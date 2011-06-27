  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Avalon
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Toyota Avalon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,639$24,728$26,124
Clean$23,159$24,240$25,571
Average$22,198$23,264$24,466
Rough$21,238$22,288$23,361
Sell my 2018 Toyota Avalon with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Avalon near you
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,724$23,904$25,397
Clean$22,263$23,432$24,860
Average$21,340$22,489$23,785
Rough$20,416$21,545$22,711
Sell my 2018 Toyota Avalon with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Avalon near you
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,969$22,062$23,445
Clean$20,543$21,626$22,949
Average$19,691$20,756$21,957
Rough$18,839$19,885$20,965
Sell my 2018 Toyota Avalon with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Avalon near you
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,222$26,280$27,651
Clean$24,710$25,761$27,067
Average$23,685$24,724$25,897
Rough$22,661$23,687$24,727
Sell my 2018 Toyota Avalon with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Avalon near you
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,032$23,124$24,514
Clean$21,584$22,667$23,995
Average$20,689$21,755$22,958
Rough$19,794$20,842$21,921
Sell my 2018 Toyota Avalon with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Avalon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Toyota Avalon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Avalon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,543 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,626 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Avalon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Avalon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,543 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,626 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Toyota Avalon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Avalon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,543 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,626 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Toyota Avalon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Toyota Avalon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Toyota Avalon ranges from $18,839 to $23,445, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Toyota Avalon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.