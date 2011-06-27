Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$27,895
2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®45,405 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Value priced below the market average! This 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 has a great Black exterior and a clean Black interior! -Only 45405 miles which is low for a 2013 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Sport Package -Multi-Disc Changer -Security System -Parking Sensors -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Active Suspension -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB8DA030791
Stock: DA030791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- New Listing$28,997
2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®47,399 milesDelivery available*
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz CL 550 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES SPORT PKG sport body styling, 19' AMG triple 5-spoke aluminum wheels, all-season tires, PREMIUM 2 PKG rearview monitor, Night View Assist PLUS, drive-dynamic multi-contour front seats w/massage, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG DISTRONIC PLUS adaptive cruise control w/PRE-SAFE brake, active blind spot lane keeping assist, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration Leather Seats, MP3 Player, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, Multi-CD Changer. Mercedes-Benz CL 550 with Iridium Silver Metallic exterior and Black Premium Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 429 HP at 5250 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com explains 'The 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is one of those rare cars that combines luxury, comfort and performance in one stunning package.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB5DA031073
Stock: F038606B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $42,995
2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®64,329 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Silver Star Motors - Tallmadge / Ohio
All paperwork relating to financing/purchase of a vehicle is available to be done at the comfort of your home. Vehicles can also be shipped right to your door step. Contact us for details on how you can purchase your new vehicle without leaving your home ~~~INCOMING INVENTORY~~~ Incoming inventory can be reserved with a refundable $500.00 dollar deposit pending you final inspection. Once this unit arrives it will need to go trough service and detail before it can be shown please call sales at 330-990-5800 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7EBXDA031008
Stock: DA031008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $37,995
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL60042,017 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beaverton Hyundai - Beaverton / Oregon
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 600. Clean CARFAX. Options Include: Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation System, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats, Leather, Moon Roof, Daytime Running Lights, Bi-HID Headlamps, Bluetooth Wireless, mbrace, Parking Sensors, F&R Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, harman/kardon Sound, Sirius XM Satellite, Anti-Theft System, Keyless Entry, Premium Wheels.Beaverton Hyundai has been the #1 Hyundai Dealer in Oregon since 2006!!!! Contact us at 877-812-0866. VEHICLE MAY INCLUDE: Premium Package, Climate Package, Panorama Roof, Limited Package, Ultimate Package, SEL Package, SE Package, LE Package, Convenience Package, Comfort Package, Premium Sound Package, Heat Package, Moonroof, Navigation System, Sound Package, Power Package, Trim Package, Winter Package, Wood Trim, Wood Upgrade Package, Technology Package, Tow Package, Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Please call for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7GB2CA029880
Stock: 95059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,952
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®52,670 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 63 AMG is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 63 AMG is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class: The 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class comes with blistering acceleration, enough comfort inside for a cross-country trip, a host of industry-leading tech features and exclusivity. The least-expensive CL starts at over $110,000, but the level of performance and luxury means there is very little real competition. Strengths of this model include very quick acceleration, Strong, refined engines, AMG models' supercar performance with top-notch luxury, useful active-safety features, and exclusivity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7EB5CA030220
Stock: CA030220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $48,775
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®42,935 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Goodfellas Auto Group - Burbank / California
2012 MERCEDES-BENZ CL63 AMG - BI TURBO with PERFORMANCE PACKAGE and CARBON FIBER PACKAGE, COLLECTOR CAR, HEAVY $176,860 ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER. Vehicle has a Clean Carfax History, Dealer Serviced, and for many CL / S-Class Coupe Connoisseurs, a Passionate Car to Collect in Every Generation of its Body Style. DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC / DESIGNO BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER / ALCANTARA BLACK SUEDE HEADLINER / CARBON FIBER TRIM 5.5L V8 BI TURBO
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7EB3CA030412
Stock: 11056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,917
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®26,586 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Mercedes-Benz CL-Class also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Surround Sound, Air Conditioned Seats, Xenon, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Power Rear Sunshade, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB4CA030186
Stock: CA030186-30
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- New Listing$23,985
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®95,004 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, NAVIGATION!, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!, PUSH BUTTON START!, 4MATICÂ , Black w/Exclusive Leather Upholstery, COMANDÂ w/40GB Hard-Drive GPS Navigation, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Illuminated Door Sills (Set of 2), KEYLESS GOÂ , Navigation system: COMAND, Night View AssistÂ PLUS, Premium 2 Package, Rear-View Camera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB7CA030151
Stock: 030151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $36,999
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®41,311 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2dr CL63 AMG features a 5.5L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Shark Gray Wrap (Over Black Exterior Col with a Black with Premium Leather Upholstery Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, CD Player, Premium Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 12-way power adjustable drivers seat, 5.5 liter V8 DOHC engine, Audio controls on steering wheel, Bluetooth, Compass, Compressor - Twin turbo, External temperature display, Front fog/driving lights, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 22 and EPA city (mpg): 15, Heated drivers seat, Heated passenger seat, Heated Windshield Washer Jets - Jets, Memory Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Navigation system - With voice activation, Passenger seat easy entry - Power, Power Activated Trunk/Hatch - Power open and close trunk, Power heated mirrors, premium audio, Rear Spoiler, Rear-wheel drive, Remote window operation, Xenon headlights Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7EB7CA028906
Stock: 34605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $24,437
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®66,116 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Transwest Buick GMC - Henderson / Colorado
Local Trade, CL 550 4MATIC, 2D Coupe, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V BiTurbo, 4MATIC. Black 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V BiTurbo CONTACT OUR INTERNET SALES TEAM TODAY AT 720-322-7200 ! ONLY AT TRANSWEST BUICK GMC - YOUR PRE-OWNED DEALER OF DENVER! All prices exclude tax,tags,title. Prices include dealer and handling fee of $495.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB7CA029808
Stock: U12711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $36,990
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®63,358 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Luxury AutoMax - Tinley Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EBXCA029270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$38,555
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®57,420 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SJL Motors - Desplaines / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7EB5CA028547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®96,246 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
H & W Motor Company Inc. - Opelika / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB6CA028407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $26,544
2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®63,509 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nick Mayer Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lewisburg / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! 4MATICÂ .Silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 4MATICÂ 2D Coupe 4MATICÂ 4.6L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 7-Speed Automatic***CALL NOW TO REQUEST A LIVE VIDEO WALK-AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE! WE'LL TEXT IT RIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ***APPOINTMENTS ARE RECOMMENDED DUE TO HGH VOLUME BUSINESS MODEL! ***All vehicles are serviced, inspected, detailed, and come with a Certified Carfax Report***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB3BA026130
Stock: PD0078B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $42,995
2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG®71,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
**Mercedes Benz CL Class CL 65 AMG V12 Coupe ** New Arrival! We are please to offer this stunning 2011 Mercedes Benz CL Class CL65 AMG Coupe for sale. Luxury and Sport,? and incredible performance! V12 Biturbo Engine. Black Exterior with Black leather interior. Equipped with options such as,? Navigation,? Night Vision,? Backup Camera,? Premium Sound System,? Moon Roof,? Luxury Seating,? Premium AMG Wheels,? Mp3,? Disk,? and much more. Clean Carfax! Super Rare!! Come in or call to schedule a test drive. We offer competitive financing. Rates and Term vary OAC. We deal with all types of credit situations. We are located at 22028 N 19th Ave,? Phoenix,? AZ,? 85027. For assistance call/text at (602)-300-2878 Office:(602)-595-9988. Visit us online at www.1stopautomall.com We are open from Monday-Saturday from 9am-7pm. Sunday per appointment only. - Air Conditioning,? Climate Control,? Dual Zone Climate Control,? Power Windows,? Power Mirrors,? Leather Steering Wheel,? Power Drivers Seat,? Power Passenger Seat,? Memory Seat Position,? Homelink System,? Telescoping Steering Wheel,? Steering Wheel Radio Controls,? Sunroof,? Moonroof,? Driver Airbag,? Passenger Airbag,? Side Airbags,? Security System,? ABS Brakes,? Traction Control,? Dynamic Stability,? Rear Defogger,? Fog Lights,? Intermittent Wipers,? AM/FM,? CD Player,? CD Changer,? Full Leather Interior Surface,? Air Conditioned Seats,? Aux. Audio Input,? Bluetooth,? Center Arm Rest,? Distronic,? Front AC Seats,? Front Heated Seats,? Heated Mirrors,? HID Headlamps,? Night Vision,? Parking Sensors,? Power Rear Sunshade,? Rear Fog Lamps,? Rear-Side Airbags,? Remote Trunk Lid,? Reverse Camera,? Roll Stability Control,? Side Curtain Airbags,? Sport Seats,? Vanity Mirrors,? Xenon - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. - ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Full Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Distronic, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Night Vision, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7KB9BA026786
Stock: C26786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- $29,990
2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®51,898 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Terryville Chevrolet - Terryville / Connecticut
2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 4MATIC Black 4MATIC. 7-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 4MATIC Clean CARFAX. As one of the top car dealerships in Terryville, CT, we take pride in helping you find the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet vehicle for your lifestyle and budget. Whether you see us first or last, you'll love us! 860-582-7434.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB4BA026931
Stock: 026931T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $19,999
2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®91,919 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Amazing Luxury Cars Snellville - Snellville / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB4BA026458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,977
2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®64,777 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Showcase of Carol Stream - Carol Stream / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB3BA026838
Certified Pre-Owned: No