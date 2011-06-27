  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Sequoia
5(71%)4(23%)3(0%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.6
31 reviews
Write a review
See all Sequoias for sale
List Price Estimate
$11,145 - $15,963
Used Sequoia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best SUV I've ever owned

Steve Cuff, 09/18/2010
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I had the same 2008 SUV and this one is even better. The electronics are more user friendly. Drove Yukon XLs before this and other SUVs towing a travel trailer. This does that job better than them all and I've towed trailers for 40 years. Mileage towing 7,500 # trailer about 9 mpg and combined Hwy & City w/o trailer is about 16 MPG, not bad considering the size, weight and capabilities of the Sequoia. Comfort and handling close to my Lexus LS 460. This is a great vehicle I highly recommend. You won't be disappointed.

Report Abuse

Goodbye Suburban

Figure8, 01/17/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Since picking up our new Sequoia last week, we've driven 900 miles and this is my initial reaction. WOW! Traded 08 suburban and no regrets. At 6'1", more comfortable seating, tighter turning radius, smoother trans. and quiet like a Lexus. Sound system w/JBL & NAV is easy with IPOD integration. Passing and maintaining 80 on the HWY is now easy and less stressful than our LTZ Sub. Nimble in town, second row space and leg room cannot be beat. No more kicking dad's seat from the teenagers.

Report Abuse

Good SUV - Toyota quality

Craig T., 11/22/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Sequoia two months ago {9/2010} and it has met my expectations. It has excellent acceleration, great maneuverability for a 6,000 pound truck, great passenger room, and the built quality is consistent with Toyota standards {we have owed GM, Lexus, Nissan, and Toyota}. We have rented a Chevy Tahoe LT for a vacation and although the seats are much more comfortable, I am very pleased with my choice since the overall quality/acceleration/and long term expected durability do not stack up to the Sequoia.At 50k+ in this class, you need to be sure.

Report Abuse

Sequoia

Tim, 09/10/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The powertrain is outstanding and towing capability as well. It makes the vehicle a joy to drive. At 61000 miles mine has yet to have a mechanical problem.

Report Abuse

Very Pleased With The 2010 Sequoia

Nick G, 08/09/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This was my first SUV purchase. Before I have owned a BMW 530, a VW Passat, Porsche Boxster, and Chrysler 300. I have always avoided SUVs, but I am looking to have a few kids and needed something more practical for around the house. So far this has been a great SUV with a car like drive an feel. The improvements in the suspension allow for more room inside and a better ride. It has plenty of power and I love that I can now have 7 folks easily get into a car take a long ride in comfort. I would suggest required features to have the Sonar, running boards and back up camera. I also like the wood grain interior and larger wheels. With this package the maintenance was included for 36K miles

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sequoias for sale

Related Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles