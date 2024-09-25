- The Voyager returns to consumer sales after a brief hiatus.
- Chrysler will offer the 2025 model with more standard equipment.
- Newly standard equipment includes an upgraded center screen and more amenities.
The 2025 Chrysler Voyager Minivan Is Back From Fleet-Only Sales Stint
The Voyager is back, even though it never really left
After a brief hiatus, the Chrysler Voyager is back. To be clear, the Voyager never really left, but it's only been available to corporate fleet customers since 2021. Now, however, it appears Chrysler has decided there is enough consumer appetite for cheaper minivans. As a result, the 2025 model will make a return to Chrysler dealerships and, technically, it means the longtime American manufacturer no longer sells just one car.
The Voyager is powered by the familiar Pentastar V6 that makes 287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. It will come in just one trim, the Voyager LX, and slot right beneath the base Pacifica Select in Chrysler's lineup. The Voyager also gets a load of standard equipment that was previously part of an option package.
A 10-inch center screen with a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are all yours as standard goodies on the 2025 Voyager. There’s also memory functions for the driver's seat, and both front seats are heated — you even get a heated steering wheel. These are all now trimmed in synthetic leather with contrasting stitching. The Voyager still features its second- and third-row Stow 'n Go seats with seating for seven but now includes Chrysler's extra-large and very practical Super Console (a center console with lots of different compartments) in the front. Meanwhile, second-row riders get sunshades for their windows.
The addition of previously optional equipment as standard is a nice reintroduction for the Voyager, but it still faces stiff competition from Edmunds favorites like the Honda Odyssey and Kia Carnival, both of which have been kept very current by their respective manufacturers. The Voyager’s biggest challenge to the pair was its value, though with its starting price of $39,995 before destination charges are applied, the base version of the Carnival ($34,995) is cheaper. It does, however, undercut the refreshed Odyssey, which starts at $43,315.