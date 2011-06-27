Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews

Follow Up mbehn , 10/28/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Follow up to review last year. Car is not 2+ years old with 39K Miles. Runs beautifully, with one recall for a switch, one service for a loose A/C condensation hose - both free of charge. Still as tight and sweet as when purchased, and the Perellis are still in great shape. So far, so good! Report Abuse

Another great VW Robert Clark , 01/27/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We have owned several VWs and this is by far the most comfortable on the road. Recently drove 1200 straight through with wonderful comfort. A great ride and fun to drive. Report Abuse

Great German Car mbehn , 12/23/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have had this '09 since 8/09. It runs flawlessly and is a very enjoyable family sedan. Storage is HUGE, performance is tight and torque is excellent. High end smooth comfortable ride with great control. Most of the benefits of Audi w/o price tag. Great bargains to be had (this one was $5K off sticker). No, not as cheap as a Camry or Honda, but much more style, class and fun to drive. This car is a sleeper and soon to be changed and produced in Mexico - it's a buy. Report Abuse

new Passat rvfool , 12/01/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Just got the car. Surprise by the power. Fun to drive but wife having problem with turbo and a lead foot. I had a 05 TDI Passat before. This is bigger. Miss the mileage of the diesel. Tires are expensive because of the 17" wheels and they are a summer thead. Needed snow right away. Comfortable and a better car for me than the CC. Did not like the low roof, rear view mirror or performance of the CC. There is a lot of leg room front and back. Wish it had blue tooth, homelink, and memory seats. Report Abuse