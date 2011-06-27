Used 2012 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews

First Subaru Experience member23 , 03/20/2012 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I came out of an SUV into a Subaru for fuel economy. While there are many good car choices in this class (Fusion, Accord, Altima) the driver seat comfort and AWD won me over. After 4500 miles the new car thrill is gone and I have a car that I like driving, is reliable, and gets good mpg's. The decision to buy a new car is personal and I'm not knocking any other cars, as there are some great choices. But this car works for me and I'd recommend it to a friend. Report Abuse

Fabulous Car san_san , 04/08/2013 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I always feel this is one of those less talked about cars in the market. I own this year for more than an year now and extremely happy with the performance. Subaru's AWD delivers when needed in snow driving conditions and I feel safe when coming to abrupt stops on icy roads. Report Abuse

One of the Nicest Cars That No One Talks About. simy , 11/26/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This car is about as practical as you can get. AWD doesn't sacrifice MPG & comes in handy in snow. It's not flashy, but it looks nice, esp. w/tinted windows. My mechanics love Toyota & Lexus mechanically, but recommended the Legacy, it won me over. Got a good price, a little over $22K, practically 0% financing & Costco cash card. The PZEV reduces smell when starting up in the garage. Heated mirrors, wipers & seats in the Premium model. Rocker panel lights up when doors open. Hazard light button placed pefectly so when you shift the car to Park, just depress w/index finger. Little stuff that no one talks about, but it's been thought out. It's really a nice car that doesn't draw headlines. Report Abuse

Everything I Wanted In Car pepperdog13 , 02/15/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I was looking for a new car that had excellent safety ratings, excellent reliability, plenty of room for my family (especially good legroom in the back), good fuel efficiency (at least 30 mpg highway), comfortable seats, was a joy to drive/ride in for my long commute, nice interior with satellite radio/bluetooth, iPod hookup, and had AWD to help me drive on snow covered roads in the winter. I am happy to say that the Subaru Legacy nailed each one of my requirements. Not only it is a top safety pick but it was the best AWD system out there. I enjoy driving it. It is roomy. The 10 way power drivers seat is very comfortable and heated thanks to the All Weather Package. Report Abuse