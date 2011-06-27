Estimated values
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,569
|$12,747
|$15,067
|Clean
|$10,197
|$12,308
|$14,514
|Average
|$9,451
|$11,430
|$13,409
|Rough
|$8,706
|$10,553
|$12,304
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,460
|$12,604
|$14,890
|Clean
|$10,091
|$12,170
|$14,344
|Average
|$9,353
|$11,302
|$13,252
|Rough
|$8,615
|$10,434
|$12,160
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,191
|$13,093
|$15,141
|Clean
|$10,796
|$12,642
|$14,586
|Average
|$10,007
|$11,741
|$13,476
|Rough
|$9,217
|$10,839
|$12,365
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,315
|$14,441
|$16,728
|Clean
|$11,881
|$13,944
|$16,114
|Average
|$11,012
|$12,950
|$14,888
|Rough
|$10,143
|$11,956
|$13,661
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,259
|$14,408
|$16,718
|Clean
|$11,827
|$13,912
|$16,105
|Average
|$10,962
|$12,920
|$14,878
|Rough
|$10,098
|$11,928
|$13,652
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,913
|$16,286
|$18,842
|Clean
|$13,422
|$15,726
|$18,151
|Average
|$12,441
|$14,604
|$16,769
|Rough
|$11,459
|$13,483
|$15,387
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,215
|$13,374
|$15,684
|Clean
|$10,819
|$12,914
|$15,108
|Average
|$10,028
|$11,993
|$13,958
|Rough
|$9,237
|$11,072
|$12,808