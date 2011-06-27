  1. Home
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Review

  • User-friendly cab, distinctive sheet metal, powerful V10 and diesel options.
  • Underpowered base V6, Quad Cab lacks rear-seat room when compared to GM full-size trucks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Dodge's Ram pickups can handle everything from off-road bashing to towing an Airstream with ease, and still look good doing it.

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys must have known they had a winner on their hands the second they unveiled their bold Ram pickup in 1994. The risky love-it-or-hate-it styling turned nearly every head, and brought Dodge plenty of attention as a result.

The Ram comes in Regular, Club, and Quad Cab half-, three-quarter- and one-ton configurations, and all are equipped with Magnum power, be it modest or mammoth. There's a practical-and-it-feels-that-way 3.9-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower, and at the other extreme, heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 pickups can growl with an 8.0-liter V10, good for 310 horsepower (305 for California). Tucked in between for good measure is a 245-horse, 5.9-liter V8 and a 5.2-liter V8 worth 230 horsepower. Two versions of the macho 5.9-liter, 24-valve inline-six turbodiesel are available if you like loads of torque, low maintenance, and the overly loud clatter of a diesel, plus have an extra five grand to spend. We've heard that 2002 will bring an aluminum-block 3.7-liter V6 based on the popular Grand Cherokee 4.7-liter V8, and there's also talk of 5.7-liter and 6.1-liter V8s.

The Regular Cab has bench seating for three, while the Club Cab can cram three both front and rear, although access to the rear for storage and seating is difficult. With the Quad Cab, rear-access doors on either side of the cab make that easier, yet they're not separate full-size doors like on the new Dakota Quad Cab. Inside, the Ram is fully modernized, with ergonomics that match the utility of the rest of the truck. The controls are properly placed and completely functional.

Automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted shifter operates easily. The manual transmissions are simple to shift and the gates are perfectly spaced. The half-ton's manual tranny is a five-speed with overdrive, while the three-quarter and one-ton reap the rewards of a much beefier transmission that has a granny-low first gear for getting going while hauling a heavy load. New for 2001 is a six-speed manual transmission mated to a more powerful Cummins turbodiesel that makes 245 horsepower and an earth-shaking 505 ft-lbs. of torque.

Although it's a bulky vehicle, the Ram is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers. Ride and handling are so competent you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, except if you're in an unloaded three-quarter or one-ton, in which case you'll be reminded over every bump in the road.

Yes, it's a full-size truck, but it does extremely well on trails and other off-road excursions. Dodge is well aware of the Ram's capabilities, so much so that they offer a Ram Off-Road 4x4 model specifically for challenging Mother Nature. Regular and Quad Cab short-bed 1500 four-wheel drives can take advantage of this off-road package that includes heavier-duty equipment, such as a limited slip, a recalibrated suspension for extra ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and steering gear designed for low speeds.

We've found the Ram's brakes lacking, but this year Dodge beefed up the stoppers with standard dual-piston calipers and four-wheel antilock disc brakes on 2500 and 3500 models. This should see the Ram through until the redesigned model arrives, likely in 2002.

2001 Highlights

Electronic cruise control is now offered for the Cummings turbodiesel models with a manual transmission, improved braking systems with standard ABS come on all 2500 and 3500 Rams, two new exterior colors debut, and child seat anchors are mounted on the rear of the cab. A high-output Cummings turbodiesel model, with a six-speed transmission, 245 horsepower and 505 ft-lbs. of torque, is offered in addition to a slightly improved 235-horsepower/460 ft-lbs. version, available with a manual or automatic tranny.

Nice Bulletproof Truck!
Sheriff,10/10/2003
I have the Cummins 5.9L Turbodiesel and love it! It has great performance, starts flawlessly, and gets 18mpg at a minimum. The only problem was an AC compressor wire that shorted out and had to be replaced.
Original Owner and Loving It
JimInFL,05/11/2009
I bought this truck new in 2001. It is a daily driver and I've put over 205,000 miles on it so far. I have never had any major drivetrain issues except the replacement of the front hub bearing at 200,000 miles, tranny governor at 120,000 miles, and A/C stuff (evaporator and compressor replacement). I have driven the new Ram 2500 with the Hemi and I still love my truck better. If I could have any vehicle in the world it would be a brand new 2001 Ram 2500. If you maintain it properly it will give you a million miles; I'm counting on it....
Great Truck, But...
Jene,05/06/2008
When this truck runs, it really does a super job of towing a GN horse trailer, loaded down. It's awesome in steep terrain and on dirt roads, in ice, snow and on slick roads. However, at 42,000 miles, the clutch went out and was a pricey repair. Now the transmission made a popping sound and wouldn't engage. I'll have it towed to the dealer tomorrow. These breakdowns are serious and frustrating. And, Dodge Motors has no interest in covering these breakdowns so it's become a costly truck to own.
Fun at first..
JuniperTree,06/22/2007
The truck was great for the first 6 years. I had one minor air conditioning repair at around the 2nd year. Then everything started falling apart. The AC began spewing out stinky liquid so the heater core had to be replaced, then the car wouldn't shift out of 2nd without manipulating the gas pedal so the solenoids in the transmission had to be replaced. I pull a 8000lb horse trailer a dozen times a year and when the truck is behaving, she pulls great. I don't think she liked being a commute vehicle.. sitting in bay area traffic I'm sure contributed to the wear and tear. The next truck I get I'm buying will definitely be a 4x4!! I got her stuck more than once.
Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview

The Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Quad Cab. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD SB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M).

