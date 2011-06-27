Used 2012 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $6,200Great Deal
2012 Ford Fusion SE97,900 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HA3CR261578
Stock: T06274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,980Great Deal | $1,377 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SE148,784 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
BUY HERE PAY HERE!!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HA1CR436488
Stock: A4054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,295Great Deal | $1,323 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SEL163,708 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this 2012 Ford Fusion SEL 3.0V6. Up to 28 MPG. This vehicle has many options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, am/fm radio, usb input, aux input, cruise control, power sunroof, power windows and locks, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0JG4CR307417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,990Great Deal | $2,319 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SEL87,521 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0JA8CR334499
Stock: Q334499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Great Deal | $1,813 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SE82,456 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HA2CR391688
Stock: 91688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- New Listing$5,799Great Deal | $2,373 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SE120,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana. Visit Headers Auto Sales online at headersauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 574-258-5353 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HA1CR168140
Stock: 19-869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Great Deal | $1,465 below market
2012 Ford Fusion S109,979 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hedberg Solomon Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
driver seat position sensing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0GA9CR130818
Stock: DJ12076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Great Deal | $1,653 below market
2012 Ford Fusion S78,455 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Champagne Motorcar Company West - Manchester / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0GA9CR312180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,988Great Deal | $1,285 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SEL156,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ford of Uniontown - Uniontown / Pennsylvania
* 2012 ** Ford * * Fusion * * SEL * People everywhere will love the way this 2012 Ford Fusion SEL drives with features like a a leather interior, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. Flaunting a charming bordeaux reserve met exterior and a charcoal black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. You can trust this 4 dr sedan because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0JA4CR337626
Stock: P1096A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,700Great Deal | $1,988 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SE80,478 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HA7CR189624
Stock: R7029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $4,292Great Deal | $1,846 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SE155,922 milesDelivery available*
Bob Allen Nissan - Danville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HAXCR262789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495Great Deal | $1,394 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SE152,466 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Worldwide Auto - Trenton / New Jersey
This Sterling Gray Metallic 2012 Ford Fusion SE might be just the 4 dr sedan for you. This one's on the market for $4,495. This one has had one owner from the time it was new. Is there any better kind of used vehicle to buy? Looking to buy a safer 4 dr sedan? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. With a sharp gray exterior and a charcoal black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Contact Information: Worldwide Auto Sales, 2349 Nottingham Way, Trenton, NJ, 08619, Phone: (609) 392-2099, E-mail: wwatosls@hotmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HA3CR148083
Stock: CR148083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,555Great Deal | $1,717 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SE86,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HGXCR138638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,398Great Deal | $1,399 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SEL91,380 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Nashville - Franklin / Tennessee
This 2012 Ford Fusion SEL features BLUETOOTH COMMUNICATIONS, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, PREMIUM LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORS, TRACTION CONTROL, SECURITY SYSTEM, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, INGOT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR COLOR, AND MEDIUM LIGHT STONE INTERIOR COLOR. MERCEDES-BENZ of NASHVILLE Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is located at 630 Bakers Bridge Ave. Nashville, TN 37067. Our dealership sets the standard high and has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. It is this commitment to excellence that makes our customer service not only our promise to you it is our mission!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0JA1CR220425
Stock: TCR220425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $6,994Great Deal | $1,962 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SE72,214 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Carco AutoWorld - South Plainfield / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HA0CR405586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,700Great Deal | $1,820 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SE116,507 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Blue Ocean Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0HA2CR209603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,995Great Deal | $1,729 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SEL120,194 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Sandy Lane Auto Sales and Repair - Warwick / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0JG6CR302767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,795Great Deal | $1,454 below market
2012 Ford Fusion SEL125,895 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Central Minnesota Auto Sales - Buffalo / Minnesota
Loaded up Fusion in great shape and capable of up to 33mpg! Interior features heated leather seats, dual electronic climate control, SYNC media and hands free calling, power windows, locks, mirrors, seat, cruise control and much more! Practical and affordable transportation!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP0JA6CR328586
Stock: 328586
Certified Pre-Owned: No