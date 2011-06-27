1991 Dodge RAM 250 Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Dodge RAM 250. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,524
Used RAM 250 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge RAM 250.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kary Barnett,11/26/2008
I bought this pickup used with 98,000 mi on it. I now have 150,000 on it has been a very reliable pickup. The only thing I have had trouble with is the speedometer. It has the diesel engine that gets about 20 mpg on the highway. It doesnt have the power of the new diesels. But it pulls a 7,000 lb trailer 60-65 MPH all day.
stone,06/25/2002
owned this vehicle since new, four trips to alaska and back pulling 10,000 lbs never failed me. Shes a road legal John Deere. Parts are affordiable and easy to obtain even in Canada.
rumma,11/17/2003
Our truck belonged to an old man at church....I wish it were 4X4,but she'll do! There are not many old trucks that get around 22 mpg. of course it is a Cummins engine.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 features & specs
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the RAM 250
Related Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019