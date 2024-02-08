A sharp interior but what about those controls?

We like the current Carnival’s modern interior design that mixes physical and digital buttons, but we are less impressed by the haptic controls, which require quite a bit of driver attention to operate effectively. Kia has gone back to the drawing board with the 2025 refresh, returning with a far slimmer center stack. The single control panel appears to incorporate haptic climate controls flanked by audio system volume and tuning knobs. We’ll reserve final judgment about the increased use of haptic controls until we try them out for ourselves — it’s possible Kia improved their functionality and usability — but on the surface, it’s not a step in the right direction. Thankfully, the Carnival’s voice assistant can interface with the climate control, so there’s hope yet for distraction-free temperature adjustment.

Some steps up in tech

The 2025 Carnival’s tech enhancements start with a standard 12-inch touchscreen, increased from 8 inches in the current model. (A 12.3-inch screen remains available as an upgrade.) The infotainment system is updated to the new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit operating system, which features over-the-air update capability. You can also option a new head-up display and a digital rearview mirror that displays the image from the rearview camera right in the mirror — useful if you’ve packed so much luggage that you can’t see out the back.

On the safety front, the Carnival now offers front cross-traffic warning with emergency braking, evasive steering intervention when attempting dangerous lane changes, and Highway Driving Assist 2, which consists of upgraded versions of existing advanced driving systems.