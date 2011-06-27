Used 2015 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews
2015 RAM Cummins, Great Truck, Always Room For Improvement Though
Ordered my 2015 RAM 2500 Mega Cab Cummins, picked it up 02/09/15 and in the last 6 weeks have racked up over 10K miles. I traded in a 2012 F250 Crew Cab Long Bed PowerStroke that I had put over 200K on. So far I am really liking my RAM although there is room for improvement.My ford pulled better, even though both have the same torque at 800. I can only attribute this to the difference between the faster revving V8 vs the big inline 6 of the Cummins. If RAM made the 3.73 or 4.10 gear ratios optional in the Single Rear Wheel trucks over the 3.42 ratio, maybe it would match the ford's pulling abilities. That would probably hurt fuel economy empty. I have gotten as high as 21.7 MPG in the RAM.
Edmunds Needs To List ALL Models
I don't have a Tradesman, but the Big Horn with the 6.4 liter Hemi wasn't listed. Overall rating is excellent. this is my 5th Ram having purchased my first, a 1500 in 2006. I have owned (3) 1500's, (1) 3500 and now the 2500. I balanced the cost of the diesel against the cost of the hemi, and found the latter to be the better deal. I pull my 38' 10k RV behind my truck with few issues and on occasion even put my HD Ultra in the bed while towing the RV. Wish I had bought the 8' bed vice the short bed....next time. Truck pulls fine on the open road, but will struggle a bit on steep inclines. The trailer brake system works great. Transmission is fine, but at times, will shift hard when rapid down shifting. I intend to have the dealer check it out at the 30k service. I love the email vehicle status updates I get via email from Ram on a monthly basis. Modern technology....Cabin is spacious and I find it better than the competitors offering the same trim level. Price is better also! Ram needs to dump Firestone. The factory tires don't wear well. If your looking for a heavy duty truck that also gets great gas mileage, you might want to look elsewhere. Just keep in mind, the 6.4 Hemi has all the balls you may need, but fuel economy suffers. 15-17 mpg on the highway at 72-75 mph, 7-10 mph pulling the RV at 60-65mph. Cabin is well put together and comfortable. I have cloth, but the first thing I did was Scotch Guard it and continue to do so every 6 months or so....no stain issues. Seriously, this truck gets the job done at a price below the competition while offering the same quality of materials and workmanship. My wife loves driving it....that in itself says a lot about the Ram. (She drives a '17 Ford F150...).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Powerful beast with more than one Achilles heel!
The power of the Hemi cannot be beat! The transmission over the first 5000 miles is iffy. The ride quality is better than my 2011 Ram, yet the noise inside the cab is worse. The quality of the interior materials is worse than previous years, as is the function of the radio system. It never ceases to amaze me how the price goes up year after year, even with the obvious cost cutting done by FCA! 2 years down the road more stuff breaks. I pulled the rear slider closed and the handle came off. Time will tell as the truck loses value! 2 years down the road yet another FCA recall and no fix! Happened with the steering issue on my 2011, now airbag on my 2015. May be time to rethink the Ram brand!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Federal Government had no clue with mandates
First of all, this is my 3rd Ram diesel. And, had 2 Ford Superduty diesels before. From a comfort and interior room, hard to beat this truck. The Laramie package has heated and cooled bucket seats, very comfortable in Texas weather. You can move the drivers/passenger seat all the way back and not hit anyone knees who are sitting in the back seat. The back seat will slightly recline if so desired. Pulling power...hard to beat. 4x4 works great and will get you out of a jam as long as you have gotten rid of the stock tires they put on these trucks. They are NOT off road tires. This would be a great truck if the Federal Government had just left things well enough alone. This wonderful Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system the Government mandated be on these truck. I am ok with it being there. But, if the system encounters an error, you get a check engine light and a message telling you that after 150 miles...your max speed is going to be 5mpg. Do the Feds not understand that in middle American, SW America especially in many parts of Texas...you are 175 miles or more from a dealership. I guess in Washington, there are dealerships within a 25 mile range. Where in the world did they come up with such a mileage limitation. So, beware if you live remotely and buy a diesel...you may end up stranded or limping along at 5mph for several hours.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2015 Ram 2500 Big Horn 2500 4x4
TRUCK WAS TRADED IN FOR A 2018 RAM 2500 4x4 w/ Cummings Diesel. My truck with the 6.4 Hemi wasn't listed so I used the Laramie as the model. My 5th Ram since 2006 including my 2008 dually. I just can't find a better truck for the money. I've seen other comments and really don't know what direction the authors come from. I've driven my truck through water that came up over the chrome step assists.....never had an issue. Back up camera works fine. Takes getting used to when all you have been doing is using mirrors in the past....but I have never had to make more than 3 attempts to hook up to my RV. Plenty of cabin room, has all the gadgets and doodads, (although I do miss the CD player), and it does any job asked of it. It's had a few recalls, but I think every damn car/truck in my neighborhood has too. It's towing capacity is a bit fuzzy. Ram's website says 15k other sites say 16k. Have had issues with tire vibrations at 70-75mph but the dealer is working to resolve. I finally got rid of the factory tires and put Cooper on/off road tires on. Resolved the issue for the most part. I have found that bad dealer service puts a bad taste in customers mouths and they post comments about their vehicles reflecting not so much the vehicle as the dealer. I have had a great dealer, Arrigo in SawGrass, FL, so I guess I'm lucky. I even drive there from FL to have it serviced. Great service advisor,Alana, who ENSURES customer satisfaction. **** After driving from FL to Yellowstone...then to MA I learned that although the 6.4 Hemi is a strong engine, it doesn't like pulling 10k in RV weight up steep hills. Lots of downshifting and high RPM' s. If I had to do it again, I would go back to the 3500 diesel dually I owned. Likely will go to the 3500 again but not the dually. You just need the torque to pull heavy trailers. The built in Jake brake is great. Works well but still puts a strain on the engine on steep declines. Despite this, I'm still a Ram fan.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 2500
Related Used 2015 Ram 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 1500
- 2019 3500
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 1500
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500