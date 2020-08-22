Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

406 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ram Pickup 2500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 406 listings
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    187,432 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,585

    $2,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    169,600 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,238

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    90,662 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,983

    $771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    169,296 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,489

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    111,411 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    152,256 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,595

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    121,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    278,940 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    106,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    195,956 miles

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    178,315 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,796

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,900

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    187,080 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    186,892 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    162,709 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    198,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    233,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    163,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 406 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Pickup 2500

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Overall Consumer Rating
4.644 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Should of bought a Duramax
J.,03/18/2010
05 Cummins Laramie. 30K Miles and 10K worth of repair bills. Nice looking truck and it holds the pavement down in front of my house nicely. Lots of power, decent mileage for what it is, fairly comfy on long hauls. Injectors are delicate which can lead to major engine damage. Poor factory fuel and air filtration. Weak trans. Lots of creaks(sliding glass) and rattles(rear storage) and wind noise(drivers door). Radio dash knob doesn't work. Abysmal customer service. If you are considering a used one get a Manometer test done first.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Ram Pickup 2500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings