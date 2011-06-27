Close

Star Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania

Star Auto Mall has over 1000 affordable vehicles in stock. Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars trucks and SUVs in the Allentown Pennsylvania area. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Bethlehem dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs trucks and cars at highly affordable prices. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have our number is 888-237-5139. Make Star Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles. 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH FOG LAMPS POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS ABS brakes Electronic Stability Control Heated door mirrors Low tire pressure warning ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2018 Ram 2500 Powerwagon 4WD Automatic*1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH FOG LAMPS POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS **CERTIFIED 100000 MILE WARRANTY** *3-DAY EXCHANGE* ***ONE PRICE STOP!! NO HASSLE NO HAGGLE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE!!!***Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall certified 100000 mile warranty 6 years or newer under 80000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See sales for details.*** WHEN IT COMES TO EXCELLENCE IN USED CAR SALES YOU KNOW YOU'RE AT STAR AUTO MALL!!! WE SELL OUR VEHICLES AT WHOLESALE PRICES AND STAND BEHIND OUR CARS!!! ** Warranty available on engine and Transmission for 3 months or 3000 miles. FINANCING and WARRANTY is available on all our VEHICLES. With a large inventory and wide selection of models our GOAL is to help you make a CONFIDENT decision and buy the vehicle that's RIGHT for you. All vehicles are SERVICED INSPECTED and DETAILED before they you take it home. We BUY SELL and also do TRADE-IN's for all our customers. WE will help you get a LOAN. AT Star Auto Mall our FINANCE Department has access to loan programs designed to fit within your BUDGET. Perfect CREDIT rough around the edges or NO CREDIT at all WE ARE PREPARED AND WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU FINANCED. Browse Star Auto MALL's CARFAX CERTIFIED Inventory @ WWW.starautomall.org and check out our SUPER LOW PRICES and our WEEKLY SPECIALS. Whether it's SALES or SERVICE we've served people throughout the TRI STATE AREA and are EAGER to give you a VIP personalized experience in car buying. For any further questions please don't hesitate to call 877-638-8606 or email us at starautomallllc@gmail.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C6TR5CJ8JG278718

Stock: S4571

Certified Pre-Owned: No

