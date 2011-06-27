Used 2015 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews

2015 RAM Cummins, Great Truck, Always Room For Improvement Though ltngdrvr , 03/24/2015 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 44 of 48 people found this review helpful Ordered my 2015 RAM 2500 Mega Cab Cummins, picked it up 02/09/15 and in the last 6 weeks have racked up over 10K miles. I traded in a 2012 F250 Crew Cab Long Bed PowerStroke that I had put over 200K on. So far I am really liking my RAM although there is room for improvement.My ford pulled better, even though both have the same torque at 800. I can only attribute this to the difference between the faster revving V8 vs the big inline 6 of the Cummins. If RAM made the 3.73 or 4.10 gear ratios optional in the Single Rear Wheel trucks over the 3.42 ratio, maybe it would match the ford's pulling abilities. That would probably hurt fuel economy empty. I have gotten as high as 21.7 MPG in the RAM. Report Abuse

Edmunds Needs To List ALL Models Steve Watson , 07/08/2016 Tradesman Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I don't have a Tradesman, but the Big Horn with the 6.4 liter Hemi wasn't listed. Overall rating is excellent. this is my 5th Ram having purchased my first, a 1500 in 2006. I have owned (3) 1500's, (1) 3500 and now the 2500. I balanced the cost of the diesel against the cost of the hemi, and found the latter to be the better deal. I pull my 38' 10k RV behind my truck with few issues and on occasion even put my HD Ultra in the bed while towing the RV. Wish I had bought the 8' bed vice the short bed....next time. Truck pulls fine on the open road, but will struggle a bit on steep inclines. The trailer brake system works great. Transmission is fine, but at times, will shift hard when rapid down shifting. I intend to have the dealer check it out at the 30k service. I love the email vehicle status updates I get via email from Ram on a monthly basis. Modern technology....Cabin is spacious and I find it better than the competitors offering the same trim level. Price is better also! Ram needs to dump Firestone. The factory tires don't wear well. If your looking for a heavy duty truck that also gets great gas mileage, you might want to look elsewhere. Just keep in mind, the 6.4 Hemi has all the balls you may need, but fuel economy suffers. 15-17 mpg on the highway at 72-75 mph, 7-10 mph pulling the RV at 60-65mph. Cabin is well put together and comfortable. I have cloth, but the first thing I did was Scotch Guard it and continue to do so every 6 months or so....no stain issues. Seriously, this truck gets the job done at a price below the competition while offering the same quality of materials and workmanship. My wife loves driving it....that in itself says a lot about the Ram. (She drives a '17 Ford F150...). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Powerful beast with more than one Achilles heel! richard hough , 01/15/2016 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The power of the Hemi cannot be beat! The transmission over the first 5000 miles is iffy. The ride quality is better than my 2011 Ram, yet the noise inside the cab is worse. The quality of the interior materials is worse than previous years, as is the function of the radio system. It never ceases to amaze me how the price goes up year after year, even with the obvious cost cutting done by FCA! 2 years down the road more stuff breaks. I pulled the rear slider closed and the handle came off. Time will tell as the truck loses value! 2 years down the road yet another FCA recall and no fix! Happened with the steering issue on my 2011, now airbag on my 2015. May be time to rethink the Ram brand! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The Federal Government had no clue with mandates Rick Kimbrell , 01/05/2017 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful First of all, this is my 3rd Ram diesel. And, had 2 Ford Superduty diesels before. From a comfort and interior room, hard to beat this truck. The Laramie package has heated and cooled bucket seats, very comfortable in Texas weather. You can move the drivers/passenger seat all the way back and not hit anyone knees who are sitting in the back seat. The back seat will slightly recline if so desired. Pulling power...hard to beat. 4x4 works great and will get you out of a jam as long as you have gotten rid of the stock tires they put on these trucks. They are NOT off road tires. This would be a great truck if the Federal Government had just left things well enough alone. This wonderful Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system the Government mandated be on these truck. I am ok with it being there. But, if the system encounters an error, you get a check engine light and a message telling you that after 150 miles...your max speed is going to be 5mpg. Do the Feds not understand that in middle American, SW America especially in many parts of Texas...you are 175 miles or more from a dealership. I guess in Washington, there are dealerships within a 25 mile range. Where in the world did they come up with such a mileage limitation. So, beware if you live remotely and buy a diesel...you may end up stranded or limping along at 5mph for several hours. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value