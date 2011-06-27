  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla Hybrid
  4. 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

MSRP range: $23,650
Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Sedan Exterior
+25
Ad
9 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Corolla Hybrid
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
MSRP$24,645
Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 5th
$24,583
What Should I Pay
20 for sale near you
Build and PriceAd
toyota.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressive fuel economy
  • Plenty of standard advanced safety features
  • Interior is well built and uses high-quality materials
  • Thoughtful interior design
  • Only offered in the rather plain LE trim
  • Subpar acceleration
  • Grabby brakes are difficult to use smoothly
  • No major changes for 2022
  • Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Save as much as $62 with Edmunds Click on the model you’re interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
Options shown.
2021 Corolla Hybrid
LE

Search Inventory
toyota.com
MSRP includes delivery, processing and handling fee, which may be subject to change at any time. Excludes taxes, license, title and available or regionally required equipment. Actual dealer price will vary.
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid video

ELANA SCHERR: The 2020 Toyota Corolla's redesign has been a surprise hit, winning over even die hard Corolla naysayers. Does the hybrid version maintain that new fun energy, or is it just a Prius in a different outfit? We're in Savannah, Georgia to find out. Before we do though, head over to edmunds.com for all your hybrid shopping needs. The redesigned Corolla is lower, a little bit wider, a tiny bit longer than the outgoing generation. It's a pretty distinctive style. I mean it certainly isn't what you would think of when you think Toyota Corolla design. Whether you like it or hate it, it's kind of cool looking. It's got this big grill. It has these very distinctive headlights, and that's on all of the different trim levels. It has fender flares. They look a little bit dorky with these small 15-inch wheels that are on the hybrid version, but they look cool with the optional 18-inch wheels that are on the upper trim levels. Speaking of the upper trim levels-- Toyota calls them the sport models-- they have aero on them. This is not your old Corolla. We are driving the back roads of Savannah, Georgia. It's very pretty here. I recommend it for a vacation spot. I recently reviewed the Toyota Corolla Hatchback with a manual and the two liter, and I totally surprised myself. I think I surprised everyone, because I got out of it and was like, I kind of love it. It's super fun. In fact, the edit team actually made fun of me, because they were like, if you played a drinking game on how many times you said fun in your hatchback video, we'd all be wasted. That fun adjective doesn't quite apply as much to the hybrid version. So why is a Hybrid not as much fun as the two liter? Well, some of that's obvious. It's a 1.8 liter hybrid engine rated at 121 horsepower versus the two liter which is rated at 169. More is better. Another thing is the transmission. It's an e-CVT transmission, which is nowhere near as much fun as the six-speed manual that I drove in the hatchback. The hybrid-- you can only get in what is basically the LE trim level, which is sort of just in the middle. It has a similar infotainment system to the upper trim levels. It has all of the safety stuff, but the interior isn't quite as fancy. And you can't get a two liter. At slower speeds, I feel like the 1.8 liter engine in the hybrid Corolla is pretty great. I mean it responds pretty quickly. You can move away from a traffic light with, you know, not noticing-- not feeling like you're in a slow vehicle. However, I did notice a difference on the highway between this and the higher horsepower two liter engine that's a non hybrid upper trim level Corolla. And that is when you're actually on the highway, and you want to go fast, and you floor it. It takes a really long time to get to passing speed, so that kind of bums me out. The drive train that's in the hybrid Corolla is the exact same one that's in the Prius. So if you've driven a Prius, and you're fine with that performance level, then you will be equally fine with the Corolla. So why would you get the hybrid instead of, say, the two liter six speed manual? 52 miles per gallon combined city and highway driving. That is exactly the same as the Prius. So then why would you get Corolla versus Prius, or why would you get Prius versus Corolla? Well, they're different cars. Toyota says that it expects sort of a different audience for the different cars. I mean, if you've ever been in a Prius, it's got all these gauges, and displays, and stuff that tell you how many turtles you're saving. And the Corolla is like a little more low key about the mileage, and it's really more like you're saving a lot of money. The hybrid feels different. One reason is the wheels. Hybrid gets 15-inch wheels versus-- well, there's an optional 18-inch wheel on XSE. But even the normal LE trim gets a 16-inch wheel. So the hybrid has a very small wheel, and I feel like that translates into more road noise, which is unusual. Normally, it's a bigger wheel that gives you more of an uncomfortable ride, but I definitely feel the bumps more in the hybrid than I did in the other trim level. Toyota's been working a lot on cabin comfort, both in the seats, and the seating position, and the visibility-- all of which, great. They've also been working on, sort of, road noise and cabin noise. They were very specific in their press release, talking about all of the NBH. That stands for noise, vibration, and harshness. I feel like there's still a lot of wind noise. Maybe it was worse before. Toyota is doing an awesome job of making safety standard all up and down the line. Even if you're buying the most affordable entry level Corolla, you still get fairly high tech safety stuff like pedestrian warning and lane assist. And, you know, that stuff is great. Everybody deserves to be safe when they drive. There are a lot of features on the Corolla that you used to only find on luxury cars like adaptive cruise control. So you can just set it, and it pays attention to whatever's in front of you. And then it has like a fairly smart lane monitoring system, as well. It doesn't just track the painted lines. It can actually tell if the side of the road is grass or something, and it can steer for you and make little adjustments to keep you centered in the lane. Just an FYI, I friggin hate that. It is so wrong feeling. Not into it. But, you know, whatever. If you're into it, it works. I already talked a lot about how, in general, the redesigned Corolla's interior is really nice. The upper trim levels are particularly amazing, but even this, which is the LE trim, has a lot of interesting different colors happening. And these seats are very comfortable. They're two-tone cloth. It's all right. The dash and the infotainment display are both a bright digital display. They're very easy to read. They're full color. The dash display will tell you the different drive modes-- a power mode. There's an eco mode. And then there's an EV mode, which is really only for like tootling around like in a parking lot at very slow speed. Like, it automatically goes off if you go faster. Another thing that Corolla shows you in the dash display is all of the safety stuff. So if you've got like the lane assist stuff on-- if you've got adaptive cruise control, it'll show you that it's on. It also can read the signs like stop signs, and speed limits, and stuff. And it will flash those. So it's not a GPS based system. It's actually seeing traffic signs and reporting them to you on the dash here, and it's pretty cool. Toyota's infotainment is much improved, especially in how it looks. 8-inch screen is standard on all of the trim levels except the very base, which gets a 7. I feel like there's too many buttons that kind of all go to maybe the same thing, and it's always asking you questions that you're like, that's irrelevant. No, I don't want that. But once you get it figured out-- like, if you owned the car, you would be able to do pretty much anything. In general, controls are all extremely easy to get to-- actual knobs for temperature control-- actual knob for volume control, spectacular-- And shifter in the console. Drive modes are down here, which totally makes sense-- as well as parking brake and a hill assist hold. There are two cup holders. They're pretty small. There's one phone holder way up here in the front, which to me is a little bit far away from the driver, but I guess you're not supposed to be looking at your phone anyway. There's one USB port in the front that actually would connect to the Apple CarPlay. No Android Auto, sorry. There's another USB port in the console here. It's a small console charging USB port and a 12 volt. It will hold a little water bottle at an angle, and then there's some storage compartments in the door. Not huge, but pretty much all you need. I mean, what? Are you living in here? Backseat is spacious. I mean, granted, the seat is all the way up here, but even over here I'd have plenty of room. Middle seat isn't even that uncomfortable. If you're sitting over here, a cup-- all right, that's a little bit wonky. The other thing is, you know that pretty roofline-- how it swoops down? Well, you pay for all that beauty, because not a whole lot of headroom over by the edges. The hybrid interior isn't as pretty as some of the other trim levels, but it has all the same functionality. Earlier, we asked, is the Corolla Hybrid just a Prius in a different outfit? And with the same hybrid synergy system as the Prius and similar driving characteristics, the answer is basically yes it is, but it's a more stylish outfit. And if you're interested in getting a car that gets great gas mileage, but you're not interested in living that Prius lifestyle, the Corolla is a good option. If you liked this video, subscribe. And follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, but since the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr travels to Savannah, Georgia, to drive the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Elana loved the redesigned 2020 Corolla; will she say the same about the hybrid version? And how does the Corolla Hybrid compare to the Toyota Prius?

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$23,650
MPG & Fuel
53 City / 52 Hwy / 52 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.4 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque: 105 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 182.3 in. / Height: 56.5 in. / Width: 70.1 in.
Curb Weight: 2850 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.1 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started
Ad
Build Your Corolla Hybrid
At a Glance:
  • 6 Colors
  • 1 Trims

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.5%

FAQ

Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Corolla Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Corolla Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corolla Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 52 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corolla Hybrid has 13.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid:

  • No major changes for 2022
  • Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Corolla Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corolla Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corolla Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Corolla Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,650.

Other versions include:

  • LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $23,650
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, the next question is, which Corolla Hybrid model is right for you? Corolla Hybrid variants include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Corolla Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Overview

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 2 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Corolla Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Corolla Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,645. The average price paid for a new 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $62 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $62 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,583.

The average savings for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 20 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Which 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 20 new 2022 Corolla Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,894 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,575 on a used or CPO 2022 Corolla Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,143.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
52 compined MPG,
53 city MPG/52 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG52
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.8 L
Passenger Volume101.7 cu.ft.
Wheelbase106.3 in.
Length182.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Height56.5 in.
Curb Weight2850 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

Related 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models