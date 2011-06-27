  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
2013 Ram 2500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • massive torque with diesel/automatic powertrain
  • roomy rear-seat room (Mega Cab)
  • quiet highway ride.
  • Diesel's output is less with manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its top-notch interior, comfortable ride quality and impressive towing and hauling capabilities.

Vehicle overview

If the battle for heavy-duty pickup truck supremacy involved muscle-bound, heavily tattooed guys instead of trucks, it would resemble an Ultimate Fighting Championship. Either way, the combatants are fierce and not afraid of hard physical work. The 2013 Ram 2500 has all the requisite talents to compete with its full-size foes, including strong powertrains, a well-sorted suspension and a handsome, comfortable cabin. And with this year's more-than-meets-the-eye redesign that boasts a stronger frame and more powerful diesel engine, those talents are even more impressive.

The Ram 2500's standard 5.7-liter V8 is rated at 383 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, respectable to be sure. But if your truck's duties are going to involve more serious tasks, then we recommend going with the optional turbodiesel, which churns out up to 385 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. As such, the Ram 2500 more than earns its "heavy-duty" status. Properly equipped, it can tow up to 18,350 pounds (depending on body style and powertrain choice) and haul up to 3,170 pounds.

And yet as it's performing all that grunt work, the big Ram coddles its passengers in the upper trim levels with a handsome cabin furnished with high-quality materials. This year, the Ram 2500 also gains Chrysler's latest electronic features, including an available 7-inch display in the gauge cluster, an 8.4-inch touchscreen and the newest Uconnect services. Adding to its easy-to-live-with demeanor is a quiet, comfortable ride and generous array of available luxury features.

Compared to its 2013 Chevy Silverado 2500HD and 2013 Ford F-250 rivals, the 2013 Ram 2500 finds itself essentially evenly matched in terms of capability and ruggedness. But considering that it has the newest design along with arguably the most attractive styling and upscale interior, the Ram could very well take the title belt.

2013 Ram 2500 models

The 2013 Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: two-door regular, four-door Crew Cab and Mega Cab (a jumbo crew cab). The regular cabs come with a long bed only, while the Crew Cab has either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Crew Cab long bed, but it combines an even bigger cabin with a short bed.

The regular cab comes in Tradesman or SLT trims; the Crew Cab in Tradesman, SLT, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Power Wagon trims; and the Mega Cab in SLT, Laramie and Laramie Longhorn trims.

The Tradesman is the most basic Ram and it comes with 17-inch steel wheels, black grille/bumpers, vinyl upholstery and flooring, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control, an electronic vehicle information display, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with USB/iPod and auxiliary audio jacks. Power windows and door locks are standard on Crew Cab models, while regular cabs have manual controls.

The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, chrome-clad wheels, electronic trailer brake control, heated side mirrors, a sliding rear window, cloth upholstery, full power accessories, keyless entry and satellite radio. SLT Crew Cab and Mega Cab Rams are eligible to upgrade to the Big Horn package (sold as the Lone Star package in Texas). This includes a chrome grille, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio.

There is also the Outdoorsman package for the SLT that adds the diesel engine, a limited-slip rear differential, tow hooks, polished alloy wheels (with white-letter tires), two-tone paint, wheel flares, a body-color grille frame, foglights, remote starting, auto-dimming mirrors, an overhead console, a 115-volt power point, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, power front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls).

For those planning on using the Ram for serious off-road duties, the Power Wagon (available only as a Crew Cab 4WD with the short bed and 5.7-liter V8) should be of interest. It includes tow hooks, skid plates, all-terrain tires, a manual transfer case, a 4.56 axle ratio with electronically locking differentials, a power winch rated at 12,000 pounds of capacity, a front antiroll bar that disconnects electronically to improve wheel articulation off-road, rooftop running lights, foglights, quad headlights and Bluetooth.

On the other end of the spectrum is the luxurious Laramie, which features polished alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a power driver seat with memory, power-adjustable pedals, auto-dimming mirrors, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and an upgraded nine-speaker surround-sound audio system with digital music storage. The Laramie Longhorn adds color-keyed bumpers, a spray-in bedliner, remote start, rear park assist, HD radio, bucket seats/console, heated rear seats and a navigation system.

Many of the upper trims' features are available as options in lower ones. Other option highlights include the RamBox cargo management system (which includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), a sunroof, an upgraded stereo and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Ram 2500 is redesigned. It may not look it, as most of the changes are under the skin, such as a stronger frame, a more powerful turbodiesel engine and a revised suspension. Others, such as LED turn signals, a slightly refreshed cabin, a new touchscreen and a configurable display within the instrument panel, are more readily apparent.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Ram 2500 is available with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (4WD is electronically engaged at the high trim levels and mechanically engaged at the lowest one). The 4WD version has a solid front axle and recirculating-ball steering setup, while the 2WD model gets an independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering.

Every Ram 2500 comes standard with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 383 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The 5.7 is paired with a six-speed automatic. In Edmunds testing, a 4WD 2500 Power Wagon equipped with the gasoline V8 and the previous five-speed automatic went from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.1 seconds.

The optional engine is a 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-6 that produces 350 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque with a six-speed manual transmission, or up to 385 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque with a six-speed automatic.

Depending on body style and powertrain configuration, the Ram 2500 has a maximum tow rating of 14,350 pounds with the gasoline engine, 17,250 for the manual-equipped diesel and 18,350 with the automatic and diesel engine.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2013 Ram 2500 includes antilock disc brakes and side curtain airbags. Optional on the SLT and standard on the Laramie are power-adjustable pedals.

Driving

Even though the 2013 Ram 2500 is built to tackle demanding pickup duties, it remains comfortably composed in most situations. The ride is expectedly firmer than that of its smaller 1500 sibling (which features a coil-spring rear suspension), but the 2500's leaf spring rear is as good as most other heavy-duty trucks.

Further isolating the occupants from the outside world are hydraulic cab-to-frame mounts that are tuned to reduce the jolting ride that is typical of an unloaded heavy-duty truck. On the highway, road and wind noise are nicely quelled. Both of the Ram's engines are strong and provide plenty of power for towing and hauling heavy loads. Still, we highly recommend the big diesel matched to the six-speed automatic transmission, as its 190 extra lb-ft of torque over the diesel with the manual gearbox makes a noticeable difference in towing ability.

Interior

The Ram 2500 takes a page out of the Ram 1500's playbook by offering the best interior among all pickups. On the higher trim levels, soft-touch materials and tasteful stitching are abundant throughout the cabin, while the plush seats and metallic accents are almost too nice for work truck status. Interior storage is generous, with plenty of bins and pockets to supplement the dual gloveboxes. Unique to this pickup is the optional RamBox feature, which places a pair of lockable compartments over the rear fenders inside the truck bed.

The controls are within easy reach and user-friendly, especially in the upper trims (and any equipped with navigation) with the 8.4-inch touchscreen. With large, logically located virtual buttons, this is one of the best examples of this high-tech interface seen in any vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ram 2500.

5(14%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(43%)
1(15%)
2.7
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Truck!
quicksilver10,03/27/2014
Bought a new 2013 Ram 6.7L and love it supper over kill for my little boat but it does the job and more. I have had no problems up to now and gas mileage is around 20MPG in the San Antonio metro area not BAD! I will buy this truck again. Interior looks amazing they did skimp on the very fine details but its almost unnoticeable. Good truck probably the best for money and value.
2013 Ram Cummins SLT 4 dr. long bed
Habitual Dodge Cummins owner,08/08/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Think long and hard before you buy this truck. I traded in my '02 model, similarly equipped, knowing that the older model would require some shop time, before long. It turned out that the new truck spent much more time in the shop than the old one ever did. High points are the refinements. The new 6.7L Cummins in the later Ram models are whisper-quiet at highway speeds. The new truck is much more stable. Gone is the death wobble that threatened the older models at higher speeds. Mileage is on par with the older, 12v Cummins in the Dodge Rams. Highway mileage regularly calculates above 20 mpg, with a best ever of 23.9, driven at or below the speed limit on a round trip between Soldotna and Seward, AK. With a heavy trailer, right at the 17k lb. capacity of the truck, mileage dropped below 10 mpg on the same highway (a hilly, twisty highway). Here are the downsides: this truck has been in the shop for repair for three months, in the two and a half years that I've owned it, starting with a check engine light on the first drive home from the dealership. It was back and forth to their shop seven times, all for different problems, in the first nine months that I owned it, for a total of two months in that time period. I also replaced the water pump, myself, during that time. It has been replaced a second time, since then. The main exhaust emission components were all replaced twice. The rear differential failed, and was rebuilt. The heater fan quit working, and one dealer took two weeks to fix it, replacing the fuse box, at a cost to me of $1k. As soon as the warranty was out on the emissions system, I pulled it all off, and installed the biggest muffler I could buy. I like to be able to hear myself think. That cost $1,300 for materials and the programmer, not including my time to weld the exhaust and remove the problematic devices. Now, at 67,500 miles, the variable geometry turbo actuator has failed. The dealer first quoted me $2,800 for the device, which is in stock, and said they could drop it to as low as $1,950. Since the powertrain warranty ran out two months ago, this is my cost. I opted to mail the actuator to a repair place, at a cost of $500, and two weeks out of service. Again, not counting my labor. Speaking of the VGT, the exhaust brake is a nice feature that doesn't work like it should, with the automatic. It works best with a heavy trailer, but only if you are using the brakes. At highway speeds, the exhaust brake will slow you down to 55, then the torque converter unlocks, and the truck coasts at an idle. You get better compression braking naturally with the exhaust brake off, because the torque converter stays locked. You can make the exhaust brake work better by downshifting manually, but touching the throttle will leave you coasting when the torque converter unlocks, and the control for manually shifting barely works. The A/C quit working not long after they fixed the heater fan, and I haven't gotten it fixed, yet. One of the two USB ports does not work. The sheet metal on the body is thin, and both doors were already dinged when I bought it, at 20k miles, apparently by people pushing the doors, near the handle, to close them. The left third of the rearview mirror turns into the backup camera, which basically makes the mirror useless for backing up the truck, especially if it's dark. The truck is prone to understeer, and traction control is an unwelcome inconvenience that can't be turned completely off unless in four wheel drive, at a dead stop. It also leaves you with a considerable throttle lag, as the computer decides whether or not it can give the throttle input you desire. The value of the truck has declined steadily, since I bought it, and it is still barely worth what I owe on it. Summing it up, the truck fails in several of the categories which are the main reasons to buy a diesel pickup, including reliability, durability, and resale value. Good power, mileage, refinement, and work ability. The roomy interior is nice to sit in, even when the truck doesn't run.
Good for a while
Ryan Tafoya,03/24/2016
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I have been driving a 2013 2500 Ram with the Cummins engine. The truck now has 78,000 miles and other than high maintenance costs (oil change and fuel filters replacement $400) and only ok mileage (combined 18) it had been a good truck. I was recently involved in an accident that damaged the front passenger door and front fender but still drivable. It's been in and out of the dealership four times for engine repairs. The engine quit and initial sensor was for the throttle valve. First they replaced the throttle valve and did an EGR service, after the DEF light kept coming on, they finally decided that the DEF pump and airbox had gone out. With these repairs, we are now sitting at $2500. Somehow, I suspect it will not end here. The problem is the emissions technology has not been perfected and the factory does not want to admit it. The pre DEF engines ran relatively trouble free for well over 100,000 miles. Unless you plan on hauling a lot of weight, stick with the gas engines for now.Update; at about 80,000 miles the fan ate the shroud and the water pump went out at the same time. This also destroyed the radiator, repair bill $3000. The water pump went out the first time at 40,000 (under warranty). A week later the fan ate the shroud again, the dealership covered the repairs this time but the truck was down for almost a month between both repairs. Now at 85,000 miles and things are going ok. Now at 115,000 and no new problems to speak of. Engine runs good and interior has no rattles. Update; at 125,000 the right rear seal, soaking the brakes in oil. So, new seal and new rear brakes. Engine running strong, transmission has been trouble free and interior quiet. Mileage averages about 17.5 now. I was hit while out of town, truck has been totaled, 145,000 miles.
60K FOR TIN & PLASTIC
Ethan Holmes,08/13/2017
Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Aside from the motor, which is a Cummins 6.7 powerhouse, this truck is a tin and plastic, over-priced, dysfunctional piece of garbage. The constant dinging of warning messages from the bug-ridden computers that end up meaning little while scaring the bejabbers out of the driver is one of the biggest headaches of owning this vehicle. The now infamous 'Uconnect' system is so corrupt and full of bugs that it should aptly be re-named 'Disconnect'. The fact that FCA's response was 'go buy a new truck because we fixed the problems but you're not getting the software fixes' was particularly enraging. The batteries failed withing 26 months, the running board covers are cheap plastic and have been disintegrating since day one and are as slick as black ice when wet. The entire truck is nothing but thin plastic and even thinner metal that is easily dented by pushing on a malfunctioning door. I have a list of other things wrong with this piece of garbage as long as my arm and the truck is currently under several recalls, not the least of which is the catalytic converter. I don't see $60 in this truck let alone 60K.
See all 7 reviews of the 2013 Ram 2500
Write a review

See all Used 2013 Ram 2500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%

More about the 2013 Ram 2500

Used 2013 Ram 2500 Overview

The Used 2013 Ram 2500 is offered in the following submodels: 2500 Crew Cab, 2500 Mega Cab, 2500 Regular Cab. Available styles include Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ram 2500?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ram 2500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ram 2500 SLT is priced between $19,581 and$34,312 with odometer readings between 89170 and130739 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ram 2500 Laramie is priced between $37,599 and$37,599 with odometer readings between 149011 and149011 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is priced between $35,998 and$35,998 with odometer readings between 66110 and66110 miles.

Which used 2013 Ram 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ram 2500 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2013 2500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,581 and mileage as low as 66110 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ram 2500.

Can't find a used 2013 Ram 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 2500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,517.

Find a used Ram for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,971.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 2500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,373.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,063.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ram 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

