Consumer Rating
(21)
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Large standard V-8, optional V-10 engine, outstanding towing ability, great styling, user-friendly cab
  • ABS is not standard
Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys had to know they had a winner when their bold Ram Pickup debuted for 1994. Few trucks have turned as many heads, or prompted so much comment. Whether decked out in Sport trim or wearing conventional chrome on its chest-thumping grille, this is macho mentality sculpted in steel.

Under the hood, the goods range from modest to mammoth. For the practical-minded, there's a mild-mannered 3.9-liter V6; or, a Cummins diesel whose throbbing note and power make a guy want to grab his Stetson and haul on out.Those who'd like a little more muscle have a pair of V8s to choose from. Whoa! You're still not satisfied? Like TV's Tim the Tool Man, you want "more power?" Say no more. Just check the option list and you can barrel homeward with an 8.0-liter V10, blasting out 300 horses, and a locomotivelike 450 pound-feet of torque. The Magnum V10 is available only in heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 series pickups.

One first-season criticism centered on space. Only the regular cab was available, seating three on a bench. Dodge claimed its cab was the most spacious in the industry, but that was little consolation to potential buyers who needed to carry extra people. Two years ago, Dodge introduced a Club Cab that seated six adults, even if access to the rear wasn't so easy. Last year, Club Cab models received standard rear-quarter window glass. For 1998, the rules have changed again. Dodge now offers a Ram Quad Cab, which means rear-access doors on either side of the cab. This is truly the most convenient truck you can buy.

Inside, the Ram Pickup is finally redesigned, creating ergonomics to match the utility of the rest of the truck. A new passenger-side airbag comes standard, and with a cutoff switch, it's safe to strap a child seat in up front. With any engine, tromping the gas produces a reassuring roar -- a reverberation of vitality. Otherwise, it's fairly quiet. Ride and handling are so competent that you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, though occupants will notice plenty of bumps. Visibility is great, and controls are excellent. Automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted gearshift operates easily. For such a large and bulky vehicle, the Ram Pickup is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers.

More than 800,000 Ram Pickups went to customers during the first three years of production. Demand is still strong, and Chrysler recently opened a new plant to keep the supply lines full. Curiosity has tapered off, but when pickup owners try to sleep on the idea of buying a new truck, they count Rams.

1998 Highlights

Available as a sedan! The Ram Quad Cab, as in four doors, becomes the first pickup on the market with two rear access doors. And for convenience, the front seatbelts are now integrated into the front seats, making for obstruction-free rear access. All Ram Pickups get a totally redesigned interior, standard passenger-side airbag with cutoff switch, and all airbags are "depowered" for safety.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(76%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
21 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Truck!
sawyern,09/18/2007
We owned a 1998 Dodge 2500 12 valve diesel and it has proved to be the best truck we've ever had (and we've had many. The truck now has 184k and runs better then ever, we've barely done any work just your general maintenance and its gotten us everwhere we needed to be. We always go camping, hunting, wheeling, this baby hauls my other truck like nothing! The fuel mileage barely dips even when I'm towing 15,000lbs. One time at work a Cement truck came in and turned off its engine in the parking lot, he couldnt get it started so I had to pull start him. Don't get me wrong, it took all that baby had but it says alot that it was able to pull start a full cement truck!
Ruthless
Ruthless,06/22/2007
'98 V-10 absolutley a great truck. Never found anything it can't do that a truck should do. Named it Ruth for ruthless. Still purrs at 105,000 miles and has never left me stranded. Crossed I 40 pulling 11000 wide load boat never had to go below 50 on the hills. Awesome it's a keeper.
200,000 miles and still going strong love my V10
sandman80109,03/15/2013
Have owned this truck for 8 years now and never had any trouble with it. Sure things wear out, that I've had to replace, but only due to age. My only complaint is the gas mileage. The truck is sport edition, extended cab, short bed.
Darn good truck!
wlollar,05/12/2009
Bought this truck used from a trusted dealer. Only wish I had bought a 4WD version. The Cummins engine has performed extraordinarly well. Only problems I've encountered was with the A/C system and starting to have fuel pump issues, but with 200k miles, it was to be expected. This will be the drawback because the total fuel pump replacement is VERY pricey, between $2000/$3000. If your looking for torque, this is the truck. I pull a 14,000lb 5th wheel camper with ease. The engine/drivetrain still does not leak a drop of anything on my driveway!
See all 21 reviews of the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Extended Cab.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

