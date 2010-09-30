Used 2011 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

1,607 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,607 listings
  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    138,783 miles

    $6,811

    $1,892 Below Market
  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design in Dark Blue
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    146,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,980

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    147,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $1,149 Below Market
  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Silver
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    163,617 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $1,246 Below Market
  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Silver
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    69,930 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Green
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    110,133 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,499

    $654 Below Market
  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    104,351 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,750

    $212 Below Market
  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    92,504 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $296 Below Market
  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Silver
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    52,521 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Red
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    76,077 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Green
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    134,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design in Dark Red
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    121,005 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    128,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Gray
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    112,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,499

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Gray
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,888

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design in Dark Red
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    131,024 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,997

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Silver
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    138,729 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,950

  • 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design in Dark Blue
    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    100,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,650

See all 9 reviews
2011 XC90 R-Design
Jack,09/30/2010
Am I the first to review the 2011 model? I have had one four days now and I absolutely love it. I can not find anything to criticize about the car. You pay for what you get and I feel every option was worth the price. The Volvo drives rock steady on the road and I feel the engine is adequate. I had some concerns about the 6 cylinder but it does the job. So far in mixed driving I am averaging 20MPG. I think with highway driving that will increase. Bluetooth is now built in and works superbly. The radio/telephone controls are mixed together and are a little overwhelming at first but work as designed. The seats are very comfortable and love the R-Design color scheme. Love this car!
