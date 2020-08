Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

Rob Lambdins University Dodge Ram - Davie / Florida

Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD. 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Light Graystone PC 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTOdometer is 699 miles below market average!All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7TT2CT6AG124251

Stock: UP5597A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020