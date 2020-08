Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

RPM Motors & Sales - Woodland / Washington

Check out all our inventory @ www.RPMMOTORSNW..comCheck out our Full Service and Vehicle customization shop @www.RPMNORTHWEST.comExtended Service Contracts Available !!We Finance Good Credit/ Bad Credit/ No Credit - ALL First Time Buyers Program Establish Your Credit!CALL/TEXT 360-648-5568 RPM Motors & Sales WHO WE ARE AS A DEALER AND FULL SERVICE CUSTOMIZATION CENTER:We are mechanics, racers, bikers, thrill-seekers, parents, NW natives, your neighbors. We want the best, and that is what we deliver. Decades of experience driving the same rigs we work on offers our customers a level of elite knowledge and care. Our crew of certified techs love doing top-end upgrades, our specially curated RPM Upgrade, and offering you solutions for common issues that come with owning any vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7KS28D67J595579

Stock: 20-510

Certified Pre-Owned: No