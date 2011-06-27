  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,690
See Passat Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,690
Drive typeFront wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,690
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,690
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,690
8 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,690
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,690
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,690
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,690
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,690
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,690
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3512 lbs.
Gross weight4740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length188.0 in.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height59.7 in.
EPA interior volume132.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,690
Exterior Colors
  • Candy White
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Deep Black
  • Island Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
  • Classic Gray, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Pure Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,690
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/45R H tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,690
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,690
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Passat Inventory

Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat Komfort info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles