Used 2015 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me

Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of McAlester - Mcalester / Oklahoma

granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselCome see your friends today at Patriot CDJR in McAlester, OK! Visit our online showroom at www.PatriotMac.com today!Reviews: * Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain; high-quality cabin; Mega Cab's roomy rear seat; highly off-road-capable Power Wagon version; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds * If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 2500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. The Ram 2500 is sold in 3 sizes: Regular Cab, Mega Cab and Crew Cab, and has a wide range of trims to choose from. The Regular Cab offers 3 options: the base level Tradesman, the Big Horn and the SLT. The Mega Cab has 4 trims, with the SLT being the lowest. Finally the Crew Cab offers a stunning seven trims to pick from with the Tradesman being the lowest. All Ram 2500 trucks come standard with an impressive 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine with 383 HP and 400 lb-ft of Torque, and an Automatic 6-speed transmission. It is also available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions on most models except the following Crew Cab Trims: Tradesman Power Wagon, Outdoorsman, Power Wagon, and Laramie Power Wagon where 4WD is the only option. The interior environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. The Mega and Crew cabs add a Uconnect communication system, media hub, and all models include the Vehicle Information Center. Ram has an impressive list of optional features that are available based on what model you want such as: a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine, a 6.7L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine, the RamBox Cargo Management System, a Navigation System, Auto-dimming Rear-view Mirror, Upgraded Sound Systems, and Premium Cloth or Leather Seating. For safety, all models come standard with Anti-lock brakes, Stability Control, and Six Airbags. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C6UR5CL4FG513502

Stock: RM20041A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020