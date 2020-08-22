Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me
- 187,432 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,585$2,936 Below Market
Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota
Dodge has outdone itself with this outstanding 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT/Laramie. ! Big grins!!! Big grins!!! Dodge has outdone itself with this outstanding 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT/Laramie. $1,440 below NADA Retail! Lower price! Was $16,999 NOW $16,585. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee*** 4 Wheel Drive.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 5.9 liter inline 6 cylinder engine... The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2005Dodge Ram 2500 SLT/Laramie in Black. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C35G704845
Stock: UT14947B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 169,600 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,238
Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waconia / Minnesota
PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Clean. SLT trim. Alloy Wheels, 4x4, CD Player, 5.7L (350) SMPI V8 HEMI "MAGNUM" ENGI... QUAD CAB BIG HORN VALUE GROUP, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, CD Player, Chrome Wheels. Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Trip Computer. OPTION PACKAGES: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, QUAD CAB BIG HORN VALUE GROUP 750-amp maintenance free battery, fog lamps, trailer tow group, bodyside moldings, leather-wrapped steering wheel, tow hooks, 17" x 8" forged aluminum wheels, sliding rear window, ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE, 5.7L (350) SMPI V8 HEMI "MAGNUM" ENGINE electronically controlled throttle (STD). Dodge SLT with Flame Red with Bright Silver Metallic exterior and Dark Slate Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 345 HP at 5400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Local Trade, Tires Are Like New EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "The heavy-duty Ram offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior -- all of which make it an impressive package for hard-core truck users." -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Waconia new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep dealership. Has been a locally owned and operated family business since 1965. We strive to exceed your expectations. With a knowledgeable sales team, large inventory and everyday low prices, Waconia is the only place you will need to shop for a new or used car by Chrysler, Dodge, Ram or Jeep. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28D55G745762
Stock: 17156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 90,662 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,983$771 Below Market
Lakeway Auto Sales - Morristown / Tennessee
Flawless Carfax, Tow Package, Compare This Price and Miles Anywhere!, Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD.Trust is Earned "Voted #1 Dealership - 18 Years" 30 years in the same location. Working with all types of credit. Get Pre- Approved at https://www.lakewayautosales.com/financing/application.htm Call today (866)-924-2636 and set up your test drive !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C35G798676
Stock: 058676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 169,296 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,489
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KR28C85G727761
Stock: AP00188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 111,411 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD.Tim's Truck Capital is excited to offer this stout 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT in Red Beautifully equipped with Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Close Out Front Panel, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronically Controlled Throttle, EVAP Control System, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Next Generation Engine Controller, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Standard Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS26C85G836387
Stock: ZC1434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 152,256 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,595
Nissan of Cookeville - Cookeville / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 4WDBright Silver Metallic ClearcoatCummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel4-Speed AutomaticCummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Located at Nissan of Cookeville... We would love to earn your business, give us a try, you will not regret it. Check Nissan of Cookeville first. The only Nissan dealer in TN to be awarded in 2018 and 2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence. Nissan Dealer of the Year 2 year in the row 2018 and 2019 by Dealerrater Nissan of Cookeville is located at 501 Neal Street in Cookeville Tennessee. Stop by or check us out online @ www.nissanofcookeville.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C75G833283
Stock: T833283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 121,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,990
Boyles Auto Sales - Jasper / Alabama
NEW ARRIVAL HERE AT BOYLES AUTO SALES IN JASPER AL! We're offering an immaculate ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX 23 SERVICE RECORDS 2005 Dodge Ram Crew Cab 2500 SLT that has the 5.9L Cummins Diesel Engine that looks like it just rolled of the showroom floor. On the Inside you will find a Power drivers seat Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks tilt steering cruise control remote entry and Storage a flip out bench under the rear seats. Outside this Ram has Aluminum Wheels Corsa Tires Towing Package with Light Hookup Fifth Wheel Hitch and Tow-Haul Mirrors. You will love everything about this 2005 Dodge Crew Cab so come on in for a test drive today! One Owner Clean Carfax with no wrecks or accidents So what are you waiting for? We offer bank and credit union financing here with LOW RATES so you can drive it home Today. Call Randy or Scott and Tucker at 205 265 3011. Visit us online at boylesauto.com to see more like this one or to fill out a credit application for faster financing options. Thank You for Looking!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KR28C15G742697
Stock: BMC3150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 278,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,000
Killeen Auto Sales - Killeen / Texas
Killeen Auto Sales with over 35 years in business and thousands of satisfied customers is here to provide exceptional service to Central Texas and beyond! Come see what keeps us on top!No Accidents on CARFAX, 6-speed manual trans high output, Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. ONLY 2 OWNERS! LOCAL TRUCK!! NON SMOKER. STORE OWNER KNOWS BOTH PREVIOUS OWNERS, BONE STOCK ALL ITS LIFE!!Gold 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output TurbodieselRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C45G864877
Stock: 24628A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 106,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon
Call us today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Pre-Auction Vehicles do not meet Landmark Ford's strict retail standards, so we offer discounted prices on these pre-auction vehicles to the public prior to sending them to auction. These vehicles have either mechanical imperfections and/or cosmetic imperfections that do not meet Landmark Ford's retail standards. All pre-auction vehicles are sold AS-IS with all faults, where IS, with no warranty, expressed or implied. Landmark Ford makes no guarantees of any kind with respect to these vehicles, and all warranties are expressly disclaimed. Landmark Ford has no obligation or liability to fix or repair the vehicle before or after the sale, or at any time in the future. Landmark Ford has performed a basic safety check on this vehicle, this does not mean that something will not break. Landmark Ford makes no guarantee on the mechanical condition of this vehicle, and does not warranty any part of the vehicle for any amount of time. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to ascertain, confirm, research, inspect, and/or investigate the vehicle and any and all information regarding the type, condition, and status of the vehicle prior to purchasing the vehicle. Any repairs, defects, and any costs or expenses incurred to repair the vehicle will be totally the buyer's responsibility. You also agree to hold us harmless from any claims that may arise as a result of your purchasing the vehicle listed above. Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KR28C05G851894
Stock: 2200510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 195,956 miles
$16,995
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... A Beautiful Black 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 4WD Big Horn Edition 4-Speed Automatic Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel. AM/FM,CD Player,4-Wheel Drive,AC,Cruise,Power Locks,Power Windows,Tilt,Power Steering,Anti-Lock Brakes,Dual Front Airbags,Keyless Entry,Variable Wipers,Power Mirrors,Drivers Front Airbag,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Turbocharged,Diesel Fuel,Auxiliary Pwr Outlet. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C15G728691
Stock: 728691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 178,315 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,796
SRQ Auto - Bradenton / Florida
With top features including the turbo engine and anti-lock brakes, this 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT is a great decision. This safe and reliable vehicle has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Discover long-lasting durability with this diesel engine. This vehicle's timeless bright silver metallic clearcoat exterior pairs nicely with its gray interior. Enjoy the sweet sounds of this vehicle's CD player and Chevrolet MyLink. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!SRQ AUTO LLC is family owned and operated and we take great pride in every vehicle we sell. We offer a friendly and no pressure sales atmosphere. OUR DEALER RATER IS "4.8" OUT OF A POSSIBLE "5" SHOWING OUR COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMER SATISFACTION. We have a large selection of used car inventory, we are centrally located and we can help with any financing needs with our knowledgeable caring staff. We have a lender for almost every credit profile and rates as low as 2.5%. Call 941-351-9527 to Schedule a Test Drive Today! Only qualifying vehicles have the Certified Limited Warranty. Photo overlay does NOT imply that the vehicle has the Warranty. Occasionally there are errors in pricing when our inventory is fed to 3rd Party Sites. The pricing on our website is most accurate. See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C95G757226
Stock: 4962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,900
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C35G758131
Stock: 23113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,080 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$17,950
Hill-Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Pensacola / Florida
Clean CARFAX. 5.9L Cummins diesel, Trailer tow package, Leather & suede seats, Power drivers seat, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Tubular side steps & bed rails, Power windows, Bedliner and Polished aluminum wheels.Red 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie RWD 4-Speed Automatic Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output TurbodieselRecent Arrival!Visit our virtual showroom 24/7 @ www.hillkellydodge.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KR28C65G708240
Stock: 4158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 186,892 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Gerald Subaru of North Aurora - North Aurora / Illinois
Gerald Subaru North Aurora is pleased to be currently offering this 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT with 186,892mi. This 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Dodge Ram 2500 SLT is the one! At NO extra charge to you, The Gerald Exclusive Lifetime Warranty is INCLUDED on ALL NEW and select USED vehicles. The Gerald Lifetime Limited Power-Train Warranty provides coverage for: ENGINE: All internally lubricated parts contained within the vehicles engine, including pistons, piston rings, piston pins, crankshaft and main bearings, connecting rods and rod bearings, camshaft and camshaft bearings, cam followers, timing chain and timing gears, guides tensioners, rocker arms, rocker shafts, rocker bushings, cylinder head valves, valve guides, valve lifters valve springs, valve seals, valve retainers, valve seats, push rods, water pump, oil pump oil pump housing, harmonic balancer, oil pan, flywheel, flexplate, timing chain cover, intake and exhaust manifolds, valve covers, engine mounts, engine block, and cylinder heads.* TRANSMISSION: All internally lubricated parts plus torque converter, vacuum modulator, electronic shift control unity, transmission cooler, transmission mounts, transmission case and housing (if damaged by an internally lubricated part) and transfer case and all its internally lubricated parts.* DRIVE AXLE: All internally lubricated parts contained within the drive axle, drive axle case, locking hubs, drive shafts, universal joints, constant velocity joints, axle bearings, 4-wheel drive actuator, differential cover, and drive axle housing (if damaged by an internally lubricated part).* TOWING ALLOWANCE: Under this program, you may be reimbursed for towing services up to $100 in the event of a Breakdown. *Lifetime warranty excludes some makes, models & vehicles OLDER than 2012. Call dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KR28C35G851906
Stock: 90902A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 162,709 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,988
Silverthorne Chevrolet - Robinson / Illinois
SLT trim, Flame Red exterior and Dark Slate Gray interior. PRICE DROP FROM $17,330, PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below NADA Retail! Clean. CD Player, 4x4, Chrome Wheels, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, CD Player, Chrome Wheels. Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Trip Computer. Dodge SLT with Flame Red exterior and Dark Slate Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 345 HP at 5400 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says 'The heavy-duty Ram offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior -- all of which make it an impressive package for hard-core truck users.'. AFFORDABILITY Was $17,330. This Ram 2500 is priced $1,400 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM US No matter what road you're on, all roads lead to Silverthorne Chevrolet Buick GMC. Pricing analysis performed on 8/11/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C85G784059
Stock: C4294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 198,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
McDonald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Clare / Michigan
Step into the 2005 Dodge Ram 2500! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! All of the premium features expected of a Dodge are offered, including: a front bench seat, air conditioning, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KR28CX5G704238
Stock: 50704238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 233,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,500
Armbruster Chevrolet Buick - Falls City / Nebraska
This 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT with 233,291mi has had one, local owner. This Ram has some superficial were and tear and rust damage, but the Cummins Engine still runs like a dream! The Ram has been fully cleaned and serviced by Armbruster Motor Company. Stop in today for a test drive or contact our sales staff at (402)-245-2471 for more information! Take home this Dodge Ram 2500 SLT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C45G732847
Stock: 71629A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2017
- 163,437 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,991
HE McGonigal Cadillac - Kokomo / Indiana
2005 Dodge Ram 2500 Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel 4WD Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD. Button Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is home to Warranty Forever, a lifetime powertrain warranty! Have peace of mind knowing your vehicle will be covered from costly repairs through this program. Zero deductible, no maximum mileage, 100 percent parts and labor valid nationwide! Our exclusive program will pay for covered repairs to the powertrain components of your vehicle for as long as you own it! Our company has saved our customers over $900,000 in covered repairs with the average out-of-pocket savings being over $750 per claim! Have true peace of mind... forever! Warranty Forever excludes Viper, Hellcat, units over 100,000 miles, and any vehicle used for commercial purposes. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C25G745824
Stock: 191723A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
