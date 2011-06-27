Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,639
|$24,728
|$26,124
|Clean
|$23,159
|$24,240
|$25,571
|Average
|$22,198
|$23,264
|$24,466
|Rough
|$21,238
|$22,288
|$23,361
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,724
|$23,904
|$25,397
|Clean
|$22,263
|$23,432
|$24,860
|Average
|$21,340
|$22,489
|$23,785
|Rough
|$20,416
|$21,545
|$22,711
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,969
|$22,062
|$23,445
|Clean
|$20,543
|$21,626
|$22,949
|Average
|$19,691
|$20,756
|$21,957
|Rough
|$18,839
|$19,885
|$20,965
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,222
|$26,280
|$27,651
|Clean
|$24,710
|$25,761
|$27,067
|Average
|$23,685
|$24,724
|$25,897
|Rough
|$22,661
|$23,687
|$24,727
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,032
|$23,124
|$24,514
|Clean
|$21,584
|$22,667
|$23,995
|Average
|$20,689
|$21,755
|$22,958
|Rough
|$19,794
|$20,842
|$21,921