/2016
T6 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A)
update 9-5-2017 interesting this email! Gauge cluster just went out this CAR. Thought about letting it go but i still will not even come close to anything near the miles and money ive put in it. i personally have spent years trying to avoid the over engineered under quilty of the electronic and unreliability services of GM products. After owning my fist volvo 2001 S80 2.9 non turbo i was in an accident totaled the car loved the car had 178000 no problems other then rack and pinion. Purched my next very shortly after found 2003 s80 t6 2.9 turbo. car appeared nice after buying before making the first payment the transmission went into limp mode. taking to have looked at found the vehicle had the GM 4t65e transmission witch i would have never even considered the car if i would have known that it had a gm part in it. There is only 2 other vehicle they are in that ive found other then gm products. That is the volvo s80 and the XC90. IN the years around what i have. I am so disappointed in this car im going to have over 10000 in a car worth 6000.Volvo has really disappointed me now i have a car that wont run and haven't made the 1st payment.payment. Mechanic says you are lucky to get 100000 miles out of the transmission. All i can say is im disappointed in volvo now. Just after replacing the transmission the fuel pump went out. Now with 95000 approx. The front end needs work so basically i will have to drive this car for years. Wish i could post pics of the wonderful advertising sticker swartz auto in harrisonburg va put on the back of it. Was going to remove but instead put a sign above it that says do not buy from. They were horriable for there customer service. I will never recommend or buy from them again. 9-5-2018 Started leaking antifreeze found the T-6 has an automatic bleeder out the side of the timing cover piece of plastic completely brittle. 7-1-2019 Decided not to take the chance on the Trans again had over $1000 in it sold it for $2500 less then 30000 miles ugh. Win some loose some sure was a nice riding car.
