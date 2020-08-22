Used 2002 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This Volvo S80 3.2 Navigation System is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. The powerful 3.2L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 3.2L 6 cyl engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Volvo S80 3.2 Navigation System. Compare and see for yourself. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This car is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Brooke. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Power everything! Hard-to-find model! A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1AS982271038465

Stock: 11977

Certified Pre-Owned: No

