Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Hyundai 104 - Northglenn / Colorado

6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine Luxury Group 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Anti-Spin Rear Axle Trailer Brake Control Black Heated Pwr Trailer Tow Mirrors Engine Block Heater Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Chrome Wheels 17" X 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad Wheels W/Center Hubs 2Fg Slt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.73 Axle Ratio Bright White Dark Slate/Medium Graystone; Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat Lt265/70R17E All-Season Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai 104 has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Dodge Ram 2500. This Dodge includes: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE Diesel Fuel Tow Hooks Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Dodge truck perfectly combines size, strength, power, looks, and versatility. Enjoy using this truck for, well, anything. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2010 4WD Dodge Ram 2500 SLT is king of the off-road. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This Dodge Ram 2500 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2010 Dodge Ram 2500: Available for all Dodge Ram trims for 2010, the torquey Cummins turbo-diesel engine makes for one of the best choices for those who have to tow the heaviest loads, such as long campers or horse trailers. Dodge promises that the engine provides best-in-class acceleration and towing capability compared with competing gasoline heavy-duty pickups. Strengths of this model include Wide range of configurations, fresh design, Cummins turbo-diesel available on all trims., and heavy-duty towing and hauling ability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7LT2EL3AG121353

Stock: AG121353

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020