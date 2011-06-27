Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,724
|$15,520
|$17,323
|Clean
|$11,949
|$14,583
|$16,277
|Average
|$10,401
|$12,709
|$14,186
|Rough
|$8,853
|$10,836
|$12,095
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,002
|$22,481
|$24,726
|Clean
|$17,846
|$21,124
|$23,234
|Average
|$15,534
|$18,410
|$20,249
|Rough
|$13,222
|$15,696
|$17,264
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,296
|$15,218
|$17,101
|Clean
|$11,548
|$14,300
|$16,069
|Average
|$10,052
|$12,463
|$14,004
|Rough
|$8,556
|$10,625
|$11,940
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,619
|$22,302
|$24,679
|Clean
|$17,487
|$20,956
|$23,190
|Average
|$15,221
|$18,264
|$20,210
|Rough
|$12,955
|$15,572
|$17,231
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,281
|$15,736
|$17,323
|Clean
|$12,473
|$14,787
|$16,277
|Average
|$10,857
|$12,887
|$14,186
|Rough
|$9,241
|$10,987
|$12,095
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,258
|$19,893
|$22,236
|Clean
|$15,269
|$18,692
|$20,894
|Average
|$13,291
|$16,291
|$18,209
|Rough
|$11,312
|$13,889
|$15,525
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,722
|$14,313
|$15,984
|Clean
|$11,009
|$13,449
|$15,019
|Average
|$9,583
|$11,721
|$13,090
|Rough
|$8,156
|$9,993
|$11,160
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,416
|$18,732
|$20,871
|Clean
|$14,478
|$17,601
|$19,611
|Average
|$12,603
|$15,340
|$17,091
|Rough
|$10,727
|$13,079
|$14,572
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,571
|$14,369
|$16,173
|Clean
|$10,867
|$13,502
|$15,196
|Average
|$9,459
|$11,767
|$13,244
|Rough
|$8,051
|$10,033
|$11,292
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,628
|$21,191
|$23,491
|Clean
|$16,556
|$19,912
|$22,073
|Average
|$14,411
|$17,354
|$19,237
|Rough
|$12,266
|$14,796
|$16,401
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,207
|$19,775
|$22,075
|Clean
|$15,221
|$18,582
|$20,742
|Average
|$13,249
|$16,194
|$18,077
|Rough
|$11,277
|$13,807
|$15,413