2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
MSRP range: $23,650
|MSRP
|$24,645
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 5th
|$24,583
2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review
- Impressive fuel economy
- Plenty of standard advanced safety features
- Interior is well built and uses high-quality materials
- Thoughtful interior design
- Only offered in the rather plain LE trim
- Subpar acceleration
- Grabby brakes are difficult to use smoothly
- No major changes for 2022
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.
2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid video
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid First Drive
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, but since the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr travels to Savannah, Georgia, to drive the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Elana loved the redesigned 2020 Corolla; will she say the same about the hybrid version? And how does the Corolla Hybrid compare to the Toyota Prius?
- Base MSRP
- $23,650
- MPG & Fuel
- 53 City / 52 Hwy / 52 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.4 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 121 hp @ 5200 rpm
- Torque: 105 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 182.3 in. / Height: 56.5 in. / Width: 70.1 in.
- Curb Weight: 2850 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.1 cu.ft.
Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Corolla Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Corolla Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corolla Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 52 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corolla Hybrid has 13.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid:
Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Toyota Corolla Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corolla Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corolla Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Corolla Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,650.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $23,650
What are the different models of Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, the next question is, which Corolla Hybrid model is right for you? Corolla Hybrid variants include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Corolla Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
