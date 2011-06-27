Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,351
|$7,417
|$8,768
|Clean
|$4,937
|$6,849
|$8,093
|Average
|$4,107
|$5,715
|$6,744
|Rough
|$3,278
|$4,581
|$5,395
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,818
|$5,125
|$5,983
|Clean
|$3,522
|$4,733
|$5,523
|Average
|$2,931
|$3,949
|$4,602
|Rough
|$2,339
|$3,166
|$3,681
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,736
|$5,057
|$5,924
|Clean
|$3,447
|$4,670
|$5,468
|Average
|$2,868
|$3,897
|$4,556
|Rough
|$2,289
|$3,124
|$3,645
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 3.6R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,552
|$6,132
|$7,168
|Clean
|$4,200
|$5,663
|$6,617
|Average
|$3,494
|$4,725
|$5,513
|Rough
|$2,789
|$3,788
|$4,410
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,163
|$5,852
|$6,957
|Clean
|$3,841
|$5,405
|$6,422
|Average
|$3,196
|$4,510
|$5,351
|Rough
|$2,551
|$3,615
|$4,280
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,228
|$5,888
|$6,974
|Clean
|$3,900
|$5,438
|$6,438
|Average
|$3,245
|$4,538
|$5,364
|Rough
|$2,590
|$3,637
|$4,291
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,009
|$6,808
|$7,987
|Clean
|$4,621
|$6,288
|$7,373
|Average
|$3,845
|$5,246
|$6,144
|Rough
|$3,069
|$4,205
|$4,915
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,396
|$6,006
|$7,061
|Clean
|$4,055
|$5,547
|$6,518
|Average
|$3,374
|$4,628
|$5,431
|Rough
|$2,693
|$3,710
|$4,345
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,870
|$6,730
|$7,947
|Clean
|$4,493
|$6,216
|$7,336
|Average
|$3,738
|$5,186
|$6,113
|Rough
|$2,983
|$4,157
|$4,890
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,509
|$7,460
|$8,739
|Clean
|$5,082
|$6,890
|$8,067
|Average
|$4,228
|$5,749
|$6,722
|Rough
|$3,375
|$4,608
|$5,377