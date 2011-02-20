Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me
- 122,416 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$16,977$4,793 Below Market
Rob Lambdins University Dodge Ram - Davie / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD. 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Light Graystone PC 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTOdometer is 699 miles below market average!All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7TT2CT6AG124251
Stock: UP5597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 122,439 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$4,433 Below Market
White's Frontier Motors - Gillette / Wyoming
The used 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 in Gillette, WYOMING has aged like fine wine. It might have a little more than a few years on it, but it still drives like it is new. Drivers can find the following equipment: (0 P) Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat, 4 Doors, 4-wheel ABS brakes, 4WD Type - Part-time, 5.7 liter V8 engine, Air conditioning, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Bed Length - 98.3 ', Black Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Chrome grill, Clock - In-radio display, Compass, Cruise control, Cylinder Deactivation, Dusk sensing headlights, Engine Block Heater, Engine hour meter, External temperature display, Four-wheel drive, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Intermittent window wipers, Luxury Group, Overhead console - Mini, Passenger Airbag, Pickup Bed Type - Regular, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power heated mirrors, Power steering, Power windows with 2 one-touch, Privacy/tinted glass, Remote Start System, Remote power door locks, Smoker's Group, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer hitch, Trip computer, Uconnect Phone w/Voice Command, Wheels: 17' x 8' Polished Forged Aluminum and Big Horn Regional Package. It's a 8 cylinder Deep Water Blue Pearl truck that performs and entertains.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7TT2CT9AG140458
Stock: C2247A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 161,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,777$2,643 Below Market
Garry's Auto Sales - Dunbar / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2CL7AG118088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,654 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,632
Coughlin Marysville Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM - Marysville / Ohio
All Used cars have been freshly detailed and have had complete inspection and oil change. This 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie in Light Graystone Pearlcoat features : Please call or e-mail first for the best and quickest information. Visit www.coughlinchrysler.com to see more of this store’s new and used vehicle inventory for sale. Pricing excludes tax, title, license and document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please see dealer for details. 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7TT2HT3AG187459
Stock: MA17376B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 134,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,000$996 Below Market
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.7L V8 engine with 355hp @ 5400rpm and 395ft-lb @ 4200rpm <b>Equipment</b> This Dodge Ram Pickup has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes are standard on it. This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this unit. The vehicle has fog lights for all weather conditions. With the keyless entry system on the vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. An off-road package is equipped on the Dodge Ram Pickup. This Dodge Ram Pickup comes with power adjustable seat to get your seat just right for you. Power seats are a must! The premium wheels make this vehicle stand out from the crowd. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of this Dodge Ram Pickup and give it a nice look too. It has satellite radio capabilities. The tilt steering wheel in this Dodge Ram Pickup allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. This model is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7TT2CT4AG178874
Stock: UT178874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 97,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,980$1,496 Below Market
Chevrolet of Wasilla - Wasilla / Alaska
PRICE DROP FROM $26,995, $900 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Trailer Hitch, Premium Sound System CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electrochromic rearview mirror, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES PWR SUNROOF, MEDIA CENTER 730N AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, iPod control, 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity, 6.5' touch screen, GPS navigation, SIRIUS traffic, ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PROTECTION GROUP tow hooks, transfer case skid plate shield, 5.7L SMPI V8 HEMI ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), CHROME HEATED PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS integrated turn signals, courtesy lamps, memory. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com's review says 'Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck that features a top-notch interior and improved ride quality on top of its already impressive towing and hauling capabilities.'. 4 Star Rollover Rating. AFFORDABLE TO OWN Reduced from $26,995. This Ram 2500 is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US Chevrolet of Wasilla sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs near Palmer and Anchorage, Alaska. We offer financing options and incentives for all Alaska Chevrolet customers. Conveniently accessible from AK-3, we are located at 3700 E Parks Hwy in Wasilla. Well worth the drive from Sutton or Anchorage, our sales department is open seven days a week until 8: 00 PM to serve you. If you have any questions, please contact us today! Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7TT2HT1AG114896
Stock: W4179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 151,848 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,988$822 Below Market
John Hirsch's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cambridge - Cambridge / Minnesota
LUTHER CAMBRIDGE BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 763-689-7600 ==== 700 Garfield St S. Cambridge, Mn 55008 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DONT WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.govCambridge Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DONT WAIT.Call Cambridge Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-219-1662.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2CL2AG112988
Stock: N112988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 219,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900$2,117 Below Market
Kalispell Toyota - Kalispell / Montana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2CL7AG116664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990$1,246 Below Market
Ditschman Flemington Ford Lincoln - Flemington / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 4X4, ALLOY WHEELS, TOW HITCH, TOW PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, Ram 2500 Big Horn, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Light Graystone PC, Dark Slate/Medium Graystone w/Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat or Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat or Premium Cloth Bucket Seats. This one won't stay available long... Hurry in and drive it home today!Flemington Car & Truck Country has been around since 1976. We started out from humble beginnings, but have expanded to 8 locations and 16 different franchises, all being located on Routes 202 and 31 in Flemington, NJ. With excellent leadership and dedicated employees we have been recognized for our customer service and business acumen. Each of our locations has won the DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award for the last 4 years. In addition, individual dealerships have been recognized by the manufacturer year after year for their dedication to the brand and for consistent customer satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7TT2CT6AG139512
Stock: F8898Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 304,855 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,997
Beaman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
4WD.*** PRICE INCLUDES $750 FINANCE COUPON***2010 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!!!**We serve greater Nashville, Chattanoga, Hermitage, Brentwood, La Vergn, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, Franklin and Williamson County,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7TT2CT9AG141920
Stock: 00A41920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
AutoNation Hyundai 104 - Northglenn / Colorado
6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine Luxury Group 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Anti-Spin Rear Axle Trailer Brake Control Black Heated Pwr Trailer Tow Mirrors Engine Block Heater Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Chrome Wheels 17" X 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad Wheels W/Center Hubs 2Fg Slt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.73 Axle Ratio Bright White Dark Slate/Medium Graystone; Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat Lt265/70R17E All-Season Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai 104 has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Dodge Ram 2500. This Dodge includes: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE Diesel Fuel Tow Hooks Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Dodge truck perfectly combines size, strength, power, looks, and versatility. Enjoy using this truck for, well, anything. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2010 4WD Dodge Ram 2500 SLT is king of the off-road. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This Dodge Ram 2500 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2010 Dodge Ram 2500: Available for all Dodge Ram trims for 2010, the torquey Cummins turbo-diesel engine makes for one of the best choices for those who have to tow the heaviest loads, such as long campers or horse trailers. Dodge promises that the engine provides best-in-class acceleration and towing capability compared with competing gasoline heavy-duty pickups. Strengths of this model include Wide range of configurations, fresh design, Cummins turbo-diesel available on all trims., and heavy-duty towing and hauling ability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LT2EL3AG121353
Stock: AG121353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 117,038 miles
$24,500$1,440 Below Market
Arkansas Car Pros - Cabot / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2CL8AG172578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,800
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
2010 Dodge 4WD Ram 2500 SLT Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC See dealer for full details, rules and eligibility. *The advertised price may require financing through select lenders. * The advertised price does not include state sales tax and a dealer documentation fee of 589.00. *Price does not include any dealer installed option. Don Franklin Auto of Somerset Kentucky proudly sells and services all new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, & Nissan vehicles in the greater Lexington, London, Corbin, Jamestown, Russell Springs, Albany, Monticello and Somerset area as well as all used, pre-owned, and certified! We are your one stop commercial dealer for all your commercial trucks, commercial vans, and cargo van needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2CL4AG139836
Stock: AG139836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 109,261 miles
$25,595
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2 owner ram! CLEAN CAR-FAX! 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 6.7L SLT 4x4 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft. This truck is in top condition! This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, two-tone interior, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, tinted windows, power seats, cruise control, towing package, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2CL6AG127316
Stock: 127316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 126,298 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet our hard working 2010 RAM 2500 SLT Mega Cab 4X2 that commands attention in Mineral Gray Metallic. Powered by a 6.7 Liter Cummins Turbo Diesel 6 Cylinder providing 305hp and twice as much torque while connected to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This heavy-duty Rear Wheel Drive RAM looks good on the road or off and has the power and performance to handle both a work environment or heading out for a night on the town. The sharp exterior is highlighted by chrome bumpers/grille, 17-inch chrome clad wheels, rear privacy glass, and a gooseneck hitch ready for work or play! Inside our SLT Mega Cab, enjoy the comfort and convenience of power driver cloth seat, plus full power accessories, the Uconnect system with voice command, Bluetooth capability, all with an AM/FM/CD with available Sirius radio to keep you in the music that moves you down the road. Add in air conditioning, cruise control, automatic headlamps, vehicle info display, integrated trailer brake controller, a power outlet to keep you charged, and easy to read gauges. Take advantage of all the conveniences that make this truck a top pick for you! RAM offers lots of safety features are onboard our truck such as ABS, a tire pressure monitoring system, and plenty of airbags to keep you and your precious cargo protected. Hurry and bring this 2500 SLT home today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7TP2HL0AG126977
Stock: 18841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 59,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,995
Gordie Boucher Ford Lincoln of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin
**** RARE FIND **** LOW MILES **** Extra Strength Brush Guard!! Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup Camera, Navigation!, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Trim 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Memory seat, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2FH Laramie, Remote keyless entry, Security system and much more!!* This Bright White Clearcoat/Mineral Gray Metallic CC 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Ford Lincoln of West Bend ASC Factory Certified Technicians! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2HL9AG106923
Stock: 20FH627A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 71,246 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$34,999
Baglier Mazda - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Mazda... New Arrival, Additional pictures and information available soon. Stay Tuned!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2CLXAG112687
Stock: Z4881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 181,619 miles
$29,495
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Laramie trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE, ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE, 2FH LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER.. DARK SLATE, LEATHER HEATED BUCKET SEA... 2FH LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG, PWR SUNROOF, CHROME HEATED PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS... 4 Star Rollover Rating. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid.OPTION PACKAGES6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE tow hooks, PWR SUNROOF, DARK SLATE, LEATHER HEATED BUCKET SEATS 115V aux pwr outlet, heated second row seats, pwr lumbar adjust, pwr 10-way driver/6-way passenger seats, driver memory, ventilated front seats, ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE, 2FH LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine, 6-speed auto trans, CHROME HEATED PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS integrated turn signals, courtesy lamps, memory. Dodge Laramie with Bright Silver Metallic exterior and Dark Slate interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 305 HP at 2900 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says "Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck that features a top-notch interior and improved ride quality on top of its already impressive towing and hauling capabilities.".VISIT US TODAYPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2HL3AG112619
Stock: 13411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
