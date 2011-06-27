Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

Best SUV I've ever owned Steve Cuff , 09/18/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I had the same 2008 SUV and this one is even better. The electronics are more user friendly. Drove Yukon XLs before this and other SUVs towing a travel trailer. This does that job better than them all and I've towed trailers for 40 years. Mileage towing 7,500 # trailer about 9 mpg and combined Hwy & City w/o trailer is about 16 MPG, not bad considering the size, weight and capabilities of the Sequoia. Comfort and handling close to my Lexus LS 460. This is a great vehicle I highly recommend. You won't be disappointed. Report Abuse

Goodbye Suburban Figure8 , 01/17/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Since picking up our new Sequoia last week, we've driven 900 miles and this is my initial reaction. WOW! Traded 08 suburban and no regrets. At 6'1", more comfortable seating, tighter turning radius, smoother trans. and quiet like a Lexus. Sound system w/JBL & NAV is easy with IPOD integration. Passing and maintaining 80 on the HWY is now easy and less stressful than our LTZ Sub. Nimble in town, second row space and leg room cannot be beat. No more kicking dad's seat from the teenagers.

Good SUV - Toyota quality Craig T. , 11/22/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my Sequoia two months ago {9/2010} and it has met my expectations. It has excellent acceleration, great maneuverability for a 6,000 pound truck, great passenger room, and the built quality is consistent with Toyota standards {we have owed GM, Lexus, Nissan, and Toyota}. We have rented a Chevy Tahoe LT for a vacation and although the seats are much more comfortable, I am very pleased with my choice since the overall quality/acceleration/and long term expected durability do not stack up to the Sequoia.At 50k+ in this class, you need to be sure.

Sequoia Tim , 09/10/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The powertrain is outstanding and towing capability as well. It makes the vehicle a joy to drive. At 61000 miles mine has yet to have a mechanical problem.