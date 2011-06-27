Used 2011 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $6,499Great Deal | $2,173 below market
2011 Volvo S80 3.276,381 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952ASXB1135322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,952Fair Deal
2011 Volvo S80 3.297,049 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Climate Pkg Pwr Glass Moonroof W/Sliding Sunshade; Auto-Open Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Personal Car Communicator (Pcc) Seville Grey Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sandstone Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2011 Volvo S80 (fleet-only) 3.2L only has 97,049mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2011 Volvo S80 (fleet-only) comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You can tell this 2011 Volvo S80 (fleet-only) has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 97,049mi and appears with a showroom shine.This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS1B1143552
Stock: B1143552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $8,790Fair Deal
2011 Volvo S80 3.271,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AGN Auto Gallery - Roswell / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS1B1139677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,495Great Deal | $1,465 below market
2010 Volvo S80 T6117,600 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AH3A1125934
Stock: 125934A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,391Good Deal | $1,793 below market
2010 Volvo S80 T6101,705 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schomp BMW of Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
***Just Traded In***. Leather Interior, Moonroof, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP BMW?We are a 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says "Well equipped, impressive safety features, comfortable ride and seats, stylish and functional interior layout.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AH7A1123846
Stock: 1B01683B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $8,990Fair Deal | $269 below market
2010 Volvo S80 3.295,457 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Byers Volvo Cars - Columbus / Ohio
ONE OWNER WELL MAINTAINED COMPLETE SERVICE HISTORY WITH ALL THE EXTRA'S A MUST SEE AND DRIVE PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY SO DON'T WAIT CALL NOW!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1982AS1A1128300
Stock: V200560A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $11,025Fair Deal | $506 below market
2010 Volvo S80 T676,969 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, LEATHER INTERIOR, 18" x 8" Fortuna Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Dynamic Chassis, Dynamic Package, Headlamp Washers, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Humidity Sensor, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Multimedia Package, Navigation System w/Real Time Traffic, Power moonroof, Power Retractable Rear View Mirrors, Rear Seat Headphone Jacks & Audio Controls, Remote Control & Map Care, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Clean CARFAX. 2010 Volvo S80 T6 Black AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.0L 6-Cylinder Twin Scroll Turbocharged COVID UPDATE Like everyone else, we are taking this situation very seriously and using necessary precautions while maintaining basic operations- because for some people the need for new transportation hasn't gone away. Here are certain steps we have taken to ensure the safety of ourselves and our always appreciated customers, as well as other changes during this time: Sanitizing our office / car door handles / steering wheels / seats etc for any test drives. Personal test drives without a salesperson In order to practice social distancing, we do not require a salesperson to be in the car during a test drive. Delivery of any vehicle you wish to test drive If you live in the Salt Lake valley and are uncomfortable coming to us, we will drive the car you wish to test directly to you. Shortened staff in observation of social distancing We are implementing a sort of skeleton crew consisting of shifts for our staff to cut back any potential exposure. RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AH2A1125021
Stock: C6726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $12,495Fair Deal | $211 below market
2012 Volvo S80 T678,219 milesDelivery available*
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708. 3.0L trim, Saville Grey Metallic exterior and Soft Beige interior. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, CarAndDriver.com explains "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.", Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned, New Tires, New Brakes. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Volvo 3.0L with Saville Grey Metallic exterior and Soft Beige interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com explains "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.".MORE ABOUT USPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH1C1161263
Stock: 13373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $6,000Fair Deal
2010 Volvo S80 T6153,251 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Electric Silver Metallic 2010 Volvo S80 T6 has a NADA retail value of $6,725, 4D Sedan, 3.0L 6-Cylinder Twin Scroll Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AH9A1125078
Stock: 32656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $8,988
2012 Volvo S80 3.2109,034 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The S80 is Volvo's flagship 4-door sedan, and following on Volvo tradition, it's among the safest in its class of high-end luxury sedans, making it an excellent alternative to the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.. Need peace of mind? No worries with this purchase, it includes a CarFax Title History report. It comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Why over pay? This is one of the best values around. Ride in style with this car's fabulous leather seating. You'll also love this vehicle's a sunroof, EPA estimated 23 MPG combined fuel rating, convenient keyless entry, security system and a cabin air filtration system. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS2C1163830
Stock: P9627A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$7,995Good Deal | $487 below market
2010 Volvo S80 T6132,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Affinity Auto Sales - Roselle / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AHXA1123484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999
2010 Volvo S80 3.2118,043 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Our Elite One Owner 2010 Volvo S80 I6 Sedan is magnificently shown in Black. Powered by a 3.2 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 235hp while tethered to a well-balanced Automatic transmission that offers easy passing authority. The Front Wheel Drive offers near 27mpg on the open road in addition to beautiful 17-inch wheels that posture this machine to perfection as comfort suspension makes for an incredible commute. Handling and braking managed with dynamic stability control keeping you pointed in the right direction regardless of road conditions. Create your own momentum with the pursuit of the perfect drive. Inside, the elegant design of S80 I6 will make you feel like the engineers sculpted the vehicle around you with everything perfectly in place. Comfortable heated front seats, a prominent sunroof, soft-touch controls everywhere, and a great sound system. Our beautiful leather-clad steering wheel with silk metal inlays await your touch and the memory seating knows exactly who you are. Look around, see perfectly blended materials that any enthusiast would dream about. Of course, you know Volvo is known for safety and the S80 won't let you down as it is filled with industry must-haves like ABS, whiplash protection and airbags everywhere to name a few. Today is the day you change your life and the 3.2 will quickly take you to your next destination. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1982AS3A1120974
Stock: 1930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $11,999
2012 Volvo S80 3.257,680 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Classic Buick GMC - Montgomery / Alabama
*MP3 PLAYER, AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT, HD RADIO, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, SECURITY SYSTEM, CLIMATE CONTROL* Come in today to test drive this 2012 Volvo S80. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. As a SONIC AUTOMOTIVE PREMIER DEALERSHIP, we strive every day to provide you with an exceptional experience. Our entire inventory comes with our SONIC PRICE GUARANTEE. By regularly comparing our prices with the local market, SONIC PRICE eliminates the time consuming negotiation process and delivers you a fair price. Please chat, email or call and request your VIP Appointment today. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Classic Buick GMC of Montgomery Classic Buick GMC Cadillac 833 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS9C1160777
Stock: PC1160777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $13,900
2012 Volvo S80 3.247,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
ONLY 45000 MILES!!!! FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS FOG LIGHTS WOOD INTERIOR TRIM PUSH START IGNITION STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS CRUISE CONTROL BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY JACK SATELLITE RADIO VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR BUMPER TO BUMPER EXTENDED WARRANTIES.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1940AS6C1153728
Stock: 53728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,988
2012 Volvo S80 3.294,220 milesDelivery available*
Viti Volvo Cars Tiverton - Tiverton / Rhode Island
*PERFECT CARFAX*, *VITI SOLD AND SERVICED*, *CARFAX TWO OWNER*, *PLATINUM PKG*, *CLIMATE PKG*, *BLIS PKG*, *NAVIGATION*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *KEYLESS DRIVE*, *FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS*, *HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS*, *SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *POWER SEATS*, *BLUETOOTH*. *This vehicle is currently under a stop sale order due to safety recall R10029. A remedy is expected in late September/early October. While this vehicle can be reserved a purchase cannot be finalized until the above recall is completed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1940AS2C1158599
Stock: V5058A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,990Fair Deal
2012 Volvo S80 T696,714 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Good Guys Auto House - Southington / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH5C1162836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,385
2010 Volvo S80 T670,830 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Integrated Automotive Services - Easton / Pennsylvania
New Arrival!! Contact us today or check back soon for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1992AHXA1119418
Stock: 12545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2010 Volvo S80 V8158,996 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kelly's Kars - Williamstown / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo S80 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1852AR6A1123336
Stock: 4026
Certified Pre-Owned: No