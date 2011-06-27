Initially we were very pleased with the truck. Our first problem occured a couple of weeks after taking it home. The transmission valve body went out. Dodge replaced it under warranty no sweat. The brake rotors, calipers and front hubs were next. All needed to be replaced due to excessive wear because the r/f caliper would bind (a common ailment with "floating"

calipers). The truck's saving grace is the 5.9L Cummins Diesel. Yes it is loud, but it will pull anything, anywhere, anytime. If I had it to do over again, I would buy the 5 speed.