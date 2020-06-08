Used 2014 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me
- 71,700 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,495$2,076 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK7EBL11119
Stock: L11119A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,978 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,988$3,183 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2014 Lincoln MKX All Wheel Drive , like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, New Tires, Leather Int, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Microsoft Sound System, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK5EBL08428
Stock: 2383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 90,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,999$1,897 Below Market
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK2EBL20265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,299$2,010 Below Market
Lord Automotive - Worcester / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK4EBL14480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,988$1,259 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
Get ready to go for a ride in this 2014 Lincoln MKX Base, which comes equipped with a backup sensor, ventilated seats, push button start, remote starter, parking assistance, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This SUV is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Flaunting a charming red exterior and a charcoal black/canyon interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. You'll be on the road in no time with remote starter. Come see us today and see this one in person!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK0EBL06235
Stock: 7188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,914 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,888
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** FULLY SERVICED *** VENTILATED FRONT SEATS*** BEST DEAL*** LEATHER SEATS*** WELL MAINTAINED*** LIKE NEW*** Remarkably Clean Condition!!! Call Now this vehicle Won't Last Long. Like New 2014 Lincoln MKX. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotorsfortlauderdale.com for complete details. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Lincoln is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK2EBL17561
Stock: L17561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 68,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$16,937$480 Below Market
The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
NEW CAR TRADE! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! FULLY SERVICED & MAINTAINED* EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION! MUST SEE AND DRIVE TO APPRECIATE!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE! AWD, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, USB Port, Portable Audio Connection, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, 20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Adaptive HID Headlamps, Ambient Interior Lighting, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 100A, Equipment Group 101A, Equipment Group 102A, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seating Surfaces, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, LED Turn Signal Indicators In Sideview Mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Premium Leather Bucket Seats, Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, SIRIUS Travel Link, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Voice Activated Navigation, Walnut Swirl Wood Package.125K Warranty Available*We Stand Behind Our Cars and Value Our Customers and Their Safety*Come Visit Us Today and Experience Why Autobarn Nissan Evanston Is The Best Place to Make Your First Purchase or Your Next Purchase*We Want Your Business!!!AWD Odometer is 13706 miles below market average! * Lincoln's luxury CUV, the Lincoln MKX, behaves with respect and authority. It slips through traffic with 305 hp and 280 ft-lb. of torque, accelerating smoothly to highway speed quickly thanks to its highly advanced 3.7L Ti-VCT V6 engine with twin independent variable camshaft timing. With thoughtful engineering, the Lincoln MKX also achieved best-in-class fuel efficiency at 26 mpg hwy/19 city. To achieve this the Lincoln MKX's engine shuts off fuel flow during deceleration. This very precise timing technique gives you seamless power without consuming unnecessary drops of fuel to do it. In addition to its power, the Lincoln MKX easily reacts to changing road conditions by transferring torque to the wheels with the best traction. Experience confident grip and solid response as you take corners and change lanes in a variety of road conditions. Feel free to venture out. The Lincoln MKX surrounds you in genuine olive ash or walnut swirl wood, and rich Bridge of Weir leather trim. Feel the wheel: It is heated to chase any chills away. Breeze into your front seats - they're perforated and cooled. Dial in the perfect position in 10 different ways, including lumbar. When you choose to transport others, its generous space pleases everyone. A panoramic Vista Roof opens the entire cabin to enormous views of the passing clouds. For additional cargo space, the 2nd-row seats fold down. Cruising on the highway in an unpredictable stream of cars, using the Adaptive cruise control, the Lincoln MKX can change its speed to maintain a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK7EBL16191
Stock: NP6441A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 80,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,000$1,554 Below Market
Dave Sinclair Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pacific / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK7EBL05613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,956 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995
Davidson Ford of Clay - Liverpool / New York
ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, AWD, Equipment Group 101A. 2014 Lincoln MKX 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V AWD Gray Recent Arrival!Davidson Ford provides much more than new and used vehicles, however. Current Ford owners love our onsite car service and maintenance center. Employing only highly trained technicians that use certified parts from the manufacturer, we make servicing your vehicle a simple, pleasant experience. From your initial auto search online until you drive off of our lot in your new or pre-owned vehicle, Davidson Ford is excited to be your preferred auto partner. If you're interested in any of our incredible products or services, don't hesitate to contact us online or by phone, or simply swing by our convenient 3690 State Route 31 Liverpool,NY 13090 location, today. We look forward to meeting you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK3EBL16026
Stock: C141619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 61,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,877
Bertera Chevrolet - Palmer / Massachusetts
**TWO OWNER CLEAN CARFAX **3.7L 6-Cylinder AWD Elite, Pearl White! Original MSRP $50,895! Navigation, THX Stereo, Power Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Ambient Lighting, 20' Polished Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Meticulously Maintained! Fully Serviced and Warrantied! Loaded with Power Options and So Much More!Price shown may vary depending on cash purchase or lenders conditions. To qualify for internet pricing you must mention this advertisement at the time of sale. The features shown are VIN drawn from when the car was sold new and may vary as a pre-owned vehicle. All Pricing Shown is for a Wholesale Internet Complete Transaction only. Any Transaction that Involves Dealer Facilitated Financing, Trade-In's or Bank Fees Are Subject to Additional Cost of up to $2,150.00 per Transaction. Also, In Store Transactions with the same parameters listed Above may be Subject To the $2,150.00 Cost Increase As Well. Additional vehicles may be available, please contact dealer for details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start OPTION PACKAGES EQUIPMENT GROUP 102A Elite Equipment Group, Voice-Activated Navigation System, SD card for map and POI storage, SIRIUS Travel Link, Service NOT AVAILABLE in Alaska or Hawaii, THX II Certified Audio System, HD Radio and 14 speakers, Panoramic Vista Roof, Premium Equipment Group, Rearview Camera, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seating Surfaces, Rain Sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Adaptive HID Headlamps, LED Turn Signal Indicators In Sideview Mirrors, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Front Scuff Plates, Wheels: 18' Polished Aluminum, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING brake support, WHEELS: 20' POLISHED ALUMINUM Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW, CANYON W/BLACK PIPING, PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS tuxedo stripe piping, heated and cooled front seats and 10-way power (including power lumbar support, driver memory settings and easy-entry driver's seat), ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD). Pricing analysis performed on 8/6/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK1EBL12976
Stock: V13586B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 38,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,682
Bayway Lincoln - Houston / Texas
Equipped with a backup sensor, ventilated seats, push button start, remote starter, parking assistance, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, and anti-lock brakes, this 2014 Lincoln MKX Base is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $17,682. This one scored a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a gorgeous platinum dune metallic tri-coat exterior along with a light stone/medium light stone interior. Your time is important and you'll be able to save it with the convenience of remote starter. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JKXEBL17162
Stock: LC200255A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,028 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,495
Gupton Motors - Springfield / Tennessee
Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Lincoln MKX delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions.* This Lincoln MKX Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle activation, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: 17" spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Gupton Motors located at 3450 Tom Austin Hwy, Springfield, TN 37172 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK0EBL15534
Stock: 17620A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 77,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,526
AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Wheels: 20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Leather Seats Wood Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Charcoal W/Black Piping; Premium Leather Bucket Seats Engine: 3.7L Ti-Vct V6 Ingot Silver Metallic Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Lincoln MKX is offered to you for sale by Autonation Toyota Corpus Christi. This Lincoln includes: ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 Lincoln MKX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Lincoln MKX offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2014 Lincoln MKX: The Lincoln MKX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that combines true Lincoln-style luxury and lots of technology to make a fuel-efficient luxury crossover without the German car price tag. Strengths of this model include all-wheel drive available, the first 'button-less' interior controls in the Lincoln lineup, more luxurious interior, powerful drivetrain, and Aggressive, crisp exterior design All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK9EBL07447
Stock: EBL07447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 59,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,991
AutoNation Subaru Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Voice-Activated Navigation System Leather Seats Wood Package Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Canyon W/Black Piping; Premium Leather Bucket Seats Engine: 3.7L Ti-Vct V6 Kodiak Brown Metallic Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JKXEBL01625
Stock: EBL01625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 106,247 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$352 Below Market
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK2EBL01697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,659 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,631$946 Below Market
Haddad Hyundai - Pittsfield / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK8EBL18208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,890
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2015 LINCOLN MKX ELITE 3.7L AWD! CLEAN CARFAX! ORIGINAL MSRP: $48,030.00! PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, THX AUDIO SYSTEM, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Ingot Silver Metallic Exterior, Black Premium Leather w/ Piping Interior. Vehicle Features: 3.7L TIVCT V6 Engine, Selectshift Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Voice Activated Navigation System, THX Audio, Panoramic Vista Roof, Ambient Lighting, Rear View Camera, Adaptive HID Headlamps, BLIS, 20' Polished Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Heated Power Mirrors w/ Memory Security Approach Lamps, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Light Emitting Diode Taillamps, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Rear Spoiler, Split Wing Grille, Fog Lamps, Heated Cooled Front Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise/Audio/Climate/Media Control, Leather Seating Surfaces, Chrome Door Handles, Particulate Air Filter, Dual Illuminated Mirrors, Rear Center Armrest w/ Cupholder, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System, Satellite Radio, MyKey, Reverse Sensing System, Sync w/ MyLincoln Touch, Sync Services, Media Hub, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Remote Start, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Securicode Keyless Entry, Accessory Delay, Universal Garage Door Open, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Safety Canopy System, Perimeter Anti-Theft System, SOS Post Crash System, Personal Safety System. Please email or call us for vehicle availability! Check Out our website for the Complimentary Carfax Report!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK7EBL19883
Stock: XX5923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 84,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,425
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes, new pair of tires and new battery! Wheels: 20" Polished Aluminum Leather Seats Wood Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Engine: 3.7L Ti-Vct V6 Kodiak Brown Metallic Lt Stone W/Gray Piping; Premium Leather Bucket Seats Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK6EBL01245
Stock: EBL01245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
