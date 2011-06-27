  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Avalon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,195
See Avalon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Memory Seat and Mirrors Packageyes
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,195
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,195
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,195
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Toteyes
Heated Seatsyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Premium Audioyes
Navigation and Premium Audioyes
V.I.P. - Remote Startyes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,195
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3572 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Exterior Colors
  • Zephyr Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Cocoa Bean Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,195
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See Avalon Inventory

Related Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles