2019 Ram 2500
What’s new
- The 2019 Ram 2500 is completely redesigned
- Stronger and lighter frame components
- Upgraded powertrains and transmissions
- New interior and exterior styling
- Part of the fifth Ram 2500 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Impressive power and torque from available diesel engine
- Versatile and high-tech cabin, especially on higher trims
- Comfortable seats and quiet cabin for such a big vehicle
- Power Wagon trim offers massive off-road capability
- With the diesel engine, chatter is always present
- The driving position is a little too high
Which 2500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
When you're already on top of the mountain, it's difficult to get any higher. But that's what the 2019 Ram 2500 has done. Already a class-leading heavy-duty pickup truck, the redesigned Ram 2500 has added all the modern tech you could ask for. It also has more towing and hauling power than ever before. And as if that weren't enough, the new 2500 has one of the most impressive interiors in its class.
The 2019 Ram 2500's frame is now made with more high-strength steel, and some body panels made from aluminum help bring the Ram's overall weight down. But it's not just the hardware that stands out. Available safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning have been added to the lineup as well.
Under the hood, the Ram 2500 gives you a choice of one of two engines: a standard 6.4-liter gasoline V8 or an optional turbocharged 6.7-liter six-cylinder diesel. The V8 is now paired to an eight-speed transmission that increases efficiency and drivability. The optional turbodiesel gets more torque and more towing power, putting it right at the top of the heap when it comes to optional heavy-duty pickup truck engines.
Naturally, Chevrolet and Ford offer heavy-duty trucks of their own that offer stout capability as well. But if you're shopping for a heavy-duty pickup truck, the 2019 Ram 2500 should be at the top of your list to check out.
Notably, the 2019 Ram 2500 is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article, and we picked the 2019 Ram 2500 and the 2500 Diesel as one of Edmunds' Best Trucks for this year.
2019 Ram 2500 models
Whatever your needs, a heavy-duty truck such as the 2019 Ram 2500 probably has a configuration that will fit your fancy. There are three cab styles, two bed lengths, two engines, two transmissions, and six trim levels to choose from: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Longhorn, Limited and Power Wagon.
Cab styles include a two-door regular cab, a four-door crew cab and a four-door jumbo crew cab called the Mega Cab. The regular cab comes with a long bed (8 feet) only, while the crew cab has either the long bed or the short bed (6 feet 4 inches). The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the long-bed crew cab but combines an even bigger cabin with the short bed.
The standard engine for the Ram 2500 is a 6.4-liter V8 (410 hp, 429 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Aside from the Power Wagon, every Ram 2500 also offers an available turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel six-cylinder engine. It puts out 370 hp and 850 lb-ft and is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2500 is available with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, except the Power Wagon, which is available in 4WD form only.
The Tradesman is the most basic trim. Standard feature highlights include 17-inch steel wheels, a locking tailgate, air conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 3.5-inch driver information display, vinyl upholstery, and a six-speaker stereo, Bluetooth, a USB port and a 5-inch touchscreen interface.
Power windows and locks, including the locking tailgate, are standard on crew-cab models, as are power-adjustable heated mirrors. Regular-cab models have manual controls and non-heated mirrors by default.
The Big Horn (Lone Star for shoppers in Texas) adds chrome exterior trim, 18-inch steel wheels, an integrated trailer brake controller, remote locking and unlocking, a power-sliding rear window, remote ignition, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, full power accessories for all body styles, and an extra charge-only USB port.
The Laramie builds off the Big Horn/Lone Star and adds more chrome trim (including the bumpers), a soft-closing tailgate, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, remote ignition, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch driver display screen, a power-adjustable driver's seat, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an upgraded driver information display, a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system, HD and satellite radio, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Longhorn adds to the Laramie's substantial features list by including a chrome mesh grille, a spray-in bedliner, LED bed lights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior and steering wheel trim, power-adjustable pedals with memory settings, front bucket seats, heated rear seats, and a navigation system.
The Limited trim adds power-deployable running boards, 20-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, the RamBox cargo management system (includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), and special black leather upholstery.
Finally, there's the off-road-themed Power Wagon, which is available only in crew-cab 4WD with the short bed and the 6.4-liter V8. It has some slightly different exterior and interior styling changes, but it's the extensive mechanical upgrades that make a Power Wagon. They include unique 17-inch wheels shod with aggressive all-terrain tires, off-road shock absorbers, tow hooks, skid plates, a manual transfer case, electronically locking front and rear differentials with a 4.10 axle ratio, hill descent control, an integrated front winch, and a front stabilizer bar that can be disconnected electronically to improve wheel articulation off-road.
There's also a way to get Power Wagon capability at a lower price. The Power Wagon option package can be added to a crew-cab Tradesman V8 4WD. That way, you get all of the Power Wagon mechanical bits, including the fender flares, but none of the bodywork styling cues or graphics.
Those who aren't looking for the extreme capability of the Power Wagon can add the Off-Road package that is available on 2500 crew-cab and Mega Cab 4WD models. This package can be paired with either the standard V8 or the optional turbodiesel, and it includes hill descent control, tow hooks, a transfer case skid plate and upgraded shocks.
Many upper-trim features are available on lower trim levels as part of packages or as stand-alone options. Other option highlights include a load-leveling air suspension, tow mirrors, a cargo-view camera, a 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, a 360-degree surround-view parking camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation, off-road tires, a 17-speaker stereo system, a CD player and a sunroof.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.5
For such a massive rig, the Ram 2500 accelerates, handles and stops reasonably well. Full-throttle acceleration is gradual but totally adequate. The Ram took 8.3 seconds to do 0-60 mph at the Edmunds test track, which is respectable for the segment. A simulated-panic stop from 60 mph took 140 feet — an average distance for a heavy-duty truck.
Around corners, there isn't a lot of body roll and the tires are reasonably grippy. The steering is appropriately light, but the handling limits are low. If you ignore the 2500's size, it's actually pretty drivable in the city. For off-road use, the Laramie trim is not ideal because the suspension is optimized for load carrying. But the Power Wagon has some serious off-road capability that most 2500s don't offer.
Comfort8.0
Both the front and back seats of the Ram 2500 are extremely comfortable. The seats are well-padded and well-bolstered, and they have lots of adjustments. Soft-touch surfaces are nice for hands and elbows. And the ride on the highway is as good as you can expect in a 2500 — which is to say bumpy but not disturbing.
Climate control is operated via touchscreen and some button controls, but the touchscreen functions are hard to find. With the optional diesel powertrain, there's a lot of vibration coming up through the pedals and steering wheel as well as a constant drone on the highway — that's not completely unheard of for the class but still annoying.
Interior8.0
From the basic, no-frills Tradesman to the top-trim Limited, the Ram 2500 has an appealing interior. The 12.3-inch touchscreen on our tester is one of the best in the business. The buttons and interior controls are laid out in a logical and easy-to-use manner, and there's enough space in every seating position for adults. Getting in and out isn't an issue thanks to the power-deployable side steps and big openings from all four doors. Visibility is excellent thanks to the large windows and relatively low beltline.
Utility8.5
As you'd expect from a truck such as the Ram 2500, towing and hauling capability is massive. The available rear air suspension's exclusive kneeling function makes loading and trailer hookups easy. With our Laramie 4x4 test truck, the maximum payload is 2,520 pounds and max towing sits at 19,040 pounds. Both are impressive numbers, even among the admittedly strong competition.
The Ram 2500's center console is impressive, and the rear half of the cab has cavernous cargo capacity. The center console is huge, and small storage bins abound. If you're carrying kids, the ultra-wide back seat can easily hold three child seats, and the seat anchors are accessible.
Technology8.5
The Ram's 12.3-inch touchscreen is only rivaled by much more expensive luxury systems from Mercedes and Audi. The crisp, clear screen has an easy-to-learn organizational structure. But we also like the less expensive 8.4-inch touchscreen. Both of them offer easy access to your connected smartphone and voice controls that work well. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto operate seamlessly, and you'll find all the USB ports you could ask for. Those willing to spend extra for great sound can opt for an excellent 17-speaker premium stereo.
Driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring are effective without being intrusive.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ram 2500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought the first Ram of it's kind to hit the state and so far so good. We are a Mopar family and this is my 3rd consecutive Ram since 2007 (born in raised in a GM home and that's who put food on the table). My last truck was a 2014 Ram 4x4 1500 5.7/8spd. QC Black Edition, so I have prior experience with the beauty that is the 8 speed. I'll preface this by stating I had been actively shopping (actually building) 2018 Tradesman similarly opted. I had went to 3 dealers to look, but just couldn't settle for the 6 speed transmission. The 6 speed and 373 is a terrible combo in Ram and the 4:10s are hard to find. I ended up seeing this exact model at the last dealer I went to. I while there aren't many rebates, I do get supplier pricing and qualified for 0% so I decided to take it for a drive. First thing I noticed is that the 1st 3 gears pulled substantially harder than the 6 speed. 4th, while low, seems to be a good mid-range gearing. On the highway this truck sings along at 70 moh and appx 1800rpm. I am averaging (only 200 miles on it) appx 15mpg, with mixed driving. I pull a boat,firewood,ATVs etc, and maybe a TT from time to time. I cannot justify the added expense of the CTD. FCA did right with this setup as the 8 speed can handle almost 600ftlbs of torque. I refuse to get caught up in this numbers game the makers are doing. The ride is quiet but firm, but it's a heavy duty. If you want plush, buy a car or spend $80k. I buy trucks for trucks. This setup is the perfect blend of function over form. The work grade vinyl is better feeling than most leathers and if I didn't tell you it was vinyl, you'd assume it was leather. This truck is carpet deleted, because who wants to clean carpet in a truck? If this gets dirty I can wipe the seats with a wet rag and spray out the floors. No more freaking out because mud was left in your $46k truck. Technology wise, I have no use for the 12" screen or climate control. They are neat, but wholly unnecessary, as phones can take care of everything I need and then some. But to each there own. This truck does have, park sense, rear camera, puddle lights, skid plates, On/Off tires/ Bilstein Shocks, Hill Descent control, Factory break controller, 220amp alternator, 6 aux switches, clearance lamps, and overhead night light (weirdly my favorite feature in my last truck too. It's the simple things) It's a well refined beast. There are a few things I don't care for: The ugly SXM antenna (I didn't get SXM nor do I want it), No flares on this year Off Road (it's an upgrade that usually results in rust anyway). Floor storage is only available on the Big Horn. If you can get over your stigma of owning a gas powered HD, this truck is a game changer. I know Ford and GM are coming to market with their answer, but I don't see that this race will ever stop, so pick a spot in the line and cut in.
This is about my tenth ram and is so far the best. Its the tradesman crew cab. Like the restyled black interior and finally no more grey. I had the seat covers changed by a local upfitter to black leather. Impressed with the fuel mileage at 20 to 23 mpg empty and 12 pulling a loaded trailer. Ordering the trailer prep package was a big help and cost less than installing later. Wished I could of ordered it and the side tool boxes together but you can’t. Like the pull down step for easy box access. Was disappointed that the steering wheel is tilt only and that they know longer offer the in floor storage on the tradesmen like my last one.
my 2008 f250 continued to have issues, engine was great but not things attached or the trans. I got 250k out it but the repairs cost more than payments. I went with the 2500 on price point and got a tradesmen. I only have 2000 miles two long trips and all I can say is wow! The drive is luxurious for a truck and their is more power than I will ever need and the new body style I like more than Ford or GMC. My ford buddies call me a traitor :) but it was ten under and F250 XLT and I got more off with end of year sales. Will see in 200K what I think but This is the best truck I have ever own. Just enough tech, just enough extras but nothing over board. This diesel has a lot of punch. Down below it wont let me select 6.7
I searched 2500’s for 4 months. I went to the dealerships of Ford, Chevy, GMC, Toyota, and Ram. The F250 are light weight & seem powerful, BUT THATS BECAUSE THEYRE ALUMINUM. Price is outrageous, and style is too boxy. Also, comfort in the Fords are “Thumbs down”. Next, Tundra’s are nothing more than Overpriced Tacoma’s w/terrible gas mileage and next to nothing towing. GMC have all the Bells and whistles of luxury, but WAY TOO EXPENSIVE. Plus, I want a truck that WORKS, not shines in a parking lot. Lastly, Chevy’s options for the money are crap. $65,000 for a 2500 w/no bed liner, no running boards, no tie downs or fifth wheel hook up in the bed, and that’s on 2019. Finally, I got exactly what I was looking for in option/value/towing in the 2500 Hemi long bed. Design is smooth, sturdy, & options were best in class. Bed liner, FULL LENGTH running boards, back up & bed cameras w/zoom, tie down/5th wheel hook ups already in bed and also electric hookup inside bed. Interior is roomy, Bluetooth everything, tons of USB/power outlets, tons of under seat storage, heated seats & steering wheel, cup holders galore(I have 5 kids) and the price was low 50’s. I LOVE THIS TRUCK & unless something goes drastically wrong, will go RAM for the rest of my life.
2019 Ram 2500 videosFord F-150 Raptor and Ram Power Wagon -- 2019 Off-Road Truck Review
Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram Power Wagon -- 2019 Off-Road Truck Review
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: If you've got $60,000 to spend--DAN EDMUNDS: Or more.CARLOS LAGO: --on your next full-size off-road pickup truck, you're going to end up with one of these two.DAN EDMUNDS: That's right, the Ford Raptor and the Ram Power Wagon represent the apex of what these truck makers bring to the table.CARLOS LAGO: And in this video through a mix of low-speed driving and high-speed driving on varied terrain we're going to show you what these trucks excel at and what they're not so suited for, and we've got the perfect weather to do it.DAN EDMUNDS: Or we will as soon as this storm moves out. We'll have no dust, a little bit of mud, maybe a lot.CARLOS LAGO: Look at us sensitive Californians. Anyway, before we get started, make sure to hit Subscribe and visit Edmunds.com to find your perfect truck.Though these trucks cost about the same, they're built for two very different off-road goals. That means we have to think of this video not like a traditional comparison but rather two reviews in one.Based on the F-150, the current version of the Raptor has been around for a few years. Though it has a smaller engine than the Power Wagon, the Raptor's twin-turbo 3 and 1/2 liter V6 packs more oomph. Not only that, the extra two gears in its 10-speed automatic transmission give that output more chances to work.It rides on 35-inch tires but has slightly less ground clearance than the Power Wagon. Where the Ram gets its approach angle from standing tall, the Raptor's comes from the construction of its front end. It's meant to clear berms and sand dunes.The interior features big controls that are well labeled and logically placed. Knobs are large and easy to reach. One of the best interior design features are the puddle shifters. They work as they would on any sports car because they allow good hand placement on the wheel and also good control of the transmission. It truly reflects the sport-forward design philosophy of this truck.DAN EDMUNDS: The new Power Wagon is, at its heart, a Ram 2500 crew-cab truck with the same V8 and eight-speed automatic you'll find elsewhere in the lineup. What's special here is its off-road suspension still delivers great towing and payload capabilities, and then it's got this factory-installed winch, something no other truck offers. All these features add up to an off-road truck that's ready to work.The Power Wagon's tall ride height and its 33-inch tires give it plenty of clearance and strong approach and departure angles, so there's no worry about dragging a bumper on an incline.Inside, we get a lot of the redesigned interior features that we love in the Ram 1500. It has this beautiful dash, great switches, and an impressively clear center display, but they didn't upgrade everything. First of all, this cab isn't as large as a 1500's crew cab. They also didn't bring over its new steering wheel. This old-school design doesn't telescope, and the buttons aren't nearly as nice. It has these inconveniently placed gear-select buttons that are designed for towing, which is nice. When you're going up a grade, you'll want to limit your gears. But these finicky buttons are a pain. I'd rather have shift paddles.You ready to do this?CARLOS LAGO: Let's rock. Well, now we're heading out to Randsburg. We're taking some of these muddy, dirty roads. The Raptor has a mission statement that's near and dear to my heart, and that is speed. Let's just dig into it a little bit. Let's thread the needle through here. [LAUGHS] What happened there?DAN EDMUNDS: I couldn't find the wipers fast enough.CARLOS LAGO: And what I just love about this truck is that you can go this fast on road this rough and really have a good time. This is what the truck is for, and it's so good at that.The suspension setup is fairly traditional, leaf springs in the rear, though you have internal bypass Fox Shox at all four corners. Rears are remote reservoir, and those are going to really help with the durability that the shocks need with doing constant whoops and constant washboard. That jittering really does a number on them.Now you only have a locking rear diff, not in the front. It's electronically controlled, as are the shocks, as is the four-wheel drive system. And you can control a lot of those settings through drive modes down here. Right now I have it parked in the Baja setting, and it gives me four high. And it gives me a lot of control and traction over this road.Dan, how are you doing back there?DAN EDMUNDS: Loving it. This V8 sounds awesome.[LAUGHTER]CARLOS LAGO: Big one. Big one.Did I hear you right that the collision mitigation is going off?DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, you threw up a wall of water, and the collision-avoidance system detected it and thought it was a car something.CARLOS LAGO: That's great.DAN EDMUNDS: The Ram Power Wagon is a 3/4-ton truck with a 6 and 1/2 foot bed and a crew cab, which makes it a really good work truck. It's got a solid axle in back with coil springs, which is a Ram exclusive. It's also got a solid axle upfront, and it's got an extra articulation link and a disconnecting stabilizer bar, which allows the front axle to really flex in rough going. It's also got front and rear locking differentials. You can think of it as a 3/4-ton-truck version of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.The Power Wagon's beefy suspension is controlled by Bilstein monotube shocks. And on this road, it feels stiff, but it also feels in control. You able to keep up?CARLOS LAGO: No problem. I may be down a few cylinders, but I think I got more power.[ENGINE REVVING][LAUGHTER]DAN EDMUNDS: Here's another one if that wasn't enough. Hang on there. Hang on.CARLOS LAGO: Yee-ha. This is the best. Oh, here come the whoops.[MUSIC PLAYING]DAN EDMUNDS: Oh! Ow.CARLOS LAGO: That was painful.DAN EDMUNDS: Oh man, this is something else.CARLOS LAGO: Big one. Big one.DAN EDMUNDS: Let's get out of here.CARLOS LAGO: Hey, the [INAUDIBLE] are over. Yay!DAN EDMUNDS: Finally. I was getting beat up.CARLOS LAGO: One thing this Raptor does well, it should be able to soak up this washboard. I'm not so sure about Dan back there in the Power Wagon though.DAN EDMUNDS: Oh, washboard roads, my favorite-- not.CARLOS LAGO: There's a car wash just ahead. I got to say, I really feel for these shocks right now.DAN EDMUNDS: Hey, this is what they were born to do.CARLOS LAGO: Oh man, the rear end of that thing is dancing.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, this just [INAUDIBLE] machine.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, so you have to take it up to about 60 before it disappears. That was a deep one.I see a lot of wide-open space in front of us. Do you think that locking read diff in that thing can let you have any fun?DAN EDMUNDS: I'd like to find out. All right, and punch it. This is big understeering. It feels like a donut, but I don't think it looks like a donut. It looks like a croissant or something. Stability control is coming on.CARLOS LAGO: All right. let's engage high-school mode. This is what this truck is made for right here. Let's flick it. Oh, I miss high school. Truck stuff.DAN EDMUNDS: I think that Raptor had the edge today. I wonder how it will do on the trail in the morning.CARLOS LAGO: We're here, right? We're at this turn out here?Well, the rain's gone. The wind persists. The rain also kind of modified our plans. At the outset we wanted to be more technical with our analysis, but the rain just decided we should have fun.DAN EDMUNDS: And we did.CARLOS LAGO: It was a good time through mud, over wash.DAN EDMUNDS: And it never gets old.CARLOS LAGO: At a good clip too, let's say.DAN EDMUNDS: At times.CARLOS LAGO: The rain also washed out the trail we wanted to take, so right now we're looking for a new one that is a bit more technical so where we can show off the articulation and the features that sort of separate these two trucks. Like for example, this one has a disconnectable front sway bar. That one doesn't.DAN EDMUNDS: The Ram has front and rear locking differentials. The Raptor is just a rear locker.CARLOS LAGO: And then there's also the issue of dimensions. This is a larger truck except for width where it's actually quite a bit narrower than the Raptor. The Raptor has a stadium super truck like stance. In a highly unscientific experiment, we lined up the Raptor to the driver's side tire track of the Ram, and you can see a quick visualization of just how much wider the Raptor is.Let's find a trail.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, let's do it.The Power Wagon's four-wheel-drive system is really easy to engage using this lever. Once you're in four wheel drive high, you can lock the rear differential by pressing this button here, and you can lock the front and rear together by pressing the button just above it. You can also disconnect the front stabilizer bar with a touch of a button to improve articulation in rocky terrain or to just improve ride comfort on uneven surfaces and washboard.CARLOS LAGO: For four-wheel drive you have this dial here, and that gets you from two high to four all-wheel drive, which goes back and forth between two and four-wheel drive. This truck only can lock the rear diff, and you do that by just tapping the center button of that dial. There is a trail control system that's kind of like a low-speed off-road cruise control. You turn that on by pressing the button here next to the stability control.Now you do have a trailer backup control. Underneath that, you have a trailer brake controller. It's nice that the Raptor comes with those features or offers them, but it certainly can't tow as much as the Power Wagon, but nor is it trying to do the same thing. That's OK. Why tow your toys to the off-road park when your towing vehicle is the toy?There's just enough space here for this truck to fit through, just enough, but what happens is I don't get a lot of room for error. So if I'm coming around the corner and there's a big rock in the center, I've got to be very decisive about how I tackle it. Like this right here, I've got to try to squeeze between these two, and the tread width on this truck is just so much wider than that Ram.We're coming across rutted roads that don't really have an even thing for us to climb up. You have to drive the truck straight up to it and then hit it with a tire and then just crawl over it, and that can exhibit or at least show how the clearances on these trucks work.Dan, how are you feeling back there over those rocks?DAN EDMUNDS: You know, if I take my time and pick a good line, it's not a problem.CARLOS LAGO: What do you mean take your time? I thought we were supposed to be going fast.DAN EDMUNDS: Well, I'm doing that too, but every once in a while there's a rock. There's a lot of rocks that get exposed when the water runs through, and they can take out your tire in a heartbeat. So you've got to be really careful that you don't clip the edge and rip a gash in your sidewall. Probably going to have to hit a little bit. No harm, no foul, right?That's what's nice about having a truck like this. You've got a lot of capability. We're not exceeding its limits or even reaching them. This truck is really tall, certainly narrower than the Raptor. The widest point though is these mirrors. These mirrors are made for towing, and they stick way, way out. But I can press this button here if I have a tight squeeze and gain myself a foot of clearance at least just by doing that.Visibility is not too bad over the hood because Ram's signature styling has the hood dip down over low-mounted headlights, and that actually increases my sight lines when I'm trying to see the corners and pick my way through the rocks like I am right now.CARLOS LAGO: The Raptor's visibility is pretty strong when you're on this flat surface like this. These shocks are doing a good job of keeping this thing composed over ruts. This truck still bounces around a lot, but I'll say I've never felt like I've had an issue trying to control the truck. I've just got to say too, these seats are really comfortable.Hey, a straightaway. That's what I want to be doing. I want to be hauling through this wash. Let's go faster, Dan. Come on. Let's go.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, that is kind of a sporty truck. I mean, that's the difference. This thing's built to work. That one's built to play.A nice little water crossing here. Let's see if we drag our tails as we go through.CARLOS LAGO: I'm worried about that exhaust tip.DAN EDMUNDS: You're good. You're good.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah.DAN EDMUNDS: That wasn't so bad. Something looks interesting up ahead.CARLOS LAGO: This could be the technical stuff we've been looking for.DAN EDMUNDS: I think you're right.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, this does look pretty good.DAN EDMUNDS: Bringing [INAUDIBLE].CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, I think just straddle the gully a little bit. There's a little bit of a shelf at the bottom, but I think if I go slow, I can make it.DAN EDMUNDS: You're up first.CARLOS LAGO: OK.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, I think we're ready, or I'm ready. I don't know about Carlos. And I got to put it in low range first. Neutral, back to drive. Pretty easy to control speed here, but I sure don't want to drop off this ledge up here and smack something too hard. Slow and steady, low-low. There's this ledge. Ease it over. Good. Didn't hit anything, or nothing hit me.CARLOS LAGO: Piece of cake.DAN EDMUNDS: Absolutely, and now it's your turn.CARLOS LAGO: All right, let's put it in neutral. Engage four low. I'm actually going to use the front-facing camera here too to find my way down the hill. Now's the time where my ideal position, which is super low, is not too ideal. No problems. Piece of cake.I thought this was supposed to be hard?DAN EDMUNDS: Well, that didn't look like a thing.CARLOS LAGO: That wasn't a thing.DAN EDMUNDS: It wasn't a thing?CARLOS LAGO: I used to say in grade school, that was a pizza cake.DAN EDMUNDS: I know how to make it a thing.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, how's that?DAN EDMUNDS: We go back up. We work against gravity rather than with it.CARLOS LAGO: All right. I go first.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, that's what I was saying.CARLOS LAGO: All right, this was a piece of cake coming down. Let's see about the way up. Got it in first gear, still four low. So then I come up to this ledge here. Smooth, consistent throttle, and a little bit of left. Let's put the camera facing forward too. Why not? Come on, you're good. No problem. Bigger rock there than I thought. That's the problem with visibility. Easy.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, now it's my turn.Though their engines and transmissions couldn't be more different, these two trucks wind up with a similar crawl ratio of around 51 to 1. This super-low gearing delivers a ton of torque to each wheel at low speeds, which is great for traction, but it's even better for control.Hey Carlos, looking at the map, if we keep going on this trail, it looks like we'll end up in a mine.CARLOS LAGO: What really surprised me about this truck is we thought it was going to be pretty different than the Ram, and it is in a lot of ways. But it's not like these two aren't so dissimilar. Like the Venn diagram overlaps in more areas than you would think. This can still do a lot, even considering its width. It's still really capable, and it's still a ton of fun.DAN EDMUNDS: When we first came out here, we had one trail all picked out, but the paved road got washed out. The weather had other ideas. So we had to switch it up, but that's OK. A truck like this, it's got the equipment to handle anything you can throw at it, and that's the thing. I just like to come out and explore and know that my vehicle is going to be able to cope.[MUSIC PLAYING]CARLOS LAGO: Well, the weather prevented us from doing the trail that we wanted to do, but we still had a good time.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, we found some pretty cool stuff out there.CARLOS LAGO: And we got to test some of the limits of these trucks like the articulation, how wide they are in some areas.DAN EDMUNDS: You found a few rocks.CARLOS LAGO: You know, maybe we'll talk about that. Tell me about the Power Wagon now.DAN EDMUNDS: I thought it was going to be big and ungainly, but it's actually a lot more maneuverable than it looks like it would be, and it's got the credentials underneath.CARLOS LAGO: The Raptor on the other hand, that thing's more like a sports car of pickup trucks, and that's been like that for a long time.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, it begs to be driven wide open.The Ram, it feels more like a work truck. The solid front axle that's so great out here just doesn't feel so great on the freeway. And the steering that goes along with it, eh, it's a little bit [INAUDIBLE].CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and then on the Raptor's downsides, payload's pretty low.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah. The Ram Power Wagon, it's still a 2500 truck, so it can do a lot of work.CARLOS LAGO: But overall, these are still some super rad trucks.Both of these trucks are equally capable over most terrain. So who's the winner? Well, that depends on the kind of off-roading you want to do. If you want to go fast, really fast, over dunes or through the wash, the Raptor can't be beat. If you're looking for more of a work-oriented rig, one that can confidently tow or crawl through unfamiliar terrain, then you'll find nothing better than the Power Wagon.
If you have around $60,000 to spend on a large off-road pickup truck, you're going to end up thinking Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Ram Power Wagon. These are the two most off-road-capable trucks from their respective brands, but they go about their business in two very different ways. This video shows the differences and similarities, and it explains the purpose of each truck.
Features & Specs
|Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,295
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,645
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,645
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,395
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 2500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision and can apply the brakes to bring the vehicle to a stop.
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the truck approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle, helping to prevent low-speed collisions.
- Surround-View Camera
- Gives a simulated 360-degree bird's-eye view of the vehicle to help fit into tight spaces.
Ram 2500 vs. the competition
Ram 2500 vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty
Along with the Ram 2500, the Ford Super Duty is one of our favorite heavy-duty trucks. Much like the Ram, the Ford has several cabin and cab configurations available. The Ford's interior rivals the Ram's in terms of usability, making it an easy truck to live with every day. The Ram, however, is a bit more luxurious, especially on the higher trim levels. Don't use that as an excuse to avoid test-driving the F-250, however — it's definitely worth a look.
Ram 2500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has been redesigned for 2020, but that vehicle wasn't available at the time of our review's publication. So, for the purposes of this comparison, we're referencing the 2019 Chevy. With that in mind, the current Silverado 2500 is still a robust and capable heavy-duty pickup truck. It has massive towing power and a spacious interior, and it is reasonably priced. But the current Chevy falls behind the Ram in terms of available tech and safety equipment.
Ram 2500 vs. GMC Sierra 2500HD
Just like its Chevrolet brethren, the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a bit out of date. GMC has announced a new truck for the 2020 model year, but it's not out yet. Undoubtedly, the GMC Sierra 2500HD is a solid truck with impressive towing numbers and a high build quality. But none of its numbers are class-leading, and its interior tech is a bit behind the times.
FAQ
Is the Ram 2500 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ram 2500?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Ram 2500:
- The 2019 Ram 2500 is completely redesigned
- Stronger and lighter frame components
- Upgraded powertrains and transmissions
- New interior and exterior styling
- Part of the fifth Ram 2500 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Ram 2500 reliable?
Is the 2019 Ram 2500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ram 2500?
The least-expensive 2019 Ram 2500 is the 2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,395.
Other versions include:
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $36,295
- Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $37,645
- Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $37,645
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $33,395
- Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $40,545
- Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $40,545
What are the different models of Ram 2500?
More about the 2019 Ram 2500
2019 Ram 2500 Overview
The 2019 Ram 2500 is offered in the following submodels: 2500 Crew Cab, 2500 Mega Cab, 2500 Regular Cab. Available styles include Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ram 2500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ram 2500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 2500 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 2500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ram 2500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 2500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ram 2500?
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
The 2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,490. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is trending $4,306 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,306 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,184.
The average savings for the 2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Ram 2500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ram 2500 for sale near. There are currently 23 new 2019 2500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,420 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ram 2500. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $12,406 on a used or CPO 2019 2500 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ram 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram 2500 for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,663.
Find a new Ram for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,959.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ram 2500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
