My truck developed the 'death wobble' and I've spent in excess of $2500 trying to fix it. If you aren't aware of what the 'death wobble' is, Google it. There is a serious design flaw in the 2500 and 3500 models that Dodge has yet to address let alone acknowledge. Do not buy this vehicle or it can happen to you. Most people that have this happen to them sell their trucks because of the difficulty in fixing. I'm surprised no one has died (which is probably why Dodge refuses to admit the problem).

