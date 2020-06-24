Used 2015 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me

2,520 listings
2500 Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman in Gray
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    169,072 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $20,000

    $5,436 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 SLT in White
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 SLT

    86,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $24,581

    $8,974 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    168,137 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $5,808 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    117,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $23,000

    $4,366 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 SLT

    149,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,995

    $8,140 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    102,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,750

    $7,629 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman in Black
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    43,326 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,490

    $3,556 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie in Silver
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Laramie

    80,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,695

    $6,339 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    126,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,824

    $1,978 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie in Gray
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Laramie

    146,476 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,999

    $2,715 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon in Silver
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

    49,941 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,983

  • 2015 Ram 2500 SLT in White
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 SLT

    95,326 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $24,995

    $5,108 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie in Gray
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Laramie

    68,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,995

    $4,227 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    97,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,900

    $2,481 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie in White
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Laramie

    51,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,995

    $5,671 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon

    80,570 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $35,495

    $1,492 Below Market
  • 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie in White
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Laramie

    69,322 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,966

  • 2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn in Black
    used

    2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn

    58,484 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,000

    $3,026 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ram 2500

Overall Consumer Rating
3.716 Reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
2015 RAM Cummins, Great Truck, Always Room For Improvement Though
ltngdrvr,03/24/2015
Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Ordered my 2015 RAM 2500 Mega Cab Cummins, picked it up 02/09/15 and in the last 6 weeks have racked up over 10K miles. I traded in a 2012 F250 Crew Cab Long Bed PowerStroke that I had put over 200K on. So far I am really liking my RAM although there is room for improvement.My ford pulled better, even though both have the same torque at 800. I can only attribute this to the difference between the faster revving V8 vs the big inline 6 of the Cummins. If RAM made the 3.73 or 4.10 gear ratios optional in the Single Rear Wheel trucks over the 3.42 ratio, maybe it would match the ford's pulling abilities. That would probably hurt fuel economy empty. I have gotten as high as 21.7 MPG in the RAM.
