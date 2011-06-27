Used 2018 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me
- $29,999Great Deal | $6,981 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman21,221 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Don's Automotive Group Broussard - Broussard / Louisiana
Visit Don's Automotive Group Broussard at 3910 hwy 90 East Broussard LA 70518 or online at http://www.dwautomotivegroup.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (855) 442-7650 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5HJ7JG275323
Stock: 28099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $42,810Great Deal | $5,587 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon3,563 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Orlando / Florida
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5EJ5JG356904
Stock: 10383603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- $29,900Great Deal | $6,316 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman25,929 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this Ram2500 Tradesman, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. A Ram with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 2500 Tradesman was gently driven and it shows. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2018 Ram 2500 is a pre-owned vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5CJ5JG283895
Stock: 283895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,018Great Deal | $6,659 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman48,479 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dyer Chevrolet Lake Wales - Lake Wales / Florida
Bright White Clearcoat 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS WE WILL DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE ! ! !. Must finance with dealer to receive dealer discounted pricing. Does not include any dealer installed options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5HJ3JG204913
Stock: 6P849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $32,275Great Deal | $5,230 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman47,622 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
***YOU CAN NOW WORK YOUR DEAL OUT VIRTUALLY OVER THE PHONE, COMPUTER, OR SCREENSHARE!*** We Offer FREE Vehicle Delivery to your home! Here at Faulkner, we understand the unique situation we're in right now as well as the concerns our customers have about limiting contact and outside exposure. We want you to know we're taking every precaution available for both our sales and service departments!** Fresh PA State Inspection and Emissions*, ** Carfax Certified 1-Owner*, ** No Accident History*, FLATBED UPFIT, POWER RUNNING BOARDS!!!, 220 Amp Alternator, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Chrome Appearance Group, Clearance Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Next Generation Engine Controller, Off Road Package, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Quick Order Package 22A Tradesman, Radio: Uconnect 3.0, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Snow Chief Group, Speed control, Tow Hooks, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad. 2018 Ram 2500CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. = Hello, this is Eric Witter, Used Car Manager at Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat personally inviting you to visit us at 6643 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. We are located just down the street from Cumberland Valley Highschool. Getting your next vehicle should be as fun and easy as the first time you drive it home. At Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat we believe in a... *Transparent sales process that's FAST and EFFICIENT! * Friendly and Helpful Sales Team that WON'T PRESSURE you! *The best team of Finance Managers in town! * No hassle sell or trade ANY CAR! We need inventory and will pay TOP DOLLAR! So please put us to the test and experience the Faulkner way for yourself!!! Call us now at 1-888-711-7786 to schedule a test drive! Faulkner... TO BE SURE!!! =.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5HJ6JG336581
Stock: JG336581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Price Drop$35,499Great Deal | $6,257 below market
2018 Ram 2500 SLT32,104 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TSG Auto - Parker / Colorado
**** JUST IN FOLKS! THIS 2018 RAM 2500 SLT CREW CAB HAS JUST ARRIVED TO US AND IS READY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE! IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT WITH A CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER CARFAX RECORD AND IS THROUGH OUR SERVICE/DETAIL CENTER! READY FOR COLORADO WITH A POWERFUL 5.7L V8 ENGINE GREAT CLEARANCE AND USEFUL FOUR WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM! WITH THE PURCHASE OF THIS BEAUTY AT SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE COMES A 3 YEAR/100000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY!(INCLUDES ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE) COME ON IN TODAY TO TAKE THIS BEAUTY FOR A SPIN AT YOUR LOCAL AND ALWAYS FRIENDLY TSG AUTO!**** Pre-Owned Car Disclosure:Subject to prior sale. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. Tax Tag Registration fees NOT included. Advertised price includes Delivery and Handling fee of $399.00. Visit our website for details. Standard features are based upon trim level. Accessories options and color may vary. All prices specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact us for the most current information. Special APR with Approved Credit or on Approved Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5JT9JG233422
Stock: 233422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,991Great Deal | $4,174 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie10,028 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
CARFAX 1-Owner, Ram Certified. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS... TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RF... REMOTE START SYSTEM, KEYLESS-GO CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESKEYLESS-GO Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, REMOTE START SYSTEM, POWER FOLDING CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Power Folding Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Trailer Tow Mirrors, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD), ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS (STD).BUY WITH CONFIDENCE125-point inspection and reconditioning, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care CoverageEXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "The Ram 2500 is unique in the heavy-duty truck segment because of its coil-spring rear suspension that gives it a more comfortable ride than its competitors.". CARFAX 1-OwnerMORE ABOUT USBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FJ4JG368528
Stock: R656978A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $37,411Great Deal | $4,243 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman35,021 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Star Auto Mall has over 1000 affordable vehicles in stock. Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars trucks and SUVs in the Allentown Pennsylvania area. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Bethlehem dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs trucks and cars at highly affordable prices. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have our number is 888-237-5139. Make Star Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles. 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH FOG LAMPS POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS ABS brakes Electronic Stability Control Heated door mirrors Low tire pressure warning ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2018 Ram 2500 Powerwagon 4WD Automatic*1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH FOG LAMPS POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS **CERTIFIED 100000 MILE WARRANTY** *3-DAY EXCHANGE* ***ONE PRICE STOP!! NO HASSLE NO HAGGLE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE!!!***Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall certified 100000 mile warranty 6 years or newer under 80000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See sales for details.*** WHEN IT COMES TO EXCELLENCE IN USED CAR SALES YOU KNOW YOU'RE AT STAR AUTO MALL!!! WE SELL OUR VEHICLES AT WHOLESALE PRICES AND STAND BEHIND OUR CARS!!! ** Warranty available on engine and Transmission for 3 months or 3000 miles. FINANCING and WARRANTY is available on all our VEHICLES. With a large inventory and wide selection of models our GOAL is to help you make a CONFIDENT decision and buy the vehicle that's RIGHT for you. All vehicles are SERVICED INSPECTED and DETAILED before they you take it home. We BUY SELL and also do TRADE-IN's for all our customers. WE will help you get a LOAN. AT Star Auto Mall our FINANCE Department has access to loan programs designed to fit within your BUDGET. Perfect CREDIT rough around the edges or NO CREDIT at all WE ARE PREPARED AND WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU FINANCED. Browse Star Auto MALL's CARFAX CERTIFIED Inventory @ WWW.starautomall.org and check out our SUPER LOW PRICES and our WEEKLY SPECIALS. Whether it's SALES or SERVICE we've served people throughout the TRI STATE AREA and are EAGER to give you a VIP personalized experience in car buying. For any further questions please don't hesitate to call 877-638-8606 or email us at starautomallllc@gmail.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5CJ8JG278718
Stock: S4571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,900Great Deal | $11,838 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie67,031 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Advantage Auto Direct - Kent / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FJ6JG182053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $43,998Great Deal | $5,610 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon26,943 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tri-Star Chrysler Motors - Indiana / Pennsylvania
Featuring a backup camera, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, be sure to take a look at this 2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon before it's gone. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. You can trust this crew cab 4x4 because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! This vehicle's sharp blue streak pearl coat/brilliant black crystal pea exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5EJ0JG261148
Stock: 19PC3898A-1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,900Great Deal | $11,363 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie53,997 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Advantage Auto Direct - Kent / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FJ4JG105097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,791Great Deal | $3,601 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman59,870 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
This Ram 2500 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD), TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD.* This Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE), Front Armrest w/Cupholders, OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Front Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers, Tow Hooks, Offroad Decal, Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, Black Wheel Flares, Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps, Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Day/Night Mirror, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, POWER BLACK TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Trailer Tow Mirrors, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 to claim your Ram 2500!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5HJ4JG223230
Stock: 41000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $31,995Great Deal | $4,241 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman82,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5CJ1JG283758
Stock: 283758AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$29,995Great Deal | $3,253 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman68,443 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
S S Car Store Inc - East Freedom / Pennsylvania
NEW TIRES!! 6.4L HEMI!! BACKUP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5HJ5JG223107
Stock: 223107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,000Great Deal | $3,844 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman10,158 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 6-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 2 Years of Maintenance Included. Tax, title, and license fees extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TR5CT3JG301484
Stock: 12S199A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $33,995Great Deal | $4,787 below market
2018 Ram 2500 SLT94,872 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified 2500 today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Ram 2500 also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Locking Tailgate, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Overhead Console, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5DL8JG242743
Stock: JG242743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- Price Drop$33,188Great Deal | $2,827 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman50,228 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faith's Ford of Brattleboro - Brattleboro / Vermont
ONE OWNER, 2500 Tradesman, 4D Crew Cab, 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS, 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Grille, Bright Rear Bumper, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Clearance Lamps, Dual front impact airbags, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Popular Equipment Group, Quick Order Package 22A Tradesman, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Snow Chief Group, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad. 4WD granite crystal metallic clearcoat Stop by Faiths Ford Located at 1147 Putney Rd, Brattleboro, VT. We have the best selection of QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles in all of southern Vermont, and northern Massachusetts. Need Financing? We have financing available for all credit types. Our goal is 100% Credit approval â Ask about our exclusive Faiths Vehicle Upgrade Program! Call 802-258-2400 TODAY to schedule you no-obligation test drive. Don't forget to ask about our free home delivery service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5CJ9JG134910
Stock: 9546A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- New Listing$39,998Great Deal | $3,771 below market
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn32,660 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hekhuis Motorsports - Rockford / Michigan
2018 RAM 2500 BIG HORN - 1 Owner - Well Maintained - 6.4L V8 - 4x4 - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Start - Navigation - Back Up Camera - Alpine Sound - and More!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5DJ9JG326732
Stock: H-326732
Certified Pre-Owned: No