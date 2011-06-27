Used 2010 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews
2010 Legacy Nice Car
I purchased the car new and have over 40K miles on it. Great gas milage especially on the hwy going 70-80 mph. - Averages 34 mi/gal. The ride is smooth both in the city and hwy. Very peppy. I have the upgraded radio which is nice. No problems at all. The car is very light but I feel safe. Great handling - almost impossible to loose control. It's a great car I plan to put alot of miles on. Love the paddle shifters on the steering column - I downshift alot instead of using brakes. Lots of trunk space. I use full synthetic oil and change it every 10K miles. I recommend this for a commuter car and have 2 boys 9 & 5. Very good for my lifestyle and budget.
Seeing how long it will go
I bought the car from my grandfather after he could not drive in 2014 with 23,000 miles on it. currently in April 2017, the Odometer is reading a little over 91,000 miles. Ive done all of the scheduled maintenance (probably a little more then I've needed) but I do a lot of distant highway driving so in my opinion better safe then sorry. Ive taken the car from NJ to South Carolina and back and it was just as smooth as a ride to the corner store after 14 hrs of sitting in traffic. In the 91,000 miles i have never had any issues other then my meticulous need for scheduled maintenance. I came from an older Dodge and that gave me nothing but headaches so this car is a breeze and I would definitely recommend it to anyone, from 25 yr old males like myself who enjoy speed and performance to the old lady who needs a car to go to the store. I do live in NJ and am frequently in Boston and Upstate NY and this car is the best I've ever owned and driven when it comes to our getting slammed with snow. My only "complaint" is the acceleration could be better as could the technology and instrument panel. Other then these 2 minor complaints It is a great car that Id like to
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful and fun to drive
Bought this for my wife who had been driving a van for 8 years. Got 32 mpg on first trip to visit daughter in college. Fun to drive in the snow up to our mountain cabin. Still feels like a luxury car to us. Wife wanted a BMW but really loves her Legacy. I love it too and hope to convince her to let me get an Outback. The headlights are weird in that they only light up the road right in front of you. There is a line of darkness that makes it dangerous on hills. Turning on the bright lights fix the problem so it's not a insurmountable problem. The dealer says they are aligned right and can't fix it. Subaru says they have had others people report this problem.
First Subbie
I went in initially looking to purchase a 2005 Legacy but felt to cramped. Saw the redesigned 2010 & took it for a drive. The space is great, front and rear (coming from a Honda Civic Coupe). Looks great from the front, so-so from the rear. Smooth handling on most surfaces, but stimulus money can only make so many roads perfect. Acceleration is to be expected with a 4cyl AWD vehicle & passing ability is adequate. With 13,500 on the clock I've yet to have any of the pulling/shaking issues described in other reviews. I have experienced the shifting "clunk" sound a couple times, though it is always when parked on an incline. Overall I'm pleased with my purchase & would recommend it to anyone.
Horribly disappointed
After years of Honda loyalty I cannot believe this clunker is how I satisfy my Subaru dream. Like numerous other posts I too experience the road drift at highway speeds as well as the vibration. My headliner has been replaced as has my barely mediocre radio due to defects. Occasionally my "new" radio will not turn on at all. The car often "slams" into reverse, and constantly hesitates from a dead stop. Car nearly stalls whenever I brake hard, idle, or turn the AC up to max, which is still inadequate and insufficient to keep my baby girl cool in the back seat. Local dealer attributes the RPM drop to strain on the electric system.Really. Expensive maintenance reduces value.
