Used 2002 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
63 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 114,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
- 85,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000
- 114,880 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,900
- 74,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 91,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
- 264,922 miles
$2,599
- 176,760 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
- 161,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,498
- 157,789 miles
$4,599
- 109,978 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
- 198,587 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 141,980 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 120,680 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,977$1,521 Below Market
- 107,757 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900$451 Below Market
- 169,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988$327 Below Market
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,550
- 213,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,450
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S80 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S80
Read recent reviews for the Volvo S80
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.566 Reviews
Report abuse
Thomas Skinner,09/09/2015
T6 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A)
When I initially saw this car, I was hooked by the twin turbo inline six that sat under the hood. I took it for a test drive and it was surprised at how quick it was, considering that it was a somewhat obese, front wheel drive luxury car. I needed a "reliable" car to drive on a daily basis (compared to the 40+ year old Datsun I had been driving) and I figured I would go with the S80. It had 160,000 miles on it, which shouldn't be too much right? Only a few days after bringing it home I noticed a whining noise from transmission... Great. Upon doing some research (which I should have done before buying the car) I found out that faulty transmissions are common for them. Although aside from that and the buggy electrical system, it's a pretty good car. It's extremely comfortable, the power steering it has makes turning a breeze, and it's a nice car to drive. However I wouldn't recommend this car to a friend.
Related Volvo S80 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac STS 2010
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2012
- Used Audi RS 5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2014
- Used Lincoln MKT 2011
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2012
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2015
- Used Land Rover LR2 2013
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2013
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2011
- Used BMW X6 M 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo XC60 Detroit MI
- Used Volvo S60 Peoria IL
- Used Volvo C30 Lawrenceville GA
- Used Volvo S60 Boca Raton FL
- Used Volvo XC40 Saint Paul MN
- Used Volvo S40 Torrance CA
- Used Volvo XC60 Clarksville TN
- Used Volvo XC60 Long Beach CA
- Used Volvo S80 Toledo OH
- Used Volvo S40 Manassas VA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News