Consumer Rating
(91)
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine choices, huge payload and towing capacities, comfortable interior, compliant ride, numerous safety features.
  • Stunted standard bed, no high torque gas engine available, fewer body configurations than the competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the mighty V10 has been dropped, the heavy-duty Ram still offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior that makes it an impressive package for hard-core truck users.

2004 Highlights

An automatic transmission debuts for the high-output Cummins turbodiesel that was formerly available only with a manual gearbox. The Laramie model gains more flash via a new grille, body molding and interior accents. A hands-free cell phone with Bluetooth technology is now available, as is a new Off-Road package and a navigation system. Lastly, the Magnum V10 engine is dropped from the power plant roster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.7
91 reviews
See all 91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't buy
Blaine,06/21/2010
My truck developed the 'death wobble' and I've spent in excess of $2500 trying to fix it. If you aren't aware of what the 'death wobble' is, Google it. There is a serious design flaw in the 2500 and 3500 models that Dodge has yet to address let alone acknowledge. Do not buy this vehicle or it can happen to you. Most people that have this happen to them sell their trucks because of the difficulty in fixing. I'm surprised no one has died (which is probably why Dodge refuses to admit the problem).
High Repair Costs
not_dodge,05/19/2009
I love this truck. It's a real stump puller. Tows heavy loads great.
A Solid Dodge
kman,03/04/2004
True power is found under the hood with the new Hemi, of course with that comes poor mileage but it is what it is. The suspension is what you should expect in a heavy-duty, stiff. The quad has ample space for three in the back. The 20-4- 20 split works great up front. Great pulling power. You will be surprised how many cars you can smoke off the line. There is a lot of "hop" in the front end in 4wd mode with the wheel cut all the way over, mostly because the heavy-duties use true u-joints in the front.
Never buy one again!
Dakken,11/25/2009
I have never had a vehicle in the garage as much as this dodge. I bought a used 04 2500 4wd quad slt. My first repair was replacing all the shocks, driving on the highway if I hit a bump the front end would pound had to slow way to for it stop. Then my water pump went, all the pulleys went, evap leak had to replace all the hoses on top of the gas tank. Had to replace front u-joints and upper and lower ball joints on both sides. Now @ 70k have to replace muffler which you can not buy after market so I'm putting dual exhaust on it. Sad thing is this truck gets babied. I never tow or haul anything. Just drive to work and back. Worst truck I've ever owned!
See all 91 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
330 hp @ 5400 rpm
More about the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie is priced between $12,999 and$12,999 with odometer readings between 170229 and170229 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Ram Pickup 2500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,999 and mileage as low as 170229 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.

Can't find a used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,332.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,418.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,345.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

