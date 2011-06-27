  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Toyota Sequoia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,724$15,520$17,323
Clean$11,949$14,583$16,277
Average$10,401$12,709$14,186
Rough$8,853$10,836$12,095
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,002$22,481$24,726
Clean$17,846$21,124$23,234
Average$15,534$18,410$20,249
Rough$13,222$15,696$17,264
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,296$15,218$17,101
Clean$11,548$14,300$16,069
Average$10,052$12,463$14,004
Rough$8,556$10,625$11,940
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,619$22,302$24,679
Clean$17,487$20,956$23,190
Average$15,221$18,264$20,210
Rough$12,955$15,572$17,231
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,281$15,736$17,323
Clean$12,473$14,787$16,277
Average$10,857$12,887$14,186
Rough$9,241$10,987$12,095
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,258$19,893$22,236
Clean$15,269$18,692$20,894
Average$13,291$16,291$18,209
Rough$11,312$13,889$15,525
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,722$14,313$15,984
Clean$11,009$13,449$15,019
Average$9,583$11,721$13,090
Rough$8,156$9,993$11,160
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,416$18,732$20,871
Clean$14,478$17,601$19,611
Average$12,603$15,340$17,091
Rough$10,727$13,079$14,572
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,571$14,369$16,173
Clean$10,867$13,502$15,196
Average$9,459$11,767$13,244
Rough$8,051$10,033$11,292
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,628$21,191$23,491
Clean$16,556$19,912$22,073
Average$14,411$17,354$19,237
Rough$12,266$14,796$16,401
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,207$19,775$22,075
Clean$15,221$18,582$20,742
Average$13,249$16,194$18,077
Rough$11,277$13,807$15,413
Sell my 2010 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,449 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,449 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,009 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,449 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $8,156 to $15,984, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.