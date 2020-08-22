Used 2007 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  • 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 3.2

    157,789 miles

    $4,599

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 3.2

    109,978 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 V8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 V8

    198,587 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo S80 V8 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo S80 V8

    141,980 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    120,680 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,977

    $1,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    107,757 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,900

    $451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    169,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,988

    $327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 V8 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 V8

    77,322 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,550

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    213,879 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    100,476 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,999

    $222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    114,460 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,690

    $461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    176,926 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    135,531 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    112,515 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 3.2

    88,073 miles

    $9,599

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 3.2

    89,927 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    114,865 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 3.2

    140,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S80 searches:

Still a great car after 100k miles
rustysmith,08/15/2014
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
2nd Update: Sold car with 182k on odometer. Every repair done on the car us listed below. Went to a Honda Odyssey for the space, but the S80 was an incredibly reliable car for nearly 200k miles. Update: currently have over 160k miles. Only repairs have been a steering sensor at 110k miles and A/C components at 150k miles. For 11 years and 160k, I don’t have a single bad thing to say about it. No problems after 135k. Rock solid car. Originally bought it for the seats because of a bad back. Reliability has been superb and fuel economy better than EPA ratings. Seats and leather are world class, and the ergonomic interior is nice. I've come to love the fuselage-like look and design of the floating center stack console. There are trade offs with everything, though. The ride is stiff. If you like the ride of a Honda Accord or the BMW 5 series, you'll like the S80. I'm in my car an average of four to five hours a day, and those aren't pleasant rides for road warriors. That said, I'd buy it all over again. The comfy seats make up for the poor ride quality and the factory Dynaudio premium sound system is amazing. I'm even happier with my car today than I was five years ago.
