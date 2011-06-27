  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 250
  4. Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1991 Dodge RAM 250 Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Dodge RAM 250. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge RAM 250 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,524
Used RAM 250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge RAM 250.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good old Pickup
Kary Barnett,11/26/2008
I bought this pickup used with 98,000 mi on it. I now have 150,000 on it has been a very reliable pickup. The only thing I have had trouble with is the speedometer. It has the diesel engine that gets about 20 mpg on the highway. It doesnt have the power of the new diesels. But it pulls a 7,000 lb trailer 60-65 MPH all day.
great work horse
stone,06/25/2002
owned this vehicle since new, four trips to alaska and back pulling 10,000 lbs never failed me. Shes a road legal John Deere. Parts are affordiable and easy to obtain even in Canada.
Grandpa Truck
rumma,11/17/2003
Our truck belonged to an old man at church....I wish it were 4X4,but she'll do! There are not many old trucks that get around 22 mpg. of course it is a Cummins engine.
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Dodge RAM 250
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Dodge RAM 250

Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 Overview

The Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 250 Regular Cab, RAM 250 Extended Cab. Available styles include SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), SE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), and LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M).

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Dodge RAM 250s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Dodge RAM 250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250.

Can't find a used 1991 Dodge RAM 250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge RAM 250 for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,916.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,595.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge RAM 250 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,392.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,486.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Dodge RAM 250?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge RAM 250 lease specials

Related Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles