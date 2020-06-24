Used 2015 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me
- 169,072 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$20,000$5,436 Below Market
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of McAlester - Mcalester / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! Get WARRANTY FOR LIFE at zero additional charge on any vehicle we have with under 100,000 miles on it when you take it home! WOW!! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details!granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselCome see your friends today at Patriot CDJR in McAlester, OK! Visit our online showroom at www.PatriotMac.com today!Reviews: * Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain; high-quality cabin; Mega Cab's roomy rear seat; highly off-road-capable Power Wagon version; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds * If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 2500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. The Ram 2500 is sold in 3 sizes: Regular Cab, Mega Cab and Crew Cab, and has a wide range of trims to choose from. The Regular Cab offers 3 options: the base level Tradesman, the Big Horn and the SLT. The Mega Cab has 4 trims, with the SLT being the lowest. Finally the Crew Cab offers a stunning seven trims to pick from with the Tradesman being the lowest. All Ram 2500 trucks come standard with an impressive 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine with 383 HP and 400 lb-ft of Torque, and an Automatic 6-speed transmission. It is also available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions on most models except the following Crew Cab Trims: Tradesman Power Wagon, Outdoorsman, Power Wagon, and Laramie Power Wagon where 4WD is the only option. The interior environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. The Mega and Crew cabs add a Uconnect communication system, media hub, and all models include the Vehicle Information Center. Ram has an impressive list of optional features that are available based on what model you want such as: a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine, a 6.7L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine, the RamBox Cargo Management System, a Navigation System, Auto-dimming Rear-view Mirror, Upgraded Sound Systems, and Premium Cloth or Leather Seating. For safety, all models come standard with Anti-lock brakes, Stability Control, and Six Airbags. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5CL4FG513502
Stock: RM20041A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 86,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$24,581$8,974 Below Market
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail - Indian Trail / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail is honored to offer this good-looking 2015 Ram 2500 Bright White Clearcoat SLT with the following features: PRICED TO SELL**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, DEALER SERVICED**, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Quick Order Package 26G SLT, Storage Tray.We offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (877) 455-1134 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT CAPITAL CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM OF INDIAN TRAIL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5DT9FG672476
Stock: 13J48760A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 168,137 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$5,808 Below Market
Heartland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Excelsior Springs / Missouri
It needs some engine work! 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD Bright White Clearcoat **Automatic Headlights**, 4 Wheel Drive, Chrome Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Power Package, Heaty Duty Snow Plow Prep Group, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Grille, Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad. Heartland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located 12 minutes past Liberty in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. We have a large selection of new Chrysler, Dodge Jeep Ram vehicles and a variety of pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Heartland CDJR is the preferred dealer for Liberty, Kansas City, Smithville, Excelsior Springs, Independence and Kearney residents. Be sure to check our specials pages for huge savings and payment breakdowns. Our goal is to provide the fast, fair and friendly car buying experience that everyone deserves! We take pride in our transparency and turning first time buyers into loyal customers for life. Visit us today at our Excelsior Springs dealership, Heartland CDJR - where "Nice People Buy From Nice People!" Our 1 Price Pledge to you is that the Low Price you see is the Low Price you PAY! Our customers love their car buying experience without the back and forth haggling or time consuming negotiations. We also offer an Express Pick-Up and Driveway Delivery option. In fact, we have been delivering cars to driveways before it was COOL! Our Express Pick-Up option is the faster way to buy - we can complete almost the entire transaction over the phone or online. We will have the vehicle pulled up and ready for you when you arrive so you can be in and out in your new vehicle in 30 minutes or less. Our inventory moves quickly, please call ahead. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Call us at (816) 630-2200 to schedule an appointment and experience the easier way to buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5CJ4FG667643
Stock: H2292A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 117,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$23,000$4,366 Below Market
Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Littleton / New Hampshire
2015 Ram 2500 TradesmanCARFAX One-Owner. AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., NEWER BRAKES, NEWER TIRES, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Grille, Bright Rear Bumper, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Clearance Lamps, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Popular Equipment Group, Quick Order Package 22A Tradesman, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Snow Chief Group, Wheels: 18' x 8.0' Steel Chrome Clad.The team at Crosstown Motors in Littleton, New Hampshire proudly offers this 2500 Tradesman for sale.Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. And don't forget to ask about complimentary delivery to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5CJXFG646814
Stock: DT20030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 149,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,995$8,140 Below Market
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
5.7L V8 ENGINE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5DT8FG573650
Stock: 18710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,750$7,629 Below Market
Red Tag Center - Capitol Heights / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5HT1FG585679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,490$3,556 Below Market
Sims Nissan - Warren / Ohio
ONLY 43,326 Miles! Tradesman trim. $800 below NADA Retail! Hitch, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, Bed Liner, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, POWER BLACK TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP, SNOW CHIEF GROUP, POWER & REMOTE ENTRY GROUP. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch. MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 6.4L V8 MID DUTY HEMI MDS 180 Amp Alternator, GVWR: 10,000 lbs, Next Generation Engine Controller, Hemi Badge, CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP Bright Rear Bumper, Bright Grille, 18' Steel Spare Wheel, Wheels: 18' x 8.0' Steel Chrome Clad, Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS, Bright Front Bumper, SNOW CHIEF GROUP Clearance Lamps, Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group, POWER & REMOTE ENTRY GROUP Remote Keyless Entry, Power Accessory Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Fold-Away Power Heated Mirrors, Black Exterior Mirrors, Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket, Power Locks, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, POWER BLACK TRAILER TOW MIRRORS Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Black Exterior Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Trailer Tow Mirrors, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD). Ram Tradesman with Black Clearcoat exterior and Diesel Gray/Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 410 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains 'The 2015 Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride and impressive towing and hauling capabilities.'. A GREAT VALUE: This 2500 is priced $800 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 6/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Bed Liner Brake Assist Cruise Control Driver Air Bag Engine Immobilizer Four Wheel Drive Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Entry Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Running Boards/Side Steps Split Bench Seat Tire Pressure Monitor Tow Hitch Tow Hooks Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Vinyl Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6MR5AJ5FG600648
Stock: 20439A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 80,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,695$6,339 Below Market
Kunes Country of Barneveld - Barneveld / Wisconsin
No Accidents! Clean Vehicle History Report! 4WD! Leather! Heated/Cooled Seats! Bluetooth. Navigation. Running Boards. Excellent Condition Inside And Out! Come Test Drive This Powerful Cummins Turbo Diesel Today!Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselFor the First time in almost EVER used car prices have dropped, and new car manufacturing has shut down. What does this mean for you? You can get the best deal ever on an used car! Only a matter of time before prices shoot back up with the shortage of vehicles on the market! ++++ONLY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST++++LIMIT 1 VEHICLE PER TRANSACTION++++.When did you want to set an appointment to view this vehicle?? We are open to the public for sales on an appointment-only basis to comply with state orders! Be sure to call or e-mail us for our next availability!Reviews:* Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain; high-quality cabin; Mega Cab's roomy rear seat; highly off-road-capable Power Wagon version; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds* If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 2500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. The Ram 2500 is sold in 3 sizes: Regular Cab, Mega Cab and Crew Cab, and has a wide range of trims to choose from. The Regular Cab offers 3 options: the base level Tradesman, the Big Horn and the SLT. The Mega Cab has 4 trims, with the SLT being the lowest. Finally the Crew Cab offers a stunning seven trims to pick from with the Tradesman being the lowest. All Ram 2500 trucks come standard with an impressive 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine with 383 HP and 400 lb-ft of Torque, and an Automatic 6-speed transmission. It is also available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions on most models except the following Crew Cab Trims: Tradesman Power Wagon, Outdoorsman, Power Wagon, and Laramie Power Wagon where 4WD is the only option. The interior environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. The Mega and Crew cabs add a Uconnect communication system, media hub, and all models include the Vehicle Information Center. Ram has an impressive list of optional features that are available based on what model you want such as: a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine, a 6.7L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine, the RamBox Cargo Management System, a Navigation System, Auto-dimming Rear-view Mirror, Upgraded Sound Systems, and Premium Cloth or Leather Seating. For safety, all models come standard with Anti-lock brakes, Stability Control, and Six Airbags. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5NL5FG500478
Stock: VP1025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2019
- 126,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,824$1,978 Below Market
Yochum Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vincennes / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. This 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman in Bright White Clearcoat features. Family owned and operated for 55 years!, 2500 Tradesman 8' Long Bed, Bright White Clearcoat, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 32 Gallon Fuel Tank, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Carpet Floor Covering, Clearance Lamps, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front Rear Floor Mats, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group, Popular Equipment Group, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Trailer Brake Control. Proudly serving your for over 50 years! Only at Yochum Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Where Customers Are Friends!!!! Call 812-291-5182 to schedule a test drive today. All prices plus tax, title, lic, and dealer processing fee. Reviews: * Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain high-quality cabin Mega Cab's roomy rear seat highly off-road-capable Power Wagon version quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds * If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 2500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. The Ram 2500 is sold in 3 sizes: Regular Cab, Mega Cab and Crew Cab, and has a wide range of trims to choose from. The Regular Cab offers 3 options: the base level Tradesman, the Big Horn and the SLT. The Mega Cab has 4 trims, with the SLT being the lowest. Finally the Crew Cab offers a stunning seven trims to pick from with the Tradesman being the lowest. All Ram 2500 trucks come standard with an impressive 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine with 383 HP and 400 lb-ft of Torque, and an Automatic 6-speed transmission. It is also available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions on most models except the following Crew Cab Trims: Tradesman Power Wagon, Outdoorsman, Power Wagon, and Laramie Power Wagon where 4WD is the only option. The interior environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. The Mega and Crew cabs add a Uconnect communication system, media hub, and all models include the Vehicle Information Center. Ram has an impressive list of optional features that are available based on what model you want such as: a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine, a 6.7L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine, the RamBox Cargo Management System, a Navigation System, Auto-dimming Rear-view Mirror, Upgraded Sound Systems, and Premium Cloth or Leather Seating. For safety, all models come standard with Anti-lock brakes, Stability Control, and Six Airbags. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5HJXFG674864
Stock: 117432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 146,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,999$2,715 Below Market
DYE Enterprise - Wheat Ridge / Colorado
The sweet looking 2015 Ram 2500 Crew cab long boxhas the 6.4L powerful Hemi engine in it. This is leather Laramie package is loaded with captains heated and cooled leather seats touchscreen navigation and much more. Toying atrailer is easy with this truck and extremely comfortable. 1 owner Carfax! So call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5KJ3FG615468
Stock: 32491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 49,941 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$34,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Rambox Cargo Management System Power Sunroof Diesel Gray/Black; Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat Luxury Group Sun/Moonroof Spray In Bedliner Comfort Group Ctr Stop Lamp W/Cargo View Camera 9 Amplified Speakers W/Subwoofer Parksense Rear Park Assist System Parkview Rear Back-Up Camera Remote Start System Power Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrors Power Adjustable Pedals Clearance Lamps Bluetooth Connection Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Engine: 6.4L V8 Mid Duty Hemi Mds Lower Two-Tone Paint Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Quick Order Package 22P Power Wagon Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66Rfe) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2015 Ram 2500: Ram 2500 models are intended for the most extreme personal-towing needs, while the 3500 models are aimed at heavy commercial use by ranchers or construction crews. With diesel model's gains in fuel efficiency, as well as other maintenance-related improvements, running costs should be down versus these trucks' predecessors. Even compared to the other latest heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 HD models have some of the best-appointed, most luxurious and most attractive interiors, picking up much of the look and some of the high-line materials from the latest light-duty Ram trucks. Strengths of this model include excellent powertrain warranty, luxury options, tow ratings up to 30,000 pounds, impressive powertrain offerings, available Uconnect technology, and Best-in-class features across multiple categories AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Power Wagon with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5EJ6FG600907
Stock: FG600907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 95,326 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$24,995$5,108 Below Market
Luxury Auto Sales llc - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5JT4FG584343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,995$4,227 Below Market
Port Jervis Auto Mall - Port Jervis / New York
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.4L V8Recent Arrival!It Takes More Than Just One Happy Port Jervis Customer to Earn the Trust of Drivers Throughout Newburgh, Middletown and Monticello. Or from Milford, Hawley, Honesdale, Matamoras, Montague and Sussex. It Takes a Dynamic Team Just Like the One at Port Jervis Auto Mall!Reviews: * Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain; high-quality cabin; Mega Cab's roomy rear seat; highly off-road-capable Power Wagon version; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds * If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 2500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. The Ram 2500 is sold in 3 sizes: Regular Cab, Mega Cab and Crew Cab, and has a wide range of trims to choose from. The Regular Cab offers 3 options: the base level Tradesman, the Big Horn and the SLT. The Mega Cab has 4 trims, with the SLT being the lowest. Finally the Crew Cab offers a stunning seven trims to pick from with the Tradesman being the lowest. All Ram 2500 trucks come standard with an impressive 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine with 383 HP and 400 lb-ft of Torque, and an Automatic 6-speed transmission. It is also available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions on most models except the following Crew Cab Trims: Tradesman Power Wagon, Outdoorsman, Power Wagon, and Laramie Power Wagon where 4WD is the only option. The interior environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. The Mega and Crew cabs add a Uconnect communication system, media hub, and all models include the Vehicle Information Center. Ram has an impressive list of optional features that are available based on what
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FJ3FG611463
Stock: U23544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,900$2,481 Below Market
Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee
READY TO GO TO WORK FOR YOU.... A VERY RARE FIND.... 2015 RAM 2500 REG CAB 4WD WITH A HIGH DOLLAR UTILITY BOX IN THE BED.... POWER WINDOWS.... POWER MIRRORS.... POWER LOCKS.... BLACK STEP RAILS.... 4X4... 1-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH A SOUTHERN HERITAGE..... OBVIOUSLY WELL MAINTAINED BY THE PREVIOUS 1-OWNER.... GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT... RIDES AND DRIVES JUST AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS.... 5.7L V8 HEMI..... HARD TO FIND HIGH DOLLAR UTILITY BOX.... BARELY BROKEN IN WITH ONLY 97,000 MILES.... A LOT OF WORKING TRUCK FOR THE MONEY.... WHERE ARE YOU GOING TO FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE IT??? ONLY HERE AT CRENCOR... YOUR ONE STOP TRUCK SHOP.... THIS HARD TO FIND REG CAB 3/4 TON IS SURE TO SELL FAST... SO HURRY IN OR CALL 615-859-9400 TODAY BEFORE SOMEONE GETS YOUR 2015 RAM 2500 REG CAB 4WD WITH UTLITY BOX CAMPER!!!! - This 2015 Ram 2500 2dr 4WD Reg Cab 140.5 Tradesman features a 5.7L V8 SFI OHV 16V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Diesel Gray/Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This Ram is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6LR5AT0FG710312
Stock: 710312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 51,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,995$5,671 Below Market
Minot Toyota - Minot / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5NJ6FG524092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,570 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,495$1,492 Below Market
Anthony Buick GMC - Gurnee / Illinois
*Power Wagon Laramie *Navigation System *Ram Box Bed Storage *Heated and Cooled Leather *Bluetooth *Backup Camera *Bedliner *Tonneau Cover Clean CARFAX. 17' x 8.0' Aluminum Wheels, 2 Red Vinyl Flags, 3 Reflecting Triangles, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Convenience Group, DOT Certified Roadside Safety Kit, DOT Fire Extinguisher, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Front Disconnecting Stabilizer Bar, Front , Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Hill Descent Control, Manual Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case, Mini Floor Console, Power Wagon Off-Road Group, Power Wagon Tailgate Chrome Badge, Quick Order Package 22J Laramie Power Wagon, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Spare Fuses, Storage Tray, Tow Hooks, Tru-Lok Front & Rear Axles. Western Brown 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.4L V8 Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain; high-quality cabin; Mega Cab's roomy rear seat; highly off-road-capable Power Wagon version; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds * If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 2500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. The Ram 2500 is sold in 3 sizes: Regular Cab, Mega Cab and Crew Cab, and has a wide range of trims to choose from. The Regular Cab offers 3 options: the base level Tradesman, the Big Horn and the SLT. The Mega Cab has 4 trims, with the SLT being the lowest. Finally the Crew Cab offers a stunning seven trims to pick from with the Tradesman being the lowest. All Ram 2500 trucks come standard with an impressive 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine with 383 HP and 400 lb-ft of Torque, and an Automatic 6-speed transmission. It is also available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions on most models except the following Crew Cab Trims: Tradesman Power Wagon, Outdoorsman, Power Wagon, and Laramie Power Wagon where 4WD is the only option. The interior environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. The Mega and Crew cabs add a Uconnect communication system, media hub, and all models include the Vehicle Information Center. Ram has an impressive list of optional features that are available based on what model you want such as: a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine, a 6.7L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine, the RamBox Cargo Management System, a Navigation System, Auto-dimming Rear-view Mirror, Upgraded Sound Systems, and Premium Cloth or Leather Seating. For safety, all models come standard with Anti-lock brakes, Stability Control, and Six Airbags. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie Power Wagon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5FJXFG626828
Stock: G3286A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 69,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,966
Meador Commerce Ford - Commerce / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FJ7FG546147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,000$3,026 Below Market
McGrath Hyundai - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5DJ1FG566641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
