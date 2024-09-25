The 2025 Chrysler Voyager Minivan Is Back From Fleet-Only Sales Stint

A 10-inch center screen with a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are all yours as standard goodies on the 2025 Voyager. There’s also memory functions for the driver's seat, and both front seats are heated — you even get a heated steering wheel. These are all now trimmed in synthetic leather with contrasting stitching. The Voyager still features its second- and third-row Stow 'n Go seats with seating for seven but now includes Chrysler's extra-large and very practical Super Console (a center console with lots of different compartments) in the front. Meanwhile, second-row riders get sunshades for their windows.

The addition of previously optional equipment as standard is a nice reintroduction for the Voyager, but it still faces stiff competition from Edmunds favorites like the Honda Odyssey and Kia Carnival, both of which have been kept very current by their respective manufacturers. The Voyager’s biggest challenge to the pair was its value, though with its starting price of $39,995 before destination charges are applied, the base version of the Carnival ($34,995) is cheaper. It does, however, undercut the refreshed Odyssey, which starts at $43,315.