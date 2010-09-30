Used 2011 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

Am I the first to review the 2011 model? I have had one four days now and I absolutely love it. I can not find anything to criticize about the car. You pay for what you get and I feel every option was worth the price. The Volvo drives rock steady on the road and I feel the engine is adequate. I had some concerns about the 6 cylinder but it does the job. So far in mixed driving I am averaging 20MPG. I think with highway driving that will increase. Bluetooth is now built in and works superbly. The radio/telephone controls are mixed together and are a little overwhelming at first but work as designed. The seats are very comfortable and love the R-Design color scheme. Love this car!

Read more