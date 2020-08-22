Used 2003 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
- 85,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000
- 114,880 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,900
- 74,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 114,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
- 91,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
- 161,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,498
- 264,922 miles
$2,599
- 176,760 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
- 157,789 miles
$4,599
- 109,978 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
- 198,587 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 141,980 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 120,680 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,977$1,521 Below Market
- 107,757 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900$451 Below Market
- 169,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988$327 Below Market
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,550
- 213,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,450
update 9-5-2017 interesting this email! Gauge cluster just went out this CAR. Thought about letting it go but i still will not even come close to anything near the miles and money ive put in it. i personally have spent years trying to avoid the over engineered under quilty of the electronic and unreliability services of GM products. After owning my fist volvo 2001 S80 2.9 non turbo i was in an accident totaled the car loved the car had 178000 no problems other then rack and pinion. Purched my next very shortly after found 2003 s80 t6 2.9 turbo. car appeared nice after buying before making the first payment the transmission went into limp mode. taking to have looked at found the vehicle had the GM 4t65e transmission witch i would have never even considered the car if i would have known that it had a gm part in it. There is only 2 other vehicle they are in that ive found other then gm products. That is the volvo s80 and the XC90. IN the years around what i have. I am so disappointed in this car im going to have over 10000 in a car worth 6000.Volvo has really disappointed me now i have a car that wont run and haven't made the 1st payment.payment. Mechanic says you are lucky to get 100000 miles out of the transmission. All i can say is im disappointed in volvo now. Just after replacing the transmission the fuel pump went out. Now with 95000 approx. The front end needs work so basically i will have to drive this car for years. Wish i could post pics of the wonderful advertising sticker swartz auto in harrisonburg va put on the back of it. Was going to remove but instead put a sign above it that says do not buy from. They were horriable for there customer service. I will never recommend or buy from them again. 9-5-2018 Started leaking antifreeze found the T-6 has an automatic bleeder out the side of the timing cover piece of plastic completely brittle. 7-1-2019 Decided not to take the chance on the Trans again had over $1000 in it sold it for $2500 less then 30000 miles ugh. Win some loose some sure was a nice riding car.
