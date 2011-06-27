  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 2500
  4. Used 2012 Ram 2500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2012 Ram 2500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • massive torque with diesel/automatic powertrain
  • massive rear-seat room (Mega Cab)
  • quiet highway ride.
  • Fussy audio system controls (with navigation).
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Ram 2500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$23,000 - $27,485
Used 2500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its top-notch interior, comfortable ride quality and impressive towing and hauling capabilities.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Ram 2500 finds itself in the thick of a three-way brawl for heavy-duty pickup truck supremacy. Fortunately, it comes packing the right talents in the form of powerful powertrains, a well-sorted suspension and a handsome cabin. The latter is especially notable for its high-quality look and feel and many upscale features. The burly Ram also provides its occupants with a fairly comfortable and quiet ride, thanks to a relatively forgiving suspension, hydraulic cab-to-frame mounts and low levels of road and wind noise.

The Ram 2500's standard 5.7-liter V8 is rated at 383 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, but to maximize its work potential, we recommend going with the diesel. The 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 churns out 350 hp and a best-in-class 800 lb-ft of torque when equipped with an automatic transmission. As such, the Ram 2500 more than earns its "heavy-duty" status. Properly equipped, it can tow up to 15,500 pounds (depending on body style and powertrain choice), while maximum hauling capacity tops out at 3,190 pounds.

Compared to its Chevy Silverado 2500HD and Ford F-250 rivals, the 2012 Ram 2500 finds itself essentially evenly matched in terms of capability and ruggedness. But few would argue when we say that the Ram boasts the most attractive styling, along with an uncommonly upscale cabin.

2012 Ram 2500 models

The 2012 Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: regular, Crew Cab and Mega Cab (a jumbo crew cab). The regular cabs come with a long bed only, while the Crew Cab has either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Crew Cab long bed, but it combines an even bigger cabin with a short bed.

The regular cab comes in ST or SLT trims; the Crew Cab in ST, SLT, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Power Wagon trims; and the Mega Cab in SLT, Laramie and Laramie Longhorn only.

The Ram ST is the bare-bones trim level that comes with 17-inch steel wheels, black grille/bumpers, vinyl upholstery and flooring, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, an electronic vehicle information display, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Power windows and door locks are standard on Crew Cab models, while regular cabs have manual controls.

The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, chrome-clad wheels, electronic trailer brake control, power-folding/heated side mirrors, a sliding rear window, cloth upholstery, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control and satellite radio. SLT Crew Cab and Mega Cab Rams are eligible to upgrade to the Big Horn package (sold as the Lone Star package in Texas). This includes a chrome grille, foglights, brighter quad headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a universal garage door opener.

There is also the Outdoorsman package for the SLT that adds the diesel engine, a limited-slip rear differential, tow hooks, polished alloy wheels (with white-letter tires), two-tone paint, wheel flares, a body-color grille frame, foglights, remote starting, auto-dimming mirrors, an overhead console, a 115-volt power point, illuminated vanity mirrors, power driver (10-way) and passenger (six-way) seats (with power lumbar supports) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls).

For those planning on using the Ram for serious off-road duties, the Power Wagon (available only as a Crew Cab 4WD with the short bed and 5.7-liter V8) should be of interest. It includes tow hooks, skid plates, all-terrain tires, a manual transfer case, a 4.56 axle ratio with electronically locking differentials, a power winch rated at 12,000 pounds of capacity, a front antiroll bar that disconnects electronically to improve wheel articulation off-road, rooftop running lights, foglights, quad headlights and Bluetooth. The Power Wagon is actually offered in three sub-trims -- ST, SLT and Laramie -- and as such comes with the standard features of those respective trims levels.

On the other end of the spectrum is the luxurious Laramie, which features polished alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, heated front seats, a power driver seat with memory, power-adjustable pedals, auto-dimming mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth and an upgraded nine-speaker surround-sound audio system with digital music storage and iPod integration. The Laramie Longhorn adds color-keyed bumpers, remote start, rear park assist with rearview camera, bucket seats/console, ventilated front seats and a navigation system.

A spray-in bedliner is available across the board, while many of the upper trims' standard features are available as options in lower ones. Other option highlights include the RamBox cargo management system (which includes bedside storage compartments and an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), a sunroof, an upgraded stereo and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Ram 2500 gets a six-speed automatic for the 5.7-liter V8, the option of the RamBox bed side compartments for the 6-foot-4-inch bed and a few more versions of the Power Wagon.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Ram 2500 is available with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (4WD is electronically engaged at the high trim levels and mechanically engaged at the lowest one). The 4WD version has a solid front axle and recirculating-ball steering setup, while the 2WD model gets an independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering.

Every Ram 2500 comes standard with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 383 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The 5.7 is paired with a six-speed automatic. In Edmunds testing, a 4WD 2500 Power Wagon equipped with the gasoline V8 and the previous five-speed automatic went from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.1 seconds. The optional engine is a 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-6 that produces 350 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque with a six-speed manual transmission, or 800 lb-ft of torque with a six-speed automatic.

Opting for the diesel will also get you an exhaust brake. Typically seen only on big rigs, an exhaust brake provides additional stability and braking power when towing very heavy loads. And those loads can be quite substantial. The Ram 2500 has a maximum tow rating of 14,000 pounds with the gasoline engine, 13,400 for the manual-equipped diesel and 15,500 with the automatic and diesel engine.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2012 Ram 2500 includes antilock disc brakes and side curtain airbags. Optional on the SLT and standard on the Laramie are power-adjustable pedals. In Edmunds braking tests, a Dodge Ram Power Wagon came to a stop from 60 mph in 141 feet, which is about average for a heavy-duty pickup.

Driving

Even though the 2012 Ram 2500 is built to tackle demanding pickup duties, it remains comfortably composed in most situations. The ride is firmer than that of its smaller 1500 sibling (which features a coil-spring rear suspension), but the 2500's leaf spring rear is as good as most other heavy-duty trucks.

Further isolating the occupants from the outside world are hydraulic cab-to-frame mounts that are tuned to reduce the jolting ride that is typical of an unloaded heavy-duty truck. On the highway, road and wind noise are nicely quelled. Both of the Ram's engines are strong and provide plenty of power for towing and hauling heavy loads. Still, we highly recommend the big diesel matched to the six-speed automatic transmission, as its 150 extra lb-ft of torque over the diesel with the manual gearbox makes a noticeable difference in towing ability.

Interior

The Ram 2500 takes a page out of the Ram 1500's playbook by offering the best interior among all pickups. On the higher trim levels, soft-touch materials and tasteful stitching are abundant throughout the cabin, while the plush seats and metallic accents are almost too nice for work truck status. Interior storage is generous, with plenty of bins and pockets to supplement the dual gloveboxes. Unique to this pickup is the optional RamBox feature, which places a pair of lockable compartments over the rear fenders inside the truck bed. It's a neat feature, though we've found that the compartments aren't as durable as one would expect.

The controls are within easy reach and user-friendly, except for the audio system when it's paired with the optional navigation. In this configuration, the absence of hard buttons and knobs needlessly complicates some of the most basic functions. Fortunately, the steering-wheel-mounted controls help alleviate this problem.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ram 2500.

5(62%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worst Decision I've Ever Made.
rlemmens,09/07/2014
First of all, when I bought this truck brand new in 2012, I loved it. For 93,000 I drove it around and honestly didn't think there was a better truck on the road. I bought the top of the line Laramie Longhorn Megacab 4x4 with the diesel. The engine worked great, and pulled anything. There was an issue here and there, but when you put so many luxury features in a truck, little things are going to break. However, when my drivetrain broke, Chrysler refused to cover it under the warranty, even with the service records. The damage caused was so severe (more than $30k) that my insurance had to total the vehicle. Dealing with the warranty claims department took months, and they were useless.
Big Red
Nate,01/30/2017
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I have the 6.7 Cummins Diesel. Love the truck. The U Connect is ahead of its time for being a 2011. Horrible MPG with the PDF and EGR system but it's almost completely worth it just for the power and reliability. Need to improve the wheel well design which is a magnet for rust..... same with the frame. For the price of these trucks I think Ram could afford a rust proof frame.
Frickin great truck
Nick Neighoff,05/31/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Has always been a great runner and has never let me down.
Wants you go diesel, you won’t go back!
Jaime Blott,07/15/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Make sure u get some kind of warranty when buying any used vehicle but this truck is exceptional. You won’t be disappointed. There is no replacement for the power and reliability of a Cummins!
See all 8 reviews of the 2012 Ram 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2012 Ram 2500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Ram 2500

Used 2012 Ram 2500 Overview

The Used 2012 Ram 2500 is offered in the following submodels: 2500 Crew Cab, 2500 Mega Cab, 2500 Regular Cab. Available styles include ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), ST 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ram 2500?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ram 2500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ram 2500 SLT is priced between $21,500 and$27,000 with odometer readings between 28884 and127502 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ram 2500 ST is priced between $27,485 and$29,495 with odometer readings between 23508 and121211 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ram 2500 Laramie is priced between $29,980 and$29,980 with odometer readings between 134371 and134371 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition is priced between $27,995 and$27,995 with odometer readings between 101916 and101916 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is priced between $31,995 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 41520 and41520 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ram 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ram 2500 for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2012 2500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,500 and mileage as low as 23508 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ram 2500.

Can't find a used 2012 Ram 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 2500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,734.

Find a used Ram for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,133.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 2500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,434.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,792.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ram 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ram lease specials
Check out Ram 2500 lease specials

Related Used 2012 Ram 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles