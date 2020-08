Used 2012 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

OUT OF STATE SALE ONLY (ACCORDING TO MD STATE REGULATIONS). Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Fully Loaded 2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab 5.7L V8 HEMI Heavy Duty Pickup Truck with only 101,916mi. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn that you won't find in your average vehicle. Equipped with 4WD, this Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. The 2500 Laramie Longhorn is well maintained and has just 101,916mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn. This Ram 2500 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Tired of replacing tires? You're in luck. This vehicle just had them replaced for you. This incredibly rare Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn is a work of art and is the type of vehicle a true automotive aficionado will appreciate for a lifetime. More information about the 2012 Ram 2500: The Ram 2500 and 3500 are heavy-duty trucks that sacrifice some ride quality and maneuverability, compared to lighter-duty pickups, in favor of improved towing and hauling ability. The heavy-duty Ram models are, like rival models from Chevrolet, GMC and Ford, far more luxurious and comfortable than their predecessors, even as they haven't given up any serious work ability. Entertainment and connectivity features abound and hint that these trucks see use well beyond the construction site. Ram says that the 2500 and 3500 are the first in their segment to offer an available 10-speaker surround-sound system, as well as a number of other premium options such as Sirius Backseat TV. This model sets itself apart with serious towing and hauling ability, stump-pulling Cummins turbo-diesel, full set of luxury and entertainment options, and Tough, work-oriented construction *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 3C6TD5GT9CG304689

Stock: 304689A_1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020