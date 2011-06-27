2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review
- Powerful engine choices, huge payload and towing capacities, comfortable interior, compliant ride, numerous safety features.
- Stunted standard bed, no high torque gas engine available, fewer body configurations than the competition.
Used Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the mighty V10 has been dropped, the heavy-duty Ram still offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior that makes it an impressive package for hard-core truck users.
2004 Highlights
An automatic transmission debuts for the high-output Cummins turbodiesel that was formerly available only with a manual gearbox. The Laramie model gains more flash via a new grille, body molding and interior accents. A hands-free cell phone with Bluetooth technology is now available, as is a new Off-Road package and a navigation system. Lastly, the Magnum V10 engine is dropped from the power plant roster.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Blaine,06/21/2010
My truck developed the 'death wobble' and I've spent in excess of $2500 trying to fix it. If you aren't aware of what the 'death wobble' is, Google it. There is a serious design flaw in the 2500 and 3500 models that Dodge has yet to address let alone acknowledge. Do not buy this vehicle or it can happen to you. Most people that have this happen to them sell their trucks because of the difficulty in fixing. I'm surprised no one has died (which is probably why Dodge refuses to admit the problem).
not_dodge,05/19/2009
I love this truck. It's a real stump puller. Tows heavy loads great.
kman,03/04/2004
True power is found under the hood with the new Hemi, of course with that comes poor mileage but it is what it is. The suspension is what you should expect in a heavy-duty, stiff. The quad has ample space for three in the back. The 20-4- 20 split works great up front. Great pulling power. You will be surprised how many cars you can smoke off the line. There is a lot of "hop" in the front end in 4wd mode with the wheel cut all the way over, mostly because the heavy-duties use true u-joints in the front.
Dakken,11/25/2009
I have never had a vehicle in the garage as much as this dodge. I bought a used 04 2500 4wd quad slt. My first repair was replacing all the shocks, driving on the highway if I hit a bump the front end would pound had to slow way to for it stop. Then my water pump went, all the pulleys went, evap leak had to replace all the hoses on top of the gas tank. Had to replace front u-joints and upper and lower ball joints on both sides. Now @ 70k have to replace muffler which you can not buy after market so I'm putting dual exhaust on it. Sad thing is this truck gets babied. I never tow or haul anything. Just drive to work and back. Worst truck I've ever owned!
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
330 hp @ 5400 rpm
