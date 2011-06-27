Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,385
|$10,851
|$12,791
|Clean
|$7,840
|$10,155
|$11,955
|Average
|$6,749
|$8,762
|$10,282
|Rough
|$5,658
|$7,370
|$8,609
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,616
|$8,555
|$10,082
|Clean
|$6,185
|$8,006
|$9,422
|Average
|$5,325
|$6,908
|$8,104
|Rough
|$4,464
|$5,810
|$6,785
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,747
|$7,661
|$9,161
|Clean
|$5,373
|$7,169
|$8,562
|Average
|$4,626
|$6,186
|$7,364
|Rough
|$3,878
|$5,203
|$6,166
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,194
|$6,687
|$7,864
|Clean
|$4,856
|$6,258
|$7,349
|Average
|$4,181
|$5,400
|$6,321
|Rough
|$3,505
|$4,542
|$5,293
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,740
|$7,481
|$8,850
|Clean
|$5,366
|$7,001
|$8,271
|Average
|$4,620
|$6,041
|$7,114
|Rough
|$3,873
|$5,081
|$5,956
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,545
|$8,538
|$10,105
|Clean
|$6,120
|$7,990
|$9,444
|Average
|$5,268
|$6,894
|$8,123
|Rough
|$4,416
|$5,799
|$6,801
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,512
|$8,518
|$10,095
|Clean
|$6,088
|$7,972
|$9,435
|Average
|$5,241
|$6,879
|$8,115
|Rough
|$4,394
|$5,785
|$6,795
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,128
|$9,435
|$11,246
|Clean
|$6,664
|$8,830
|$10,510
|Average
|$5,737
|$7,619
|$9,040
|Rough
|$4,809
|$6,408
|$7,569
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,402
|$9,637
|$11,394
|Clean
|$6,920
|$9,019
|$10,649
|Average
|$5,957
|$7,782
|$9,159
|Rough
|$4,994
|$6,545
|$7,668
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,586
|$7,522
|$9,037
|Clean
|$5,222
|$7,039
|$8,446
|Average
|$4,495
|$6,074
|$7,265
|Rough
|$3,769
|$5,108
|$6,083
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,530
|$7,441
|$8,936
|Clean
|$5,170
|$6,963
|$8,352
|Average
|$4,451
|$6,008
|$7,183
|Rough
|$3,731
|$5,053
|$6,014
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,013
|$6,515
|$7,696
|Clean
|$4,687
|$6,097
|$7,193
|Average
|$4,035
|$5,261
|$6,186
|Rough
|$3,382
|$4,425
|$5,180