Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

Bought this used at 109K miles because of needing a truck, yet needed to still drive the kids around. It seats 6, just enough for all of us with more elbow room and leg room than a mini-van. It has all those neat gadgets the SLT package comes with. The HEMI 5.7 moves very easy with a light foot on the pedal. That's needed if you want to keep the mpg high. Compared to the 5.9L Magnum gas engines, the mpg does better with a light foot and the truck moves really well down the road. In city driving, one must lift the foot of the brake pedal and let the engine idle pull you forward at first from a standing stop. Then easy into the gas. If you tap the gas pedal, the HEMI power just kicks in like no tomorrow. The HEMI is a beast even as a 5.7L and wants to prowl and move fast. The 2500 provides great suspension handling and hauls loads with pulling trailers very well. Towed 190 square hay bales on the flat bed trailer, the HEMI makes it seem like nothing is back there. With my previous 5.2L (aka 318 Magnum), it wrestled some, but still got the job done. The bed already was Rino lined by the precious owner. It was done very well.

