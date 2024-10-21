But the Buzz makes do in another way, with a standard shelf-and-bin system. Two canvas bags sit under a hard shelf, giving you two layers of cargo room, which is handy. The bins can be removed and folded up so you can put larger items under the shelf as well.

However, that comes out with a couple of thumb screws, and when it's removed and the third row is in its forwardmost position you open up a ton of cargo space, with ample room for a stroller, a week or more of groceries, or just about anything else. If you need to maximize cargo space the third-row seats remove easily with the tug of a strap, rolling out to the rear. They're heavy but not ridiculously so, and when you need to put them back, they roll back into place just as easily.

Of course you can also just fold the rear seatbacks forward for extra room. Note that as clever as all this is, it's not as convenient as folding a third row into the cargo well. But VW still deserves some credit for making it as useful as it is.