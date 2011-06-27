Estimated values
2002 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,654
|$2,720
|$3,293
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,414
|$2,925
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,803
|$2,190
|Rough
|$705
|$1,191
|$1,456
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,601
|$3,137
|Clean
|$1,421
|$2,309
|$2,787
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,724
|$2,087
|Rough
|$684
|$1,139
|$1,387
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,672
|$2,736
|$3,308
|Clean
|$1,480
|$2,429
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,813
|$2,200
|Rough
|$713
|$1,198
|$1,462
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,711
|$2,761
|$3,324
|Clean
|$1,514
|$2,450
|$2,953
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,830
|$2,211
|Rough
|$729
|$1,209
|$1,470
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,621
|$3,180
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,326
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,737
|$2,116
|Rough
|$673
|$1,148
|$1,406
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,735
|$2,792
|$3,359
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,478
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,851
|$2,235
|Rough
|$740
|$1,223
|$1,485