RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah

CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, LEATHER INTERIOR, 18" x 8" Fortuna Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Dynamic Chassis, Dynamic Package, Headlamp Washers, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Humidity Sensor, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Multimedia Package, Navigation System w/Real Time Traffic, Power moonroof, Power Retractable Rear View Mirrors, Rear Seat Headphone Jacks & Audio Controls, Remote Control & Map Care, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Clean CARFAX. 2010 Volvo S80 T6 Black AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.0L 6-Cylinder Twin Scroll Turbocharged

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1992AH2A1125021

Stock: C6726

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020