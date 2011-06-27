2015 Ram 2500 models

The 2015 Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: two-door regular cab, four-door crew cab and a four-door jumbo crew cab ("Mega Cab"). The regular cabs come with an 8-foot bed only, while the crew cab has either the long bed or a 6-foot-4 short bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the crew cab long bed, but it combines an even bigger cabin with the short bed.

Three main trim levels are offered: Tradesman, SLT and Laramie. A number of sub-trims add various features and equipment packages. The Power Wagon is an off-road-ready Ram 2500 with similar trim level choices (Tradesman, standard and Laramie).

The Tradesman (regular cab and crew cab) is the most basic Ram 2500 and comes with 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, black grille/bumpers, a locking tailgate, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio input. Vinyl upholstery and flooring are standard, but a cloth bench seat is a no-cost option. Power windows and locks (including the locking tailgate) are standard on crew cab models, as are power heated mirrors, while regular cabs have manual controls and non-heated mirrors by default. Available for the Tradesman and geared toward commercial users is "Work Grade" heavy-duty vinyl upholstery.

The SLT (all three cabs) adds chrome exterior trim, 18-inch steel wheels, an integrated trailer brake controller, heated mirrors, a power sliding rear window (except on regular cab), keyless entry, an overhead console, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and satellite radio.

SLT Crew Cab and Mega Cab Rams offer a Big Horn sub-trim (Lone Star for shoppers in Texas) that includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, chrome grille slats, foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, a 10-way power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls).

For four-wheel-drive SLT crew cabs, there is also an Outdoorsman sub-trim, which is similar to the Big Horn but adds tow hooks, a transfer case skid plate, a two-tone exterior (with black lower body cladding), fender flares, a body-color grille frame and auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors. This package also includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface with satellite radio and an SD card slot, an upgraded instrument cluster with a 7-inch color driver information center, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Uconnect Access, a subscription-based smartphone app that provides WiFi, voice-to-text messaging and emergency assistance.

Next up is the Laramie (crew cab and Mega Cab), which features all of the above convenience and technology upgrades as standard, adding 18-inch alloy wheels, two-tone paint, more chrome trim (including the bumpers), projector headlights, LED taillights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, driver memory settings, a six-way power front passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The Laramie's Longhorn sub-trim adds color-keyed bumpers, a spray-in bedliner, remote ignition, front bucket seats (with a full center console), upgraded leather upholstery, wood steering wheel trim, power-adjustable pedals (with memory settings), heated rear seats, a navigation system and HD radio. The Limited sub-trim adds monotone paint, 20-inch wheels, automatic high-beam headlight control, automatic wipers, the RamBox cargo management system (includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), keyless entry and ignition and special black leather upholstery.

Finally, the off-road-themed Power Wagon (available only in crew cab 4WD with the short bed and 6.4-liter V8) features unique 17-inch wheels, tow hooks, skid plates, all-terrain tires, a manual transfer case, a 4.10 axle ratio with electronically locking differentials, hill descent control, a power winch rated at 12,000 pounds of capacity and a front antiroll bar that can be disconnected electronically to improve wheel articulation off-road. The Power Wagon's three trim levels (Tradesman, standard and Laramie) mirror those of the regular truck, with the standard trim approximating the SLT's feature content.

Many of the upper trims' features are available on lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights include a load-leveling rear air suspension, a cargo-view camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation and a sunroof.