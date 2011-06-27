  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
2015 Ram 2500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain
  • high-quality cabin
  • Mega Cab's roomy rear seat
  • highly off-road-capable Power Wagon version
  • quiet, comfortable ride.
  • Diesel's lower output with the manual transmission.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price
$14,900
Used 2500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride and impressive towing and hauling capabilities.

Vehicle overview

If you're shopping in the heavy-duty pickup segment, you probably plan to do some serious towing and hauling (or at least you like the idea of it). With a maximum tow rating approaching 18,000 pounds and a maximum payload of nearly 4,000 pounds, the 2015 Ram 2500 is certainly well qualified on both fronts. The heavy-duty Ram 2500 also offers a variety of body styles and equipment packages, ranging from a no-frills work truck with vinyl upholstery to a luxurious "Mega Cab" (an extra-large crew cab) fitted with premium leather upholstery and heated front and rear seats. With such diversity, there's bound to be a Ram 2500 that suits your specific wants and needs.

In addition, the Ram 2500 is distinguished by its coil spring rear suspension, a notable departure from the leaf spring norm. The coil spring design provides a more compliant ride, whether you're pulling a heavy load or driving around with the bed empty. If you're choosing between Ram's 2500 and 3500 models, note that the 3500 uses the leaf spring rear suspension, so it won't be as smooth as the 2500. The Ram 2500 also offers an appealing intermediate engine option, a strong 6.4-liter gasoline V8, that slots between the standard 5.7-liter V8 and the more capable -- but more expensive -- turbocharged inline-6 diesel.

In this specialized segment, the 2015 Ram 2500 has only a couple of rivals: the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD (and its GMC Sierra sibling) and the 2015 Ford F-250. They all offer strong engine and suspension packages, and they're pretty close in terms of tow ratings, too. Where the Ram 2500 takes the lead is inside the cabin. More than just utilitarian, the 2500's interior is plush and inviting. It makes the truck eminently livable outside of work duty, and the relatively supple ride only enhances that quality. The 2015 Ram 2500's Edmunds "A" rating and its placement in our 2015 Truck Buying Guide reflect its top standing in this class.

2015 Ram 2500 models

The 2015 Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: two-door regular cab, four-door crew cab and a four-door jumbo crew cab ("Mega Cab"). The regular cabs come with an 8-foot bed only, while the crew cab has either the long bed or a 6-foot-4 short bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the crew cab long bed, but it combines an even bigger cabin with the short bed.

Three main trim levels are offered: Tradesman, SLT and Laramie. A number of sub-trims add various features and equipment packages. The Power Wagon is an off-road-ready Ram 2500 with similar trim level choices (Tradesman, standard and Laramie).

The Tradesman (regular cab and crew cab) is the most basic Ram 2500 and comes with 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, black grille/bumpers, a locking tailgate, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio input. Vinyl upholstery and flooring are standard, but a cloth bench seat is a no-cost option. Power windows and locks (including the locking tailgate) are standard on crew cab models, as are power heated mirrors, while regular cabs have manual controls and non-heated mirrors by default. Available for the Tradesman and geared toward commercial users is "Work Grade" heavy-duty vinyl upholstery.

The SLT (all three cabs) adds chrome exterior trim, 18-inch steel wheels, an integrated trailer brake controller, heated mirrors, a power sliding rear window (except on regular cab), keyless entry, an overhead console, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and satellite radio.

SLT Crew Cab and Mega Cab Rams offer a Big Horn sub-trim (Lone Star for shoppers in Texas) that includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, chrome grille slats, foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, a 10-way power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls).

For four-wheel-drive SLT crew cabs, there is also an Outdoorsman sub-trim, which is similar to the Big Horn but adds tow hooks, a transfer case skid plate, a two-tone exterior (with black lower body cladding), fender flares, a body-color grille frame and auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors. This package also includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface with satellite radio and an SD card slot, an upgraded instrument cluster with a 7-inch color driver information center, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Uconnect Access, a subscription-based smartphone app that provides WiFi, voice-to-text messaging and emergency assistance.

Next up is the Laramie (crew cab and Mega Cab), which features all of the above convenience and technology upgrades as standard, adding 18-inch alloy wheels, two-tone paint, more chrome trim (including the bumpers), projector headlights, LED taillights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, driver memory settings, a six-way power front passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The Laramie's Longhorn sub-trim adds color-keyed bumpers, a spray-in bedliner, remote ignition, front bucket seats (with a full center console), upgraded leather upholstery, wood steering wheel trim, power-adjustable pedals (with memory settings), heated rear seats, a navigation system and HD radio. The Limited sub-trim adds monotone paint, 20-inch wheels, automatic high-beam headlight control, automatic wipers, the RamBox cargo management system (includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), keyless entry and ignition and special black leather upholstery.

Finally, the off-road-themed Power Wagon (available only in crew cab 4WD with the short bed and 6.4-liter V8) features unique 17-inch wheels, tow hooks, skid plates, all-terrain tires, a manual transfer case, a 4.10 axle ratio with electronically locking differentials, hill descent control, a power winch rated at 12,000 pounds of capacity and a front antiroll bar that can be disconnected electronically to improve wheel articulation off-road. The Power Wagon's three trim levels (Tradesman, standard and Laramie) mirror those of the regular truck, with the standard trim approximating the SLT's feature content.

Many of the upper trims' features are available on lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights include a load-leveling rear air suspension, a cargo-view camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation and a sunroof.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Ram 2500 adds optional heavy-duty vinyl upholstery for the Tradesman trim level, standard hill descent control for the Power Wagon and available power-folding mirrors.

Performance & mpg

Standard on most versions of the 2015 Ram 2500 is a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 383 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The 5.7 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2500 is available with either rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive. Tradesman models feature a manually engaged transfer case for the 4WD system; an electronic transfer case is optional on the Tradesman and standard on all other Rams.

There are two optional engines for the 2500: a 6.4-liter V8 and a 6.7-liter turbocharged, diesel-fueled inline six-cylinder. The gasoline 6.4-liter V8 produces 410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque and is backed by a six-speed automatic. The turbodiesel produces 350 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque when matched with the available six-speed manual transmission, or 370 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque with a beefed-up six-speed automatic.

In Edmunds testing, a 4WD Ram 2500 crew cab with the 6.4-liter V8 went from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds. Equipped with the 6.7-liter turbodiesel, another 4WD crew cab accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds.

Depending on body style and rear axle ratio, the Ram 2500 is rated to tow up to 13,870 pounds with the 5.7-liter V8, 16,300 pounds with the 6.4-liter V8, 16,900 for the manual-equipped diesel and 17,970 with the automatic and diesel engine (Ram stipulates that any trailer over 17,000 pounds requires a fifth-wheel hitch). Properly equipped, the maximum payload for the 5.7-liter is 3,040 pounds, rising to 3,970 pounds for the 6.4-liter engine but falling back to 3,170 pounds for the diesel.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2015 Ram 2500 includes antilock disc brakes, front seat and side curtain airbags, stability and traction control and a tire pressure monitoring system. Power-adjustable pedals are available on all models except the Tradesman. A rearview camera is available across the lineup.

In Edmunds testing, various versions of the Ram 2500 came to a stop from 60 mph in 136-144 feet, depending on equipment. This is average for the segment.

Driving

Even though the 2015 Ram 2500 is built for serious towing and hauling jobs, it's fairly civilized in everyday driving, and wind and tire noise are nicely quelled. The coil spring rear suspension makes the heavy-duty Ram's ride smoother and more comfortable than you might expect. Mind you, there's no getting around a firm ride quality in a truck built to tow and haul this much, but that suspension certainly makes the ride less bumpy and skittish. The Power Wagon feels stiffer on pavement, but its modified front suspension, hill descent control, electronically disconnecting sway bar and locking differentials significantly increase off-road performance.

All three of the Ram's engines provide solid performance, but if you're regularly towing and hauling very heavy loads, there's no doubt that the turbodiesel engine paired with the automatic transmission packs the biggest punch. The diesel does emit a signature diesel growl when accelerating, but it quiets down at cruising speeds.

Interior

The Ram 2500 offers the nicest interior in the heavy-duty full-size pickup kingdom. On the higher trim levels, soft-touch materials and tasteful stitching are abundant throughout the cabin, while the plush seats and metallic accents are almost too nice for work truck status.

As is typical in full-size trucks, there's plenty of room for passengers of all sizes; however, if you make regular use of the rear seats (and don't need a long cargo bed), you'll find that the Mega Cab is particularly accommodating in the legroom department. Interior storage is generous, with plenty of bins and pockets to supplement the dual gloveboxes. The unique RamBox feature places a pair of lockable compartments over the rear fenders adjacent to the truck bed.

Cabin controls are within easy reach and user-friendly, especially in trucks with the 8.4-inch touchscreen interface. With large, logically located virtual buttons, reasonably quick response times and ample functionality for smartphone users, this is one of the best executions of a touchscreen in any vehicle. When equipped with the optional cargo-view and rearview back-up cameras, the cargo camera displays on the 8.4-inch screen, while the conventional back-up camera displays on a smaller screen in the rearview mirror. It's nice to have both cameras onboard, but in practice, it can be hard to see the back-up camera display.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ram 2500.

5(25%)
4(38%)
3(25%)
2(6%)
1(6%)
3.7
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2015 RAM Cummins, Great Truck, Always Room For Improvement Though
ltngdrvr,03/24/2015
Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Ordered my 2015 RAM 2500 Mega Cab Cummins, picked it up 02/09/15 and in the last 6 weeks have racked up over 10K miles. I traded in a 2012 F250 Crew Cab Long Bed PowerStroke that I had put over 200K on. So far I am really liking my RAM although there is room for improvement.My ford pulled better, even though both have the same torque at 800. I can only attribute this to the difference between the faster revving V8 vs the big inline 6 of the Cummins. If RAM made the 3.73 or 4.10 gear ratios optional in the Single Rear Wheel trucks over the 3.42 ratio, maybe it would match the ford's pulling abilities. That would probably hurt fuel economy empty. I have gotten as high as 21.7 MPG in the RAM.
Edmunds Needs To List ALL Models
Steve Watson,07/08/2016
Tradesman Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
I don't have a Tradesman, but the Big Horn with the 6.4 liter Hemi wasn't listed. Overall rating is excellent. this is my 5th Ram having purchased my first, a 1500 in 2006. I have owned (3) 1500's, (1) 3500 and now the 2500. I balanced the cost of the diesel against the cost of the hemi, and found the latter to be the better deal. I pull my 38' 10k RV behind my truck with few issues and on occasion even put my HD Ultra in the bed while towing the RV. Wish I had bought the 8' bed vice the short bed....next time. Truck pulls fine on the open road, but will struggle a bit on steep inclines. The trailer brake system works great. Transmission is fine, but at times, will shift hard when rapid down shifting. I intend to have the dealer check it out at the 30k service. I love the email vehicle status updates I get via email from Ram on a monthly basis. Modern technology....Cabin is spacious and I find it better than the competitors offering the same trim level. Price is better also! Ram needs to dump Firestone. The factory tires don't wear well. If your looking for a heavy duty truck that also gets great gas mileage, you might want to look elsewhere. Just keep in mind, the 6.4 Hemi has all the balls you may need, but fuel economy suffers. 15-17 mpg on the highway at 72-75 mph, 7-10 mph pulling the RV at 60-65mph. Cabin is well put together and comfortable. I have cloth, but the first thing I did was Scotch Guard it and continue to do so every 6 months or so....no stain issues. Seriously, this truck gets the job done at a price below the competition while offering the same quality of materials and workmanship. My wife loves driving it....that in itself says a lot about the Ram. (She drives a '17 Ford F150...).
Powerful beast with more than one Achilles heel!
richard hough,01/15/2016
Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The power of the Hemi cannot be beat! The transmission over the first 5000 miles is iffy. The ride quality is better than my 2011 Ram, yet the noise inside the cab is worse. The quality of the interior materials is worse than previous years, as is the function of the radio system. It never ceases to amaze me how the price goes up year after year, even with the obvious cost cutting done by FCA! 2 years down the road more stuff breaks. I pulled the rear slider closed and the handle came off. Time will tell as the truck loses value! 2 years down the road yet another FCA recall and no fix! Happened with the steering issue on my 2011, now airbag on my 2015. May be time to rethink the Ram brand!
The Federal Government had no clue with mandates
Rick Kimbrell,01/05/2017
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
First of all, this is my 3rd Ram diesel. And, had 2 Ford Superduty diesels before. From a comfort and interior room, hard to beat this truck. The Laramie package has heated and cooled bucket seats, very comfortable in Texas weather. You can move the drivers/passenger seat all the way back and not hit anyone knees who are sitting in the back seat. The back seat will slightly recline if so desired. Pulling power...hard to beat. 4x4 works great and will get you out of a jam as long as you have gotten rid of the stock tires they put on these trucks. They are NOT off road tires. This would be a great truck if the Federal Government had just left things well enough alone. This wonderful Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system the Government mandated be on these truck. I am ok with it being there. But, if the system encounters an error, you get a check engine light and a message telling you that after 150 miles...your max speed is going to be 5mpg. Do the Feds not understand that in middle American, SW America especially in many parts of Texas...you are 175 miles or more from a dealership. I guess in Washington, there are dealerships within a 25 mile range. Where in the world did they come up with such a mileage limitation. So, beware if you live remotely and buy a diesel...you may end up stranded or limping along at 5mph for several hours.
See all 16 reviews of the 2015 Ram 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ram 2500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%

More about the 2015 Ram 2500

Used 2015 Ram 2500 Overview

The Used 2015 Ram 2500 is offered in the following submodels: 2500 Crew Cab, 2500 Mega Cab, 2500 Regular Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ram 2500?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ram 2500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie is priced between $37,978 and$43,999 with odometer readings between 47253 and106667 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ram 2500 SLT is priced between $21,429 and$35,000 with odometer readings between 129578 and156709 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman is priced between $14,900 and$16,750 with odometer readings between 101750 and102387 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn is priced between $33,500 and$33,500 with odometer readings between 52888 and52888 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ram 2500 Longhorn is priced between $38,600 and$38,600 with odometer readings between 38475 and38475 miles.

