1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$727 - $1,530
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
All new this year, Dodge's pickup sports a more user-friendly cabin and aggressive styling highlighted by a big rig facade.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
P. Fitzgerald,05/07/2003
Initially we were very pleased with the truck. Our first problem occured a couple of weeks after taking it home. The transmission valve body went out. Dodge replaced it under warranty no sweat. The brake rotors, calipers and front hubs were next. All needed to be replaced due to excessive wear because the r/f caliper would bind (a common ailment with "floating" calipers). The truck's saving grace is the 5.9L Cummins Diesel. Yes it is loud, but it will pull anything, anywhere, anytime. If I had it to do over again, I would buy the 5 speed.
Walnut Willie,10/11/2002
This has been a reliable vehicle except for one problem which was fixed by a recall, & that was that Dodge had teflon fittings on the automatic transmission oil lines and once when hot they got soft and blew off losing all the transmission fluid and leaving me stranded 20 miles from nowhere. I fought with dodge over this poor design and eventually they had a recall and put on steel fittings. Also the paint is all peeling off now and I am going to have it repainted. Otherwise I love this truck and plan to keep it another 10 years. I have the 5.9 engine.
jenalynn,05/06/2008
I bought my Dodge when it had 215,000 miles on it. I picked it up cheap and had to fix a problem with the headlights. After that, I have had minimal problems with her. I've fixed a pulley and the clear coat has come off in big patches, but I love my truck. It sits up high and is comfortable for a woman to drive, as well as my 6'3" boyfriend. I plan on driving this pickup to the 300,000 mark. Despite the warnings, there has never been a tranny problem in this truck.
ldunlap,03/18/2002
This truck has performed well over 8 years. I pull a 10000 lb trailer and haved pulled mostly in overdrive with no problems.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
