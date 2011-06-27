Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews
Best SUV I've ever owned
I had the same 2008 SUV and this one is even better. The electronics are more user friendly. Drove Yukon XLs before this and other SUVs towing a travel trailer. This does that job better than them all and I've towed trailers for 40 years. Mileage towing 7,500 # trailer about 9 mpg and combined Hwy & City w/o trailer is about 16 MPG, not bad considering the size, weight and capabilities of the Sequoia. Comfort and handling close to my Lexus LS 460. This is a great vehicle I highly recommend. You won't be disappointed.
Goodbye Suburban
Since picking up our new Sequoia last week, we've driven 900 miles and this is my initial reaction. WOW! Traded 08 suburban and no regrets. At 6'1", more comfortable seating, tighter turning radius, smoother trans. and quiet like a Lexus. Sound system w/JBL & NAV is easy with IPOD integration. Passing and maintaining 80 on the HWY is now easy and less stressful than our LTZ Sub. Nimble in town, second row space and leg room cannot be beat. No more kicking dad's seat from the teenagers.
Good SUV - Toyota quality
I purchased my Sequoia two months ago {9/2010} and it has met my expectations. It has excellent acceleration, great maneuverability for a 6,000 pound truck, great passenger room, and the built quality is consistent with Toyota standards {we have owed GM, Lexus, Nissan, and Toyota}. We have rented a Chevy Tahoe LT for a vacation and although the seats are much more comfortable, I am very pleased with my choice since the overall quality/acceleration/and long term expected durability do not stack up to the Sequoia.At 50k+ in this class, you need to be sure.
Sequoia
The powertrain is outstanding and towing capability as well. It makes the vehicle a joy to drive. At 61000 miles mine has yet to have a mechanical problem.
Very Pleased With The 2010 Sequoia
This was my first SUV purchase. Before I have owned a BMW 530, a VW Passat, Porsche Boxster, and Chrysler 300. I have always avoided SUVs, but I am looking to have a few kids and needed something more practical for around the house. So far this has been a great SUV with a car like drive an feel. The improvements in the suspension allow for more room inside and a better ride. It has plenty of power and I love that I can now have 7 folks easily get into a car take a long ride in comfort. I would suggest required features to have the Sonar, running boards and back up camera. I also like the wood grain interior and larger wheels. With this package the maintenance was included for 36K miles
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
Related Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019