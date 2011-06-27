  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2010 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,995
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,995
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Appearance Package 1Ayes
Appearance Package 1Hyes
Appearance Package 1Gyes
Appearance Package 1Fyes
Appearance Package 1Eyes
Appearance Package 1Dyes
Appearance Package 1Cyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Auto-Dimming Mirror and Compass w/Homelinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
Subwoofer Kityes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Sound Equipment Group 3Ayes
Trunk Cargo Net Setyes
Interior Illumination Kityes
Tweeter Kityes
Media Hubyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Dyes
STI 6MT Shift Knobyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Illuminated Side Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Convenience Group 1yes
STI Short Throw Shifteryes
Media Hub w/Audio Streamingyes
STI 6MT Shift Knob Black Duraconyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set M/T STIyes
Bluetooth Blueconnect Kityes
Popular Equipment Group 1Ayes
Cargo Trayyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Byes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,995
16" Aluminum Wheel Setyes
Trunk Lip Spoiler Sky Blue Metallicyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Steel Wheels)yes
Trunk Lip Spoiler Ruby Redyes
Trunk Lip Spoiler Steel Silver Metallicyes
Trunk Lip Spoiler Satin White Pearlyes
Hood Protectoryes
Trunk Lip Spoiler Crystal Black Silicayes
Trunk Lip Spoiler Azurite Blueyes
Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheelsyes
Trunk Lip Spoiler Harvest Gold Metallicyes
Puddle Lightsyes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Popular Equipment Group 2Byes
Popular Equipment Group 2Cyes
Trunk Lip Spoiler Graphite Gray Metallicyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Ayes
Tail Pipe Coveryes
Popular Equipment Group 1Cyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Front track61.6 in.
Length186.4 in.
Curb weight3270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Azurite Blue Pearl
  • Steel Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R16 91V tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles