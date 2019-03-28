2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
What’s new
- The Corolla Hybrid is an all-new vehicle for 2020
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy
- Plenty of standard advanced safety features
- Interior is solidly built and has high-quality materials
- Thoughtful, well-laid-out interior
- Only offered in the rather plain LE trim
- Lazy acceleration
- Grabby brakes and numb pedal are difficult to use smoothly
- Android Auto is not supported
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review
Built on a reputation for reliability and value, the Toyota Corolla is the best-selling vehicle of all time. As impressive as that statement is, we've knocked previous Corolla generations for their lack of inspiration when it came to styling, performance and refinement. With the introduction of the all-new Corolla, those old conventions no longer ring true. On top of all of the improvements, there's also a new hybrid model for even greater appeal.
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid takes the sharp, new redesign of the conventional Corolla and adds the highly efficient powertrain from the Prius. The result is an attractive compact sedan with phenomenal mileage. That combination has been rather elusive until just recently, with Honda's introduction of the Insight and the Accord Hybrid.
Like the Honda rivals, the Corolla Hybrid gains favor with a long list of standard advanced safety features and an interior that exceeds expectations for quality. Holding it back, however, is a singular (and notably modest) trim level, slower acceleration, grabby brakes, lack of Android Auto integration, and limited rear headroom.
Even with these drawbacks in mind, the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid makes a compelling case for itself among the Honda rivals. It's a huge step in the right direction, adding even more justification for its best-seller status.
Notably, the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Around turns, the Corolla Hybrid is stable, though the economy-biased tires don't offer up much grip. The main drawback is an abrupt and grabby brake pedal feel at low speeds. It's more of an annoyance than anything else, but it makes the hybrid hard to stop smoothly.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The Corolla Hybrid's ride quality is well-controlled. It's smooth without being overly isolating or floaty. Less appealing are the front seats. They feel cushy when you first sit on them, but they lack the support and adjustability to make long drives tolerable. As for noise, the hybrid is generally quiet, though the engine can sound unpleasant when you get hard on the gas.
Owing to the hybrid's fuel-conscious intentions, the climate control system offers an Eco setting that improves efficiency. You can use this setting for temperate days, but you'll want to switch it off if you are dealing with truly hot or cold days. Otherwise, the system just can't keep up.
How’s the interior?8.0
While the front seats have plenty of space, the rear is more restricted, especially with regard to headroom. Taller adult occupants will have to duck while getting in and out, and they'll find their heads close to the roof when seated.
How’s the tech?7.0
Standard safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, are impressive for the price. Alas, this system isn't smooth at low speeds, so you won't want to use it in stop-and-go traffic.
How’s the storage?7.5
Fitting car seats in the rear is easy thanks to visible and easily accessible lower car seat anchors underneath plastic flaps. The upper tethers are easy to find too.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?8.0
If you're content with the base car's offerings, you'll be happy. But there are no additional trim levels or options, so those seeking quality-of-life upgrades — such as premium sound, leather or superior phone connectivity — will need to look elsewhere because the Corolla Hybrid is only offered in the LE grade.
Wildcard7.5
Alas, the characteristic hybrid drone of the engine at high speeds, the light steering feel, and the ho-hum acceleration ensure there's simply nothing to enjoy about the experience of driving.
Which Corolla Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid models
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is offered only in LE trim. Power comes from a 1.8-liter four-cylinder gas engine and two electric motor-generators (combined output: 121 horsepower, 105 lb-ft of torque). They're paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission that drives the front wheels.
Standard features include 15-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic high beams, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, adaptive cruise control, a virtual instrument panel, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, four-way manually adjustable front seats, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. You also get Toyota's Safety Connect emergency communications, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay, and a six-speaker stereo.
The Corolla Hybrid also comes with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of advanced safety features (forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and a traffic sign reader). There are no optional add-ons available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- road noise
- driving experience
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- acceleration
- ride quality
- wheels & tires
- safety
- interior
- appearance
- maintenance & parts
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- technology
- seats
- doors
- visibility
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- sound system
- climate control
- steering wheel
- warranty
- off-roading
- comfort
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
The good: 1) quiet and smooth 2) great handling for a car of this type and certainly better than previous generations of Corollas 3) Outstanding fuel economy 4) No actual CVT to go bad! Even though Edmunds states it has a CVT, this is simply untrue. Rather, it uses a constant mesh power split unit to channel power flow to/from the ICE and the two motor/generators (MG1 and MG2). It's mechanically simpler than typical automatic transmissions and CVTs and reliability should be good as the longevity of the Prius, which shares the same drive train, has proven. 5) A mostly conventional look and feel, from the shift selector to the analog-like instrument cluster, which makes it very easy to move into compared to other hybrids, e.g., Honda Insight, Prius. 6) The 15" wheels provide a comfortable ride, tires are less expensive compared to trendy, larger wheels, and significantly reduces rotating and unsprung weight. Moreover, you are less likely to damage the wheels and tires in potholes or other obstacles. These are all very positive things from something so simple as bucking the trend! The annoying stuff that can be mitigated: 1) Touch screen display can be distracting as can the multi-information display within the instrument cluster. The can be turned off and the car remembers this through each key-off cycle. 2) No good, easy way to select songs from an attached USB device. You can choose different ways to sort your music files but then the unit simply plays all of them in order. It's not even as good as a cassette player as at least those you could chuck it in and forget about it. You wold have to work our precisely what you want to hear ahead of time on the attached device, rename the files such that they sort in the order you want them play, then and only then can you get what you want. Seems to defeat the purpose. I just do without. 3) Entune apps and maps reliability is abysmal. The phone keeps disconnecting and it's not worth the trouble. Fortunately, these are not must-have features for me. 4) Annoying and, ironically, distracting safety gadgetry. Most of these can be turned off in the MID settings on the center console and it remembers your settings in perpetuity. Problem solved. The annoying stuff you simply have to live with: 1) The pre-collision warning system can be turned off for a drive cycle but it comes back on upon the next drive cycle. 2) Poor tactile control of a number of controls including the driver side power window switches, door lock buttons, and steering wheel controls. Hard to feel for the button you need, which can require you to briefly take your eyes off the road. They are also difficult to use with gloves, which many drivers will find necessary in cold climates. 3) Poor rear visibility. To be fair it's actually somewhat better compared to sedans of other makes made in the past few years. It's partially mitigated by the backup camera. 4) It's no hot rod. However, if you buy this car expecting it to break land speed records, I submit that you are incredibly stupid and should not be driving. For driving on American roads in typical metro traffic, it can more than hold its own. The bad: 1) The front bumper cover is simply too low. It's extremely easy to damage it on curbs, wheel stops, and road debris. That wouldn't be too bad if the bumper cover were cheap but it's far from that as anybody who has ever purchased a modern car body part knows. Final notes: This was written after having owned the car for about 4 months. It's coming upon its first 5,000 mile service and I'm going to insist on following the severe usage program even though I'm not particularly hard on the car. The climate here is cold and is very hard on vehicles. Besides keeping the salt hosed off as best as you can, this is the only sensible means by which you can expect a car to last. I'll also be coming to the dealer with what I hope is a minor and easily diagnosed warranty issue; the passenger side door unlock proximity sensor ceased to function. Not a huge deal to me even if they don't fix it but I'm slightly annoyed as you may imagine. Overall it's been solid and works almost perfectly for its indented purpose, that is a daily driver in mixed traffic in a large metropolitan area. I don't feel the need to constantly haul around copious amounts of stuff as so many people do these days but the seats fold down for extra room on those occasions I need to. If your requirements differ, then you may wish to consider a different vehicle. Overall I can recommend it with certain qualifications.
Dyed in the wool car guy who never imagined owning a hybrid. I just couldn’t bring myself to warm up to the Prius. I saw the new Corolla Hybrid and test drove it to see how it compared to the Insight. The Corolla was not as fast as the Insight but was very smooth in everything it did. I have had it about a week and am averaging about 65 mpg. Yes, 65 mpg. To say I am blown away by what this car does and how smooth it is would be an understatement. Very happy thus far.
Amazing car,averaging 62 mpg,smooth quiet ride you can barely hear the engine, good acceleration on power mode, gas saver on eco mode. The radar cruise control with lane assist makes long drives so much easier. The transmission is smooth, quiet and responsive gear change is unnoticeable.The weight distribution on winding roads is adequate but needs improvement. Perfect daily commute car.
We've had our Corolla Hybrid for a month and a half and love it. I like the new style especially the interior. But what's most impressive is the overall gas mileage of 55 mph!! Also the ride is very smooth and quiet. The pickup is adequate but if you switch the driving mode from normal to power mode, it will give you much more acceleration especially on the freeway. My only complaint is I wish the hybrid would be available in the upper trims.
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid video2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid First Drive
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid First Drive
ELANA SCHERR: The 2020 Toyota Corolla's redesign has been a surprise hit, winning over even die hard Corolla naysayers. Does the hybrid version maintain that new fun energy, or is it just a Prius in a different outfit? We're in Savannah, Georgia to find out. Before we do though, head over to edmunds.com for all your hybrid shopping needs. The redesigned Corolla is lower, a little bit wider, a tiny bit longer than the outgoing generation. It's a pretty distinctive style. I mean it certainly isn't what you would think of when you think Toyota Corolla design. Whether you like it or hate it, it's kind of cool looking. It's got this big grill. It has these very distinctive headlights, and that's on all of the different trim levels. It has fender flares. They look a little bit dorky with these small 15-inch wheels that are on the hybrid version, but they look cool with the optional 18-inch wheels that are on the upper trim levels. Speaking of the upper trim levels-- Toyota calls them the sport models-- they have aero on them. This is not your old Corolla. We are driving the back roads of Savannah, Georgia. It's very pretty here. I recommend it for a vacation spot. I recently reviewed the Toyota Corolla Hatchback with a manual and the two liter, and I totally surprised myself. I think I surprised everyone, because I got out of it and was like, I kind of love it. It's super fun. In fact, the edit team actually made fun of me, because they were like, if you played a drinking game on how many times you said fun in your hatchback video, we'd all be wasted. That fun adjective doesn't quite apply as much to the hybrid version. So why is a Hybrid not as much fun as the two liter? Well, some of that's obvious. It's a 1.8 liter hybrid engine rated at 121 horsepower versus the two liter which is rated at 169. More is better. Another thing is the transmission. It's an e-CVT transmission, which is nowhere near as much fun as the six-speed manual that I drove in the hatchback. The hybrid-- you can only get in what is basically the LE trim level, which is sort of just in the middle. It has a similar infotainment system to the upper trim levels. It has all of the safety stuff, but the interior isn't quite as fancy. And you can't get a two liter. At slower speeds, I feel like the 1.8 liter engine in the hybrid Corolla is pretty great. I mean it responds pretty quickly. You can move away from a traffic light with, you know, not noticing-- not feeling like you're in a slow vehicle. However, I did notice a difference on the highway between this and the higher horsepower two liter engine that's a non hybrid upper trim level Corolla. And that is when you're actually on the highway, and you want to go fast, and you floor it. It takes a really long time to get to passing speed, so that kind of bums me out. The drive train that's in the hybrid Corolla is the exact same one that's in the Prius. So if you've driven a Prius, and you're fine with that performance level, then you will be equally fine with the Corolla. So why would you get the hybrid instead of, say, the two liter six speed manual? 52 miles per gallon combined city and highway driving. That is exactly the same as the Prius. So then why would you get Corolla versus Prius, or why would you get Prius versus Corolla? Well, they're different cars. Toyota says that it expects sort of a different audience for the different cars. I mean, if you've ever been in a Prius, it's got all these gauges, and displays, and stuff that tell you how many turtles you're saving. And the Corolla is like a little more low key about the mileage, and it's really more like you're saving a lot of money. The hybrid feels different. One reason is the wheels. Hybrid gets 15-inch wheels versus-- well, there's an optional 18-inch wheel on XSE. But even the normal LE trim gets a 16-inch wheel. So the hybrid has a very small wheel, and I feel like that translates into more road noise, which is unusual. Normally, it's a bigger wheel that gives you more of an uncomfortable ride, but I definitely feel the bumps more in the hybrid than I did in the other trim level. Toyota's been working a lot on cabin comfort, both in the seats, and the seating position, and the visibility-- all of which, great. They've also been working on, sort of, road noise and cabin noise. They were very specific in their press release, talking about all of the NBH. That stands for noise, vibration, and harshness. I feel like there's still a lot of wind noise. Maybe it was worse before. Toyota is doing an awesome job of making safety standard all up and down the line. Even if you're buying the most affordable entry level Corolla, you still get fairly high tech safety stuff like pedestrian warning and lane assist. And, you know, that stuff is great. Everybody deserves to be safe when they drive. There are a lot of features on the Corolla that you used to only find on luxury cars like adaptive cruise control. So you can just set it, and it pays attention to whatever's in front of you. And then it has like a fairly smart lane monitoring system, as well. It doesn't just track the painted lines. It can actually tell if the side of the road is grass or something, and it can steer for you and make little adjustments to keep you centered in the lane. Just an FYI, I friggin hate that. It is so wrong feeling. Not into it. But, you know, whatever. If you're into it, it works. I already talked a lot about how, in general, the redesigned Corolla's interior is really nice. The upper trim levels are particularly amazing, but even this, which is the LE trim, has a lot of interesting different colors happening. And these seats are very comfortable. They're two-tone cloth. It's all right. The dash and the infotainment display are both a bright digital display. They're very easy to read. They're full color. The dash display will tell you the different drive modes-- a power mode. There's an eco mode. And then there's an EV mode, which is really only for like tootling around like in a parking lot at very slow speed. Like, it automatically goes off if you go faster. Another thing that Corolla shows you in the dash display is all of the safety stuff. So if you've got like the lane assist stuff on-- if you've got adaptive cruise control, it'll show you that it's on. It also can read the signs like stop signs, and speed limits, and stuff. And it will flash those. So it's not a GPS based system. It's actually seeing traffic signs and reporting them to you on the dash here, and it's pretty cool. Toyota's infotainment is much improved, especially in how it looks. 8-inch screen is standard on all of the trim levels except the very base, which gets a 7. I feel like there's too many buttons that kind of all go to maybe the same thing, and it's always asking you questions that you're like, that's irrelevant. No, I don't want that. But once you get it figured out-- like, if you owned the car, you would be able to do pretty much anything. In general, controls are all extremely easy to get to-- actual knobs for temperature control-- actual knob for volume control, spectacular-- And shifter in the console. Drive modes are down here, which totally makes sense-- as well as parking brake and a hill assist hold. There are two cup holders. They're pretty small. There's one phone holder way up here in the front, which to me is a little bit far away from the driver, but I guess you're not supposed to be looking at your phone anyway. There's one USB port in the front that actually would connect to the Apple CarPlay. No Android Auto, sorry. There's another USB port in the console here. It's a small console charging USB port and a 12 volt. It will hold a little water bottle at an angle, and then there's some storage compartments in the door. Not huge, but pretty much all you need. I mean, what? Are you living in here? Backseat is spacious. I mean, granted, the seat is all the way up here, but even over here I'd have plenty of room. Middle seat isn't even that uncomfortable. If you're sitting over here, a cup-- all right, that's a little bit wonky. The other thing is, you know that pretty roofline-- how it swoops down? Well, you pay for all that beauty, because not a whole lot of headroom over by the edges. The hybrid interior isn't as pretty as some of the other trim levels, but it has all the same functionality. Earlier, we asked, is the Corolla Hybrid just a Prius in a different outfit? And with the same hybrid synergy system as the Prius and similar driving characteristics, the answer is basically yes it is, but it's a more stylish outfit. And if you're interested in getting a car that gets great gas mileage, but you're not interested in living that Prius lifestyle, the Corolla is a good option. If you liked this video, subscribe. And follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr travels to Savannah, Georgia, to drive the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Elana loved the redesigned 2020 Corolla; will she say the same about the hybrid version? And how does the Corolla Hybrid compare to the Toyota Prius?
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla Hybrid
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$23,100
|MPG
|53 city / 52 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corolla Hybrid safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and corrects the steering if you don't respond in time.
- Automatic High Beams
- Activates high beams automatically on dark roads and deactivates them when the system detects an oncoming vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. Honda Insight
If you're interested in the Corolla Hybrid, you'll also want to check out the Honda Insight. Both receive EPA estimates of 52 mpg in combined driving, have conventional exterior styling, and come standard with a long list of advanced safety features. The Insight gets a slight edge for quicker acceleration, roomier rear seats and more trim level choices.
Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius
The Corolla matches the standard Prius' impressive fuel economy by using the same powertrain. That means you're no longer stuck with the typical hybrid aesthetics. The Corolla's interior design is also more conventional. However, the Prius now offers all-wheel drive, which is something you can't get on the Corolla Hybrid.
Toyota Corolla Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
The Accord Hybrid returns a solid EPA-estimated 48 mpg in combined driving, which comes close to the Corolla's 52 mpg rating. The Honda's base price is considerably more, but you get stronger performance along with a more spacious and refined interior in return. Counting against the Accord is its noisy powertrain, overly sensitive gas pedal and long braking distances.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid:
- The Corolla Hybrid is an all-new vehicle for 2020
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,100.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $23,100
What are the different models of Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
More about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Corolla Hybrid 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Corolla Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Corolla Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,717. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,606 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,606 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,111.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2020 Corolla Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,717 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,411 on a used or CPO 2020 Corolla Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,189.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,146.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner
Research Similar Vehicles
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- 2020 GLE-Class
- 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Chrysler Pacifica
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- 2019 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019