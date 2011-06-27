  1. Home
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • User-friendly cab, distinctive sheetmetal.
  • Underpowered base V6, quad cab lacks rear seat room when compared to GM full-size trucks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The versatile Ram can handle everything from off-road bashing to towing an Airstream with ease, and still look good doing it.

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys must have known they had a winner on their hands the second they unveiled their bold Ram Pickup in 1994. The risky love-it-or-hate-it styling turned nearly every head, and it takes two hands to count the number of look-alikes that have since debuted from other manufacturers.

The Ram Pickup comes in Regular, Club and Quad Cab half-, three-quarter- and one-ton configurations, and all are equipped with Magnum power, be it modest or mammoth. There's a practical-and-it-feels-that-way 3.9-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower, and at the other extreme, heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 pickups can growl with an 8.0-liter V10, good for 310 horsepower (305 for California). Tucked in between for good measure is a 245-horse, 5.9-liter V8 and a 5.2-liter V8 worth 230 horsepower. A macho 5.9-liter, 24-valve inline-six turbodiesel is available if you like loads of torque (450 pound-feet), low-maintenance and the overly loud purr of a diesel, plus have about an extra five grand to spend. We've heard that 2002 will bring an aluminum-block 3.7-liter V6 based on the popular Grand Cherokee 4.7-liter V8, and there's also talk of 5.7-liter and 6.1-liter V8s.

The Regular Cab has bench seating for three, while the Club Cab can cram three both front and rear, although access to the rear for storage and seating is difficult. With the Quad Cab, rear-access doors on either side of the cab make that easier, yet they're not separate full-size doors like on the new Dakota Quad Cab. Inside, the Ram Pickup is fully modernized, with ergonomics that match the utility of the rest of the truck. The controls are properly placed and completely functional.

Automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted shifter operates easily. The manual transmissions are simple to shift and the gates are perfectly spaced. The half-ton's manual tranny is a five-speed with overdrive, while the 3/4- and one-ton reap the rewards of a much beefier transmission that has a granny-low first gear for getting going while hauling a heavy load. Although it's a bulky vehicle, the Ram Pickup is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers. Ride and handling are so competent you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, except if you're in an unloaded 3/4- or one-ton, in which case you'll be reminded over every bump in the road.

Yes, it's a full-size truck, but it does extremely well on trails and other off-road excursions. Dodge is well aware of the Ram Pickup's capabilities and this year introduces the Ram Off-Road 4x4. Regular and Quad Cab short-bed 1500 four-wheel drives can take advantage of this off-road package that includes heavier-duty equipment, such as a limited slip, a recalibrated suspension for extra ground clearance, all-terrain tires and steering gear designed for low speeds.

An all-new platform and redesign is likely for 2002, and Dodge is again hoping to build another talk of both the town and the competition.

2000 Highlights

The Ram Pickup 1500 Club Cab models with the 8-foot bed box have been discontinued; also eliminated for 2000 are the 2500 Club Cabs. All Ram Pickups receive a new front suspension and steering system to improve ride quality and steering precision, and 2500s and 3500s have a revised rear suspension for a better ride when loaded. An off-road package is now available for the short-wheelbase four-wheel-drive 1500.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(58%)
4(25%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
12 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fuel Mileage Poor
hoss,03/28/2008
I use this pickup for a lot of different things. I pull four wheelers, snowmobiles, have even pulled a backhoe. Good power but don't pass a gas station.
Best 4x4 For My Money
Dave Holmes,07/07/2002
I love this truck, it is the best 4x4 that I have ever driven. It has not been perfect, had to have the steering replaced, but it was done quickly and have had no other problems since. I love the drive, handling and the interior on my truck is awsome, love those leather seats!!
The best and last pickup I will own
Lawrence,05/07/2019
SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
If you are buying a pickup to run around town and look macho, then go buy a little half ton, even a Japanese wanna be. This 2000 Dodge Ram quad cab with Cummins 5.9 Turbo Diesel is for guys with real jobs to do. My truck has 180,000 miles on it and pulls livestock trailers up and down the hills, passing KW's and Peterbuilts with ease. Un hooked I get 17mpg and 13/14 pulling. I just gave her a new paint job, tires and chrome wheels as well as reupholstered the interior in leather. I expect, since I maintain the truck like it's supposed to be done, that this one will be running and looking good at the half million mile mark. Yep, this will be my last truck and it is now 19 years old and running like a fine watch. Gotta love that Cummings noise!
Mr Dodge Ram
S Allan,01/22/2016
SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M)
The quality is below avg
See all 12 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

