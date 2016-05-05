Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    188,911 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $2,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    224,960 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Black
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    136,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,998

    $5,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    133,296 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in White
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    21,272 miles
    5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    191,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    234,858 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in Gray
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    361,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    233,500 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    123,184 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    87,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    139,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in White
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    163,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,581

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    189,740 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    150,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    181,924 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    155,553 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

2003 RAM 2500 SLT 2X4 HEMI QUAD CAB
HonkyTonk TN,05/05/2016
4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M)
Bought this used at 109K miles because of needing a truck, yet needed to still drive the kids around. It seats 6, just enough for all of us with more elbow room and leg room than a mini-van. It has all those neat gadgets the SLT package comes with. The HEMI 5.7 moves very easy with a light foot on the pedal. That's needed if you want to keep the mpg high. Compared to the 5.9L Magnum gas engines, the mpg does better with a light foot and the truck moves really well down the road. In city driving, one must lift the foot of the brake pedal and let the engine idle pull you forward at first from a standing stop. Then easy into the gas. If you tap the gas pedal, the HEMI power just kicks in like no tomorrow. The HEMI is a beast even as a 5.7L and wants to prowl and move fast. The 2500 provides great suspension handling and hauls loads with pulling trailers very well. Towed 190 square hay bales on the flat bed trailer, the HEMI makes it seem like nothing is back there. With my previous 5.2L (aka 318 Magnum), it wrestled some, but still got the job done. The bed already was Rino lined by the precious owner. It was done very well.
