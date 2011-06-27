Used 2012 Ford Fusion for Sale

  • $6,200Great Deal

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    97,900 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas

    This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HA3CR261578
    Stock: T06274
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,980Great Deal | $1,377 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    148,784 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    BUY HERE PAY HERE!!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HA1CR436488
    Stock: A4054
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,295Great Deal | $1,323 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SEL

    163,708 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois

    Check out this 2012 Ford Fusion SEL 3.0V6. Up to 28 MPG. This vehicle has many options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, am/fm radio, usb input, aux input, cruise control, power sunroof, power windows and locks, and more.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0JG4CR307417
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,990Great Deal | $2,319 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SEL

    87,521 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia

    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0JA8CR334499
    Stock: Q334499
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995Great Deal | $1,813 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    82,456 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HA2CR391688
    Stock: 91688
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,799Great Deal | $2,373 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    120,946 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana

    Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana. Visit Headers Auto Sales online at headersauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 574-258-5353 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HA1CR168140
    Stock: 19-869
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,999Great Deal | $1,465 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion S

    109,979 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hedberg Solomon Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah

    driver seat position sensing

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0GA9CR130818
    Stock: DJ12076
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,999Great Deal | $1,653 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion S

    78,455 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Champagne Motorcar Company West - Manchester / Connecticut

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0GA9CR312180
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,988Great Deal | $1,285 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SEL

    156,742 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ford of Uniontown - Uniontown / Pennsylvania

    * 2012 ** Ford * * Fusion * * SEL * People everywhere will love the way this 2012 Ford Fusion SEL drives with features like a a leather interior, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. Flaunting a charming bordeaux reserve met exterior and a charcoal black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. You can trust this 4 dr sedan because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Want to learn more? Call today for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0JA4CR337626
    Stock: P1096A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,700Great Deal | $1,988 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    80,478 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio

    Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HA7CR189624
    Stock: R7029
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $4,292Great Deal | $1,846 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    155,922 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bob Allen Nissan - Danville / Kentucky

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HAXCR262789
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,495Great Deal | $1,394 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    152,466 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Worldwide Auto - Trenton / New Jersey

    This Sterling Gray Metallic 2012 Ford Fusion SE might be just the 4 dr sedan for you. This one's on the market for $4,495. This one has had one owner from the time it was new. Is there any better kind of used vehicle to buy? Looking to buy a safer 4 dr sedan? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. With a sharp gray exterior and a charcoal black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Contact Information: Worldwide Auto Sales, 2349 Nottingham Way, Trenton, NJ, 08619, Phone: (609) 392-2099, E-mail: wwatosls@hotmail.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HA3CR148083
    Stock: CR148083
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,555Great Deal | $1,717 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    86,300 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HGXCR138638
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $7,398Great Deal | $1,399 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SEL

    91,380 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Nashville - Franklin / Tennessee

    This 2012 Ford Fusion SEL features BLUETOOTH COMMUNICATIONS, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, PREMIUM LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORS, TRACTION CONTROL, SECURITY SYSTEM, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, INGOT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR COLOR, AND MEDIUM LIGHT STONE INTERIOR COLOR. MERCEDES-BENZ of NASHVILLE Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is located at 630 Bakers Bridge Ave. Nashville, TN 37067. Our dealership sets the standard high and has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. It is this commitment to excellence that makes our customer service not only our promise to you it is our mission!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0JA1CR220425
    Stock: TCR220425
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $6,994Great Deal | $1,962 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    72,214 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carco AutoWorld - South Plainfield / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HA0CR405586
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,700Great Deal | $1,820 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SE

    116,507 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Blue Ocean Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0HA2CR209603
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $5,995Great Deal | $1,729 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SEL

    120,194 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sandy Lane Auto Sales and Repair - Warwick / Rhode Island

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0JG6CR302767
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,795Great Deal | $1,454 below market

    2012 Ford Fusion SEL

    125,895 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Central Minnesota Auto Sales - Buffalo / Minnesota

    Loaded up Fusion in great shape and capable of up to 33mpg! Interior features heated leather seats, dual electronic climate control, SYNC media and hands free calling, power windows, locks, mirrors, seat, cruise control and much more! Practical and affordable transportation!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3FAHP0JA6CR328586
    Stock: 328586
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

