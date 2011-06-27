  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2016 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,745
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,745
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Popular Package #1yes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Protection Package #1yes
Standard Model - 2.5iyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,745
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,745
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Leather Shift Knobyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Cargo Net - Side (2 Nets)yes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Net Trunk - Rearyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,745
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Crystal White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Lapis Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Steel Wheels)yes
Fog Lamp Kit - Legacyyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Carbide Grey Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guadsyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Tungsten Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Tail Pipe Coveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Exterior Colors
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Slate Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,745
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,745
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles