Used 2011 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

2011 Volvo XC90 3.2, CLEAN CARFAX, MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER SEAT.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

