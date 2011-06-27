  1. Home
2012 Subaru Legacy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,385$10,851$12,791
Clean$7,840$10,155$11,955
Average$6,749$8,762$10,282
Rough$5,658$7,370$8,609
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,616$8,555$10,082
Clean$6,185$8,006$9,422
Average$5,325$6,908$8,104
Rough$4,464$5,810$6,785
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,747$7,661$9,161
Clean$5,373$7,169$8,562
Average$4,626$6,186$7,364
Rough$3,878$5,203$6,166
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,194$6,687$7,864
Clean$4,856$6,258$7,349
Average$4,181$5,400$6,321
Rough$3,505$4,542$5,293
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,740$7,481$8,850
Clean$5,366$7,001$8,271
Average$4,620$6,041$7,114
Rough$3,873$5,081$5,956
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,545$8,538$10,105
Clean$6,120$7,990$9,444
Average$5,268$6,894$8,123
Rough$4,416$5,799$6,801
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,512$8,518$10,095
Clean$6,088$7,972$9,435
Average$5,241$6,879$8,115
Rough$4,394$5,785$6,795
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,128$9,435$11,246
Clean$6,664$8,830$10,510
Average$5,737$7,619$9,040
Rough$4,809$6,408$7,569
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,402$9,637$11,394
Clean$6,920$9,019$10,649
Average$5,957$7,782$9,159
Rough$4,994$6,545$7,668
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,586$7,522$9,037
Clean$5,222$7,039$8,446
Average$4,495$6,074$7,265
Rough$3,769$5,108$6,083
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,530$7,441$8,936
Clean$5,170$6,963$8,352
Average$4,451$6,008$7,183
Rough$3,731$5,053$6,014
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,013$6,515$7,696
Clean$4,687$6,097$7,193
Average$4,035$5,261$6,186
Rough$3,382$4,425$5,180
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,687 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,097 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Subaru Legacy ranges from $3,382 to $7,696, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.