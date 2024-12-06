Honda Odyssey vs. Kia Carnival Hybrid vs. Toyota Sienna: Which Minivan Is Right for You?

Even so, the Odyssey's super-flexible second row makes it the best minivan for families with young children. With the second row's center seat installed, the Odyssey seats eight passengers. But if you don't need it, the seat can be easily taken out and it only weighs about 20 pounds so it's pretty easy to maneuver. You can remove the same seat in the Kia, but it weighs at least double because the seat-belt apparatus is contained within the seat, and it's hard to lift out of its spot.

With the center seat out, the Odyssey's captain's chairs can slide forward and back as well as side to side. This means that, if you have to sit next to a child, you can do so without having to be in the middle seat and be a lot more comfortable. It also means you easily can put both outboard seats within reach of a front passenger if you need to pass snacks or other items back. What's more, the Odyssey is the easiest van in which to install a car seat.