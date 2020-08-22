Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale Near Me

Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Pre-Auction Vehicles do not meet Landmark Ford's strict retail standards, so we offer discounted prices on these pre-auction vehicles to the public prior to sending them to auction. These vehicles have either mechanical imperfections and/or cosmetic imperfections that do not meet Landmark Ford's retail standards. All pre-auction vehicles are sold AS-IS with all faults, where IS, with no warranty, expressed or implied. Landmark Ford makes no guarantees of any kind with respect to these vehicles, and all warranties are expressly disclaimed. Landmark Ford has no obligation or liability to fix or repair the vehicle before or after the sale, or at any time in the future. Landmark Ford has performed a basic safety check on this vehicle, this does not mean that something will not break. Landmark Ford makes no guarantee on the mechanical condition of this vehicle, and does not warranty any part of the vehicle for any amount of time. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to ascertain, confirm, research, inspect, and/or investigate the vehicle and any and all information regarding the type, condition, and status of the vehicle prior to purchasing the vehicle. Any repairs, defects, and any costs or expenses incurred to repair the vehicle will be totally the buyer's responsibility. You also agree to hold us harmless from any claims that may arise as a result of your purchasing the vehicle listed above. Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7KR28C05G851894

Stock: 2200510

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020